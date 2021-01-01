« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 2670 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,750
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:03:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:45:20 pm
Surely we would have offered him something? Obviously we have confidence in the likes of Edwards but it would seem to be absolutely mental that we get to this stage and havent offered Trent anything. We are not Madrid, we dont offer the biggest money and we dont believe ourselves to be the biggest draw, so why would we not have something offered?

The only thing I can think of is that we want to reduce the wage bill. We want to transition to a new wage structure. With younger players on lower wages. Klopp was pretty much a guarantee of CL football. Prior to Klopp's first full season we had qualified on only one occasion for the CL under FSG. After that we qualified every season bar one.

That one season of missing out will have resulted in a significant loss. It also required FSG to sell off a chunk of the club to fund the transfers required to get us back into the CL. If we continued on the path of an ever increasing wage bill then with an unknown quantity as Coach pretty much every season out of the CL would result in a loss.

So they can gamble on a high-wage bill that requires high revenues that the CL generates. Or they can do what they have done with the Red Sox and slash costs. Lower costs guarantee a profit but if you still get CL football then they guarantee a huge profit.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,079
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:39:40 pm »
I think Virg and Trent will sign but Mo will leave next summer.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm »
Trent signs, just think his trying to get more than what Mo is on and there will probably need some pressure for them to give him 350-400k a week.

VVD will sign they will give him at least 2 years.

Only way I see Salah signing is if he takes less base and they increase his goal and assist bonuses to basically make him have the same amount of money if he scores or assists PW if you understand what I am saying.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
  • Believer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #83 on: Today at 03:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:39:40 pm
I think Virg and Trent will sign but Mo will leave next summer.

That's what I think/hope will happen
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:12:08 am
Frankly it's negligent we're in the position we are vis-a-vis all three of them. Together we're dealing with assets worth between say £200-£300m. We have to be hard nosed about it and if a player doesn't sign by a deadline, put him up for sale.

They're not wardrobes being sold on ebay. They don't have to accept any move as they're under contract. They are free to run out their contract and take a huge signing fee, unfortunately.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,259
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:22:07 pm »
Trent leaving on a free would be the most devastating.  Club-trained homegrown player leaving on a free in his prime would be terrible.

Especially as a club, we like value and we try to extract the most out of our sales.  The Coutinho sale fueled the top-tier purchases we needed.  Selling Trent for 100 million to Real would sting, but we can use it to build.  Losing Trent on a free is just devastating.

Losing VVD and Salah can sting, but they're aging, and getting wages off the books isn't so bad if we don't think we should commit long-term.  Yes, it will be hard to replace two world class players (good luck finding 2018 Salah and 2019 VVD again), but it's all a part of the business of aging.

But Trent on a free?  Ouch.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,750
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #86 on: Today at 04:38:13 pm »
I think a lot will depend on the wage structure. Currently, we have the majority of the rest of the squad tied down on long term deals at around the 100k-150k a week mark. The likes of Macca, Grav, Szobo, Jota, Nunez and Gakpo are being paid those kind of salaries and have 3 or 4 years left on their deals. It was reported that was the kind of salary Zubimendi was offered.

I imagine Trent, VVD and Salah would be looking at around double those amounts if not more. We have already shifted the likes of Thiago, Firmino and Henderson who were on around the 200k-250k mark and there may not be the appetite to revisit wages above the 150k a week mark.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 04:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:39:40 pm
I think Virg and Trent will sign but Mo will leave next summer.
That's my expectation. Time will tell.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,304
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:37:12 pm
Over the last few seasons, we have offloaded the wages of Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Firmino, Mane, Milner, Keita, Ox, Matip plus Klopp.

We now face the prospect of losing Salah, VVD and Trent plus it looks like Mamardashvili is being brought in to possibly replace Ali. That would be practically every big earner wiped from the books. We refuse to shop at the top end of the market so those wages are unlikely to be repeated.

So we could well end up becoming a team with revenues of £600m-£700m and a £250m-£300m wage bill. Add in a sell to buy policy and we would be generating a colossal amount of surplus revenues.

300 million should be a competitive wage bill.

They're probably looking at staying within 50% wages to turnover though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:38:13 pm
I think a lot will depend on the wage structure. Currently, we have the majority of the rest of the squad tied down on long term deals at around the 100k-150k a week mark. The likes of Macca, Grav, Szobo, Jota, Nunez and Gakpo are being paid those kind of salaries and have 3 or 4 years left on their deals. It was reported that was the kind of salary Zubimendi was offered.

I imagine Trent, VVD and Salah would be looking at around double those amounts if not more. We have already shifted the likes of Thiago, Firmino and Henderson who were on around the 200k-250k mark and there may not be the appetite to revisit wages above the 150k a week mark.

What would cause this sudden change of heart?

We were happy to have 7 or so players above that mark upto 2023. During 2023 we were chasing bellingham and he would have come in around 200k or so, caicedo and mason mount the same.  Why now would be so determined to have none now? Thiago, henderson and firmino came to the end of their time naturally, we have shown no evidence of a express desire to reduce everyone down to some arbitary 150k and under
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,750
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:12:46 pm
300 million should be a competitive wage bill.

