Ive sort of resigned myself to all 3 going, but extremely confident at this point that Trent is leaving especially. Based on no additional information thats already out there. Im not confident either that the club will adequately replace them as I dont think theyll want to pay the money.



Always been positive about how we do business until the last 2x years under FSG etc.



Trent going is the worst value wise. Let's say they all had say 2y on their contract, what would they be worth, maybe: Trent £100m, VVD given his age £50m and Mo £100m. Although with Saudi money Salah evidently could have gone for more in precisely that situation.You're right, business-wise FSG have generally been very good which makes this all the more surprising it's happening. Maybe that's why they're bringing in this position to sort player contracts - maybe that's an area which has fallen through the gaps.In hindsight Salah should have been sold for the £150m+ we were offered, assuming he would have gone. Though the counter-argument is he played large part in us getting CL football this year, which is usually worth around £30m? BUT, a replacement may have done that too.The bottom line is that with our business model, it relies on selling players for a lot of money and that is why we've been negligent in my view. It's not as though we were unaware of this potential: Owen for £8m and McManaman served as examples years ago.My only hope is that we start teh season really well, the football is enjoyable and Trent (2-4y) and Virgil (1-2y) sign.