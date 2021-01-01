Surely we would have offered him something? Obviously we have confidence in the likes of Edwards but it would seem to be absolutely mental that we get to this stage and havent offered Trent anything. We are not Madrid, we dont offer the biggest money and we dont believe ourselves to be the biggest draw, so why would we not have something offered?



The only thing I can think of is that we want to reduce the wage bill. We want to transition to a new wage structure. With younger players on lower wages. Klopp was pretty much a guarantee of CL football. Prior to Klopp's first full season we had qualified on only one occasion for the CL under FSG. After that we qualified every season bar one.That one season of missing out will have resulted in a significant loss. It also required FSG to sell off a chunk of the club to fund the transfers required to get us back into the CL. If we continued on the path of an ever increasing wage bill then with an unknown quantity as Coach pretty much every season out of the CL would result in a loss.So they can gamble on a high-wage bill that requires high revenues that the CL generates. Or they can do what they have done with the Red Sox and slash costs. Lower costs guarantee a profit but if you still get CL football then they guarantee a huge profit.