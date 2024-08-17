« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 5661 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #120 on: August 17, 2024, 09:52:43 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on August 17, 2024, 03:08:39 am
Genuinely feel like the lack of movement on the 3 is because the club dont want to offer Virgil and Mo contracts, and Trent doesnt want to renew.

It seems pretty crazy that we accepted entering Trents final year. I think he was probably offered one last summer but delayed his decision, then Klopps departure sealed the deal and hes just declined since. It was telling that he was the only player visibly emotional after Klopps final game, and I dont think it was just because his manager was leaving. He knew it was the beginning of the end for him.

Yeah I think if we really wanted to we could get Salah and VVD renewed. I am afraid for Trent it is not a money issue.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #121 on: August 17, 2024, 10:59:09 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on August 16, 2024, 05:39:19 pm
A few things we no longer have Klopp who was pretty much a cheat code for qualifying for and going deep in the CL. Then there is FFP/PSR being adhered to. If City escape with a slap on the wrist then we could end up in a League with multiple entities and owners willing and able to vastly outspend us.

The judgement could go in a number of directions, if next feb we get a judgement that is favourable to us, a judgement that could convince us titles are there to won, it would be too late to act, as mo, VVD and trent may have secured deals with other clubs from jan 2025
Quote
Look at the Red Sox in real terms their payroll has almost halved since 2018 in real terms. That coincided with owners coming in and throwing money around at their competitors.

We missed out last season with a huge wage bill. We almost certainly lost money and FSG had to sell a chunk of the club to pay for the players required to get us back in the CL. Committing £50m+ a season in wages to Trent, VVD and Salah risks that happening again. If you replace those three with say Bradley, Quansah and Gordon then you save £35m-£40m a season.

You also create scenario where say Macca or Szobo if they kick on aren't looking for that kind of wage.

Even if FSG suddenly decide in 2024, out of the clear blue sky that dramatic wage reductions being necessary, they could decide to replace tsimikas with beck, gomez with sepp, gravenberch with clark and Gakpo with doak, get rid of phillips and save close to 30m per yr that way, with a shallower squad, back up by youth. That is just as likely as your arbitary 150k and under articficial limit
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #122 on: August 17, 2024, 11:07:30 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on August 17, 2024, 03:08:39 am
Genuinely feel like the lack of movement on the 3 is because the club dont want to offer Virgil and Mo contracts, and Trent doesnt want to renew.

It seems pretty crazy that we accepted entering Trents final year. I think he was probably offered one last summer but delayed his decision, then Klopps departure sealed the deal and hes just declined since. It was telling that he was the only player visibly emotional after Klopps final game, and I dont think it was just because his manager was leaving. He knew it was the beginning of the end for him.

If trent truly cared for LFC, then he could sign a contract ext, with at least a 50m buyout to a non english club, if he wants to see the world or whatever.  If he runs down his contract and leaves on a free it would suggest any tears were for klopp, not for LFC.  I wouldn't blame him there are more important things than football and football clubs, but would be hard to imagine he has any real love for LFC, if he walks for £0.

His desire to leave would have to be really defiant, if he thought he was scapegoated and exposed with england, it will be worse here, in his final few months with us, as any time anyone gets the other side of him (and it happens a lot) people will presume it because he doesn't care and is saving himself for madrid.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #123 on: August 17, 2024, 02:05:07 pm »
I want to see Trents signed a new contract on Monday.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #124 on: August 17, 2024, 02:40:01 pm »
Lets all contribute to Trents contract. Give him all our money.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #125 on: August 17, 2024, 02:44:29 pm »
I will throw in 20 a week. What a footballer.

