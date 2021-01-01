« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Eeyore

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #80 on: Today at 02:03:33 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:45:20 pm
Surely we would have offered him something? Obviously we have confidence in the likes of Edwards but it would seem to be absolutely mental that we get to this stage and havent offered Trent anything. We are not Madrid, we dont offer the biggest money and we dont believe ourselves to be the biggest draw, so why would we not have something offered?

The only thing I can think of is that we want to reduce the wage bill. We want to transition to a new wage structure. With younger players on lower wages. Klopp was pretty much a guarantee of CL football. Prior to Klopp's first full season we had qualified on only one occasion for the CL under FSG. After that we qualified every season bar one.

That one season of missing out will have resulted in a significant loss. It also required FSG to sell off a chunk of the club to fund the transfers required to get us back into the CL. If we continued on the path of an ever increasing wage bill then with an unknown quantity as Coach pretty much every season out of the CL would result in a loss.

So they can gamble on a high-wage bill that requires high revenues that the CL generates. Or they can do what they have done with the Red Sox and slash costs. Lower costs guarantee a profit but if you still get CL football then they guarantee a huge profit.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #81 on: Today at 02:39:40 pm
I think Virg and Trent will sign but Mo will leave next summer.
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #82 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm
Trent signs, just think his trying to get more than what Mo is on and there will probably need some pressure for them to give him 350-400k a week.

VVD will sign they will give him at least 2 years.

Only way I see Salah signing is if he takes less base and they increase his goal and assist bonuses to basically make him have the same amount of money if he scores or assists PW if you understand what I am saying.
Qston

  Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #83 on: Today at 03:43:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:39:40 pm
I think Virg and Trent will sign but Mo will leave next summer.

That's what I think/hope will happen
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #84 on: Today at 04:17:22 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:12:08 am
Frankly it's negligent we're in the position we are vis-a-vis all three of them. Together we're dealing with assets worth between say £200-£300m. We have to be hard nosed about it and if a player doesn't sign by a deadline, put him up for sale.

They're not wardrobes being sold on ebay. They don't have to accept any move as they're under contract. They are free to run out their contract and take a huge signing fee, unfortunately.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

skipper757

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #85 on: Today at 04:22:07 pm
Trent leaving on a free would be the most devastating.  Club-trained homegrown player leaving on a free in his prime would be terrible.

Especially as a club, we like value and we try to extract the most out of our sales.  The Coutinho sale fueled the top-tier purchases we needed.  Selling Trent for 100 million to Real would sting, but we can use it to build.  Losing Trent on a free is just devastating.

Losing VVD and Salah can sting, but they're aging, and getting wages off the books isn't so bad if we don't think we should commit long-term.  Yes, it will be hard to replace two world class players (good luck finding 2018 Salah and 2019 VVD again), but it's all a part of the business of aging.

But Trent on a free?  Ouch.
King Kenny.
