Trent leaving on a free would be the most devastating. Club-trained homegrown player leaving on a free in his prime would be terrible.
Especially as a club, we like value and we try to extract the most out of our sales. The Coutinho sale fueled the top-tier purchases we needed. Selling Trent for 100 million to Real would sting, but we can use it to build. Losing Trent on a free is just devastating.
Losing VVD and Salah can sting, but they're aging, and getting wages off the books isn't so bad if we don't think we should commit long-term. Yes, it will be hard to replace two world class players (good luck finding 2018 Salah and 2019 VVD again), but it's all a part of the business of aging.
But Trent on a free? Ouch.