Mo too. That hair transplant has turned back the clock. He's only 29 again.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #126 on: August 17, 2024, 02:58:22 pm »
Get them all resigned, ahead of transfer signings for me.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #127 on: August 17, 2024, 03:00:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on August 17, 2024, 01:35:06 am
The point with contracts for older players if you're paying for future performance not past performance at super high rates and we as a club can't really do that
You're buying Salah or VVD from 32/33 onwards

I don't think we'll offer Salah a new deal of any kind. His production hasn't dropped off at all yet - but it will and he's incredibly expensive.
I think he'd sign one in a heartbeat, he's never given even a hint of wanting to leave, I just don't think we'll offer one.
 
I'd guess we'll offer VVD another year or two because he's a centre back and is currently still one of the best 3 in the world - but he's not getting a full 4 year new deal or whatever so it depends what he wants

The model for us I always has to be Liverpool under Paisley. We knew exactly when to keep players and when to move them on. I think if Paisley were managing today, he'd probably be very much an advocate of not giving wages based on past performances. Callaghan was one of the rare older players that he kept around. Older players naturally will want a longer deal, but it is going to be based off their past and current standing, not where they could be in a year or two. As you say I think the club will be wary of offering Salah a longer deal, because that drop-off will come. If he doesn't stick around us with after this season, I think he probably stays in Europe and if he goes overseas it's more likely MLS than Saudi Arabia.

VVD would probably get offered a year; perhaps he'd want two. If he wants longer, I could see why the club would be very reluctant. He'll be 34 next summer. He doesn't seem to have any intention of knocking the Dutch national team on the head and he plays pretty much every week. At some point, he's possibly going to have a massive drop off that we won't want to be locked into.

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on August 17, 2024, 03:08:39 am
It seems pretty crazy that we accepted entering Trents final year. I think he was probably offered one last summer but delayed his decision, then Klopps departure sealed the deal and hes just declined since. It was telling that he was the only player visibly emotional after Klopps final game, and I dont think it was just because his manager was leaving. He knew it was the beginning of the end for him.

I'm not sure why TAA wasn't sorted a year or two ago. I would imagine we've offered him one. He was likely emotional because without Klopp he may never have even got to this level. Even his ma went to visit Klopp before he left because she was so grateful to him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #128 on: August 17, 2024, 06:40:31 pm »
The three of them were absolutely instrumental today to us upping our game. Trent was the catalyst, Mo with a goal and an assist and Virgil with the brilliant pass forthe second (I think!)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #129 on: August 17, 2024, 06:43:34 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on August 17, 2024, 06:40:31 pm
The three of them were absolutely instrumental today to us upping our game. Trent was the catalyst, Mo with a goal and an assist and Virgil with the brilliant pass forthe second (I think!)

That is a really good point they are now pretty much with Robbo our leadership group.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #130 on: August 17, 2024, 06:45:53 pm »
In addition to being 3 of the better players, or arguably best players, these are also the leaders of the team. There is just no way you can let these three walk out of the dressing room all at once.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #131 on: August 17, 2024, 06:53:45 pm »
If one of them leaves next summer, it's a big blow. But if all three of them do, that's a catastrophe that would set us back years imo. Nothing else matters at executive level now. Do whatever it takes to get them signed, they're all the absolute heart of this team, in their own ways.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #132 on: August 17, 2024, 07:22:47 pm »
Quote from: philboooo on August 17, 2024, 06:53:45 pm
If one of them leaves next summer, it's a big blow. But if all three of them do, that's a catastrophe that would set us back years imo. Nothing else matters at executive level now. Do whatever it takes to get them signed, they're all the absolute heart of this team, in their own ways.
Totally agree -- it's absurd that their contracts are being left this late. I understand that Klopp leaving delayed things, but this should have all been wrapped up before the start of the season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #133 on: August 17, 2024, 07:33:50 pm »
Quote from: philboooo on August 17, 2024, 06:53:45 pm
If one of them leaves next summer, it's a big blow. But if all three of them do, that's a catastrophe that would set us back years imo. Nothing else matters at executive level now. Do whatever it takes to get them signed, they're all the absolute heart of this team, in their own ways.
It shouldn't be forgotten that we went from mid-table back to top 4 by 'opportunistic' moneyball signings--like Coutinho, Matip, Mane, etc.--but we got to European and English champions buy paying record transfer fees for Allison and VVD, and spending big on Fabinho. We basically bought the best player in the world in those positions who was available, and, in the first two cases, literally the best player in the world in that position.