They're probably looking at staying within 50% wages to turnover though.

50% of wages to turnover usually makes perfect sense. You normally need that buffer to fund infrastructure costs and player acquisitions. Our infrastructure is now sorted for the foreseeable future though. We also have a sell to buy policy and are looking to setup a MCO model that should reduce what we spend in the transfer market.

So for me there is no reason why we can't go higher than 50%.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,750
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:39:19 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 05:23:39 pm
What would cause this sudden change of heart?

We were happy to have 7 or so players above that mark upto 2023. During 2023 we were chasing bellingham and he would have come in around 200k or so, caicedo and mason mount the same.  Why now would be so determined to have none now? Thiago, henderson and firmino came to the end of their time naturally, we have shown no evidence of a express desire to reduce everyone down to some arbitary 150k and under

A few things we no longer have Klopp who was pretty much a cheat code for qualifying for and going deep in the CL. Then there is FFP/PSR being adhered to. If City escape with a slap on the wrist then we could end up in a League with multiple entities and owners willing and able to vastly outspend us.

Look at the Red Sox in real terms their payroll has almost halved since 2018 in real terms. That coincided with owners coming in and throwing money around at their competitors.

We missed out last season with a huge wage bill. We almost certainly lost money and FSG had to sell a chunk of the club to pay for the players required to get us back in the CL. Committing £50m+ a season in wages to Trent, VVD and Salah risks that happening again. If you replace those three with say Bradley, Quansah and Gordon then you save £35m-£40m a season.

You also create scenario where say Macca or Szobo if they kick on aren't looking for that kind of wage.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Red Dane

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 906
  • Probinate nobis similibusque
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:39:41 pm »
Next year we can lose all three players, and you can add Alisson as well. I think it will be difficult to replace them within FSG budget.
Logged
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,079
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:41:18 pm »
Ali has a contract  till 2027. So no it;s not like the others.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,114
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 01:26:19 pm
Mo has been one of the 2-3 best players in the league still putting up insane numbers since he signed his extension though. Feels a bit harsh to say he hasnt been worth it or lived up to his contract.

I agree its harsh but it was a massive structure breaking wage hike and even though he is still excellent, his wages are at a level that expected his output to stay constant from before the extension whereas its my impression that theyve dipped to a level that is excellent relevant to the league but not relevant to his own history
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline philboooo

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:01:43 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:43:54 pm
I agree its harsh but it was a massive structure breaking wage hike and even though he is still excellent, his wages are at a level that expected his output to stay constant from before the extension whereas its my impression that theyve dipped to a level that is excellent relevant to the league but not relevant to his own history

He's coming off a proper summer break, full pre-season and there's no African Cup of Nations this year. I predict 40+ goals and the golden boot.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:14:51 pm »
I think Trent stays. And one of Mo & Virg too - I think Mo. Trent's going to be Liverpool captain at some stage.

All based on nothing, same as everyone else in here.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:17:24 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:22:07 pm
Trent leaving on a free would be the most devastating.  Club-trained homegrown player leaving on a free in his prime would be terrible.

But Trent on a free?  Ouch.

Wont happen.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:39:40 pm
I think Virg and Trent will sign but Mo will leave next summer.
that's where i was at around the end of last season. probably slightly more doubtful now, on account on the lack of any noises of positive developments for any of them

(with the obvious caveat that the absence of those noises doesn't mean that there aren't positive developments happening quietly)
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:49:42 pm »
Joyce has been doing a livestream with a fan channel tonight. Hes not sure were close to a resolution on a contract for any of the three and with Trent specifically reckons the club have taken their eye off the ball, thats his view on it anyway. Sounds great.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,304
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:49:42 pm
Joyce has been doing a livestream with a fan channel tonight. Hes not sure were close to a resolution on a contract for any of the three and with Trent specifically reckons the club have taken their eye off the ball, thats his view on it anyway. Sounds great.

Makes no sense. Surely these contracts (specifically Trent) was number 1 on their in-tray when Edwards came back and brought in Hughes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:40:16 pm »
Guess we haven't been able to get to the contract extensions because we've been really busy with all the signings we've been making over the summer....
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,750
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:06:52 pm
Makes no sense. Surely these contracts (specifically Trent) was number 1 on their in-tray when Edwards came back and brought in Hughes.

I thnk it depends on what budget Hughes has been given.

This for me is relevant from Klopp.

'We are allowed to spend the money we earn,' he said. 'That's what we always did. We spent before we earned on Konate and that is what we did. I am never surprised by the financial power of City, Chelsea, United.'

'We cannot compare to other clubs because obviously they have no limits. We have limits.

'But we have been successful in this way in the last few years. Let's see which is the right way. We can't spend money we don't have - maybe others can.'


Hughes may well have been given a budget that includes the cost of contract renewals. How much is available for renewals may depend on how much we bring in from player sales and how much spend on recruiting new players. With Salah and VVD their deals may depend on whether an opportunity arises for us to bring in who we consider to be their long-term replacements.

Trent is a head-scratcher but he may want parity with our biggest earners. If we don't renew VVD and Salah then he would already be our best paid player. Renewing all three would probably cost us north of £50m a season.   
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 