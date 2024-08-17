All three should be playing for us until their careers are over.



If it actually takes giving Salah and Van Dijk more money, even at their ages now, we should do it. Van Dijk can probably play into his late 30s and if Salah was still doing 25/30 goal seasons at the age of 35 or 36 I'd not be very surprised at all. We blatantly aren't signing anyone and never push the boat in that regard anyway, the wage bill compared to last season has been reduced drastically, there's zero harm in giving them longer and better deals. I'd get both on at least two year deals with the option for more.



As for Trent, he's a bit different. With respect to the other two loads of other clubs with ambition would have them but are their careers really going to improve leaving Liverpool at their respective ages? I don't see it personally, they might as well stay here and write their names deeper into the history books, Salah for example we know is hugely motivated by breaking records as he continues to do. There's only one worry about Trent and that's the allure of a Real Madrid side that look set to hoover trophies up with multiple players who have the potential to be among the best to ever play the game. Trent will want to be part of that in my opinion, he is the right back of his time.



I said if they hadn't signed by the seasons start they'd all be off. I still believe that. It wouldn't surprise me if the transfer nerds view it as a big challenge among themselves to try and replace three legends after losing them all for nothing. Hopefully I'm talking shite and they know that would make them huge dickheads. Sort the contracts out and buy some more quality players to add on top of what we already have.