Unless we are ready and able to have a couple more transfer windows like January and Summer 2018 once more, we should renew or extend.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #134 on: August 17, 2024, 09:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August 16, 2024, 08:06:52 pm
Makes no sense. Surely these contracts (specifically Trent) was number 1 on their in-tray when Edwards came back and brought in Hughes.

No. Number one in their intray was signing a new manager/head coach. We were never going to start looking at anyones contract until that was sorted. And then weve had summer tournaments so Im not entirely surprised we havent got down to the contracts in earnest yet. It will surely be the priority between now and the end of the year though.

However, like others, I get the feeling Trent is a lost cause and nothing we can offer him will persuade him to stay. People are saying its negligent to let his contract situation get to this point but there are two sides in this equation and we cant force Trent to sign if he doesnt want to.

Thats just a hunch though. I have no more evidence for my opinion than anyone else. Its all just speculation and guesswork.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #135 on: August 17, 2024, 09:48:10 pm »
Surely Trents contract should have been considered last year. Even if he wanted to leave we should have either sold him then or got him to sign a new deal so at least the club can recoup money on his sale. Now he can leave for free which is gross incompetence if he does want to leave.. they could then sort mo and Virgil this summer, or should have. Now Trent can sign a pre-contract with real in 4 months. I can accept the lack of signings but not getting your world class players tied down to deals is fkn unreal.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #136 on: August 17, 2024, 10:07:53 pm »
Can we all hold back on having conniptions until such time that said players sign a pre-contract with another club?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #137 on: August 17, 2024, 10:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on August 17, 2024, 09:52:43 am
Yeah I think if we really wanted to we could get Salah and VVD renewed. I am afraid for Trent it is not a money issue.

Can you really blame the lad for wanting to go? Ever since we won the league we've shown very little ambition in the transfer market. The fact that we're 4 years down the line and are still relying on the likes of VVD, Robbo, Salah, Trent etc is indicative of how inept we've been in the transfer market over the past 3-4 years. Klopp has worked miracles to keep us 'competing', but the cracks have been there a long time now and this summer is just compounding it.

I expect them all to go
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 08:41:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 17, 2024, 10:07:53 pm
Can we all hold back on having conniptions until such time that said players sign a pre-contract with another club?
I don't think the pre-contract thing is actually a big deal - it's more a case that we have 3 players that now control their futures and we soon won't be able to inlfuence said decision.

Trents situation is the most inept - a new contract should've been agreed in the summer of 2023. Even had those negotiations spilled into last season you would've expected a breakthrough before Jurgen told the club of his plans. To leave your future till the last minute is crazy planning - if we haven't been prepared to off him the right contract then we should be looking to move on.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 11:52:25 am »
All three should be playing for us until their careers are over.

If it actually takes giving Salah and Van Dijk more money, even at their ages now, we should do it. Van Dijk can probably play into his late 30s and if Salah was still doing 25/30 goal seasons at the age of 35 or 36 I'd not be very surprised at all. We blatantly aren't signing anyone and never push the boat in that regard anyway, the wage bill compared to last season has been reduced drastically, there's zero harm in giving them longer and better deals. I'd get both on at least two year deals with the option for more.

As for Trent, he's a bit different. With respect to the other two loads of other clubs with ambition would have them but are their careers really going to improve leaving Liverpool at their respective ages? I don't see it personally, they might as well stay here and write their names deeper into the history books, Salah for example we know is hugely motivated by breaking records as he continues to do. There's only one worry about Trent and that's the allure of a Real Madrid side that look set to hoover trophies up with multiple players who have the potential to be among the best to ever play the game. Trent will want to be part of that in my opinion, he is the right back of his time.

