Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 175 times)

Offline John C

Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« on: Today at 08:10:48 am »
Lets keep the discussion on all 3 in here rather than spread across the forum  :wave
Online Reeves

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:08 am »
Frankly it's negligent we're in the position we are vis-a-vis all three of them. Together we're dealing with assets worth between say £200-£300m. We have to be hard nosed about it and if a player doesn't sign by a deadline, put him up for sale.
Online frag

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:15:27 am »
Ive sort of resigned myself to all 3 going, but extremely confident at this point that Trent is leaving especially. Based on no additional information thats already out there. Im not confident either that the club will adequately replace them as I dont think theyll want to pay the money.

Always been positive about how we do business until the last 2x years under FSG etc.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:23:48 am »
Salah is my favourite current liverpool player. I don't know if his thinking is he wants to leave in 2025. If so a replacement should have been got this summer to bed in for 2025. Delaying to 2025 makes no sense to me. I think Virgil wants to stay and an extension should be offered to him. Again I would have thought a replacement should have been brought in this summer. If Quansah is the replacement whos the replacement for Matip Quansah again lol. Trent I don't know feels he is off to Real.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:24:32 am »
It really looks like the optics and PR really taking a beating now. Failure to sign a single player escalating to 3 of our most influential players running their contracts down.

I do think that losing klopp will probably mean losing all 3. They have won all and achieved every footballers dream. Age is probably no on their side and its time for the club to look elsewhere as well.

Slot is a dead man walking. Or he could shape the squad with is own influential players.

Going to be interesting to see where we go from here with a transitional season with new coach and hopefully a couple of new players.
Online Reeves

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:29:50 am »
Quote from: frag on Today at 08:15:27 am
Ive sort of resigned myself to all 3 going, but extremely confident at this point that Trent is leaving especially. Based on no additional information thats already out there. Im not confident either that the club will adequately replace them as I dont think theyll want to pay the money.

Always been positive about how we do business until the last 2x years under FSG etc.

Trent going is the worst value wise. Let's say they all had say 2y on their contract, what would they be worth, maybe: Trent £100m, VVD given his age £50m and Mo £100m. Although with Saudi money Salah evidently could have gone for more in precisely that situation.

You're right, business-wise FSG have generally been very good which makes this all the more surprising it's happening. Maybe that's why they're bringing in this position to sort player contracts - maybe that's an area which has fallen through the gaps.

In hindsight Salah should have been sold for the £150m+ we were offered, assuming he would have gone. Though the counter-argument is he played  large part in us getting CL football this year, which is usually worth around £30m? BUT, a replacement may have done that too.

The bottom line is that with our business model, it relies on selling players for a lot of money and that is why we've been negligent in my view. It's not as though we were unaware of this potential: Owen for £8m and McManaman served as examples years ago.

My only hope is that we start teh season really well, the football is enjoyable and Trent (2-4y) and Virgil (1-2y) sign.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:37:21 am »
Virgil and Mo are both tricky situations given their age. Theyre still operating at a very high level, if wed willingly sold either in the last couple of years or this summer plenty would have kicked off about it (probably rightly). Again given their age, its unlikely wed offer them a deal over several years ago on similar terms to their current deals. So what do you do? Offer them some kind of rolling, shorter terms deal? Just accept that its better to have them around for as long as they have a contract and then see? It is tricky.

Trent is the more obvious case of either us dropping the ball or him from a long way out saying he wont sign a new deal. Obviously hope that still gets sorted, but who knows. Those bastards at Madrid seem to be the bane of our lives.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:41:53 am »
When managers change some players leave.

Really not sure why anyone is bothered if they stay or go unless you are very, very young.

I was gutted when some of my heroes left the club in the 80s, but that was when I was still pretty young and it was still pretty new. These players you build up to be your idols and the most amazing players you've ever seen and you wonder how you can keep following the club.

Then five years pass and it happens again and then 30 or 40 or 50 or 60+ years pass and the same thing happens again - you have your favourites, but players developing and moving on happens every season, new brilliant players coming through the ranks happens every season. Players feeling they want a change when their manager leaves happens every season.

Players come. Players go. Let's see how the new lad handles it. He's got a few years at least to begin cementing his ideas with the players he feels he needs. It's all good :)
Online DangerScouse

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:46:46 am »
Andy, i want the best for Liverpool Football Club so understandably would like all three to extend their contracts. I respect your opinion, you should do likewise with others. ;)