I said if they hadn't signed by the seasons start they'd all be off. I still believe that. It wouldn't surprise me if the transfer nerds view it as a big challenge among themselves to try and replace three legends after losing them all for nothing. Hopefully I'm talking shite and they know that would make them huge dickheads. Sort the contracts out and buy some more quality players to add on top of what we already have.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 03:16:33 pm »
Slot made a comment about how Mo has years left at the top - not sure if he was hinting something.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 04:46:45 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 17, 2024, 10:07:53 pm
Can we all hold back on having conniptions until such time that said players sign a pre-contract with another club?

So we should have waited until the ticket prices had actually been put up to £77 before walking out. We should have waited until we were in an ESL before letting FSG know we were not happy about it.

For me, as a fanbase, we should be letting FSG know that we won't accept no incoming transfers and players leaving either through being sold or not having their contract renewed. I prefer that to sleepwalking into a situation like the Red Sox were you are finishing bottom of your division in 3 of the last 4 seasons whilst their payrol has almost been slashed in half.

So in essence you are telling us not to just wait this window out but wait to January to see if the core of our team signs for someone else. Talk about shutting the door after the horse has bolted.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 04:59:16 pm »
Trent will never leave on a free... just my feeling.

Virg should get a 3-year extension.

Mo, if he wants to stay should also get a new contract.

We've cut our wage bill enough already. Last season we let all our midfielders go (most on big salaries)... should have plenty of room for three club legends with Trent in his prime years, Virgil still on top and Mo who can slowly be used for the experience and his goal scoring instincts rather than for his pace...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 07:02:53 pm »
Regarding Trent, assuming he's been offered a contract unless he's 100% certain on his decision to sign with us I don't see why he would sign now. It makes most sense for him to see how he feels under Slot and evaluate all options. I imagine our offer is still going to be there come January. It makes the most sense for him. Sucks for us fans though having to wait.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 07:11:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:16:33 pm
Slot made a comment about how Mo has years left at the top - not sure if he was hinting something.

He has years left to play?


Just a suggestion.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 07:21:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:16:33 pm
Slot made a comment about how Mo has years left at the top - not sure if he was hinting something.

He was having a dig at the transplant. Years left at the top. He was hinting that Mo should have embraced shiny-headedness like him.

Clear sign that we wont be renewing his contract.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 07:32:12 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 07:21:08 pm
He was having a dig at the transplant. Years left at the top. He was hinting that Mo should have embraced shiny-headedness like him.

Clear sign that we wont be renewing his contract.

 ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm »
I think Trent will get a 5 year and Virgil and Mo 2 & 3 years respectively none of them are ready to retire in the Saudi League just yet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:59:51 pm »
Its so weird because there is radio silence around all 3 of them, except for VVD mentioning a few weeks back that he hasnt been offered anything yet.

All panic alarms should be going off about the Trent situation. It would be thoroughly embarrassing to lose a homegrown generational player like that. Fingers crossed were working behind the scenes, because losing even 2 of the 3 would be farcical, considering theyre still by some distance our 3 best outfield players.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #149 on: Today at 06:58:42 am »
Quote from: smutchin on August 17, 2024, 09:38:36 pm
No. Number one in their intray was signing a new manager/head coach. We were never going to start looking at anyones contract until that was sorted. And then weve had summer tournaments so Im not entirely surprised we havent got down to the contracts in earnest yet. It will surely be the priority between now and the end of the year though.

However, like others, I get the feeling Trent is a lost cause and nothing we can offer him will persuade him to stay. People are saying its negligent to let his contract situation get to this point but there are two sides in this equation and we cant force Trent to sign if he doesnt want to.

Thats just a hunch though. I have no more evidence for my opinion than anyone else. Its all just speculation and guesswork.

Surely they can do more things at once. At my work I have shitloads to do not just one thing.
