Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1040 on: Today at 08:24:34 pm
Leicester desperately missing Oliver Skipp here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1041 on: Today at 08:25:30 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1042 on: Today at 08:26:33 pm
Just realized Maddison used to play for Leicester
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1043 on: Today at 08:27:17 pm
Crowd cheering like an Everton corner every time they get out their own box.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1044 on: Today at 08:28:38 pm
30% is great!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1045 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm
There's 1 goal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1046 on: Today at 08:31:30 pm
1-0, it's been too easy for Spurs.

This is going to be a long, long season for Leicester.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1047 on: Today at 08:31:32 pm
The way this match is going, Everton could be off the bottom in a couple of hours.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1048 on: Today at 08:31:43 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1049 on: Today at 08:31:51 pm
Pedro Pops One in For Spurs
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1050 on: Today at 08:33:12 pm
Ndidi looked finished two seasons ago, staggering theyve come back up with still a regular.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1051 on: Today at 08:33:33 pm
way this is going, I hope some of the spurs players brought their kids
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1052 on: Today at 08:34:12 pm
These could end up on minus points if the deduction was more than 9 points!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1053 on: Today at 08:34:15 pm
That should have been 2-0.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1054 on: Today at 08:34:23 pm
Leicester look really, really bad.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1055 on: Today at 08:35:32 pm
this should be 5-0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1056 on: Today at 08:37:02 pm
What was that Sol Campbell song then that they hastily quietened?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1057 on: Today at 08:37:28 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:37:02 pm
What was that Sol Campbell song then that they hastily quietened?
yes
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1058 on: Today at 08:37:55 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:37:02 pm
What was that Sol Campbell song then that they hastily quietened?

'I wanna know why you're such a cant' sounded like.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1059 on: Today at 08:39:32 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:34:23 pm
Leicester look really, really bad.

Sky shouldn't have put this on on the opening round and for MNF coverage. Leicester are a dead loss and non-competitive, does the league no favours showing this.

A League Two team would offer more than this.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1060 on: Today at 08:39:35 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:37:02 pm
What was that Sol Campbell song then that they hastily quietened?
think they had a horrific homophobic one back in the day. didn't hear just now, but could be one they'd want to mute
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1061 on: Today at 08:41:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:37:55 pm
'I wanna know why you're such a cant' sounded like.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1062 on: Today at 08:44:50 pm
There are no easy games in the Premier League...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1063 on: Today at 08:45:34 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:39:35 pm
think they had a horrific homophobic one back in the day. didn't hear just now, but could be one they'd want to mute

Pretty sure it was this one. They wanted to know how he fellated another person's phallus. Not surprised that was quickly turned down..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1064 on: Today at 08:45:44 pm
Spurs are vulnerable at the back if you press them and go at them. 

Waiting until the 2nd half to do that could be too late, not to mention your team will be exhausted defending for 70 odd minutes with almost no possession. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1065 on: Today at 08:48:11 pm
Steve Cooper a poor appointment as well.

Yeah he kept Forest up but it was mainly the individual quality they spent rule breaking amounts of money on and a revved up City Ground - they were wretched away all season. Then was sacked last season when he looked like taking them down.

He got longer at Forest because the fans loved him because he got them promoted at last. Leicester fans have no affinity with him because he's popular at their biggest rivals.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1066 on: Today at 08:49:00 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:16:23 pm
Not really going out on a limb here, but have a feeling all three newly promoted sides will go straight back down.

I think Ipswich will stay up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1067 on: Today at 08:49:32 pm
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 08:45:44 pm
Spurs are vulnerable at the back if you press them and go at them. 

Waiting until the 2nd half to do that could be too late, not to mention your team will be exhausted defending for 70 odd minutes with almost no possession.

Vardy up on his own and can't run anymore so it's an easy game to play a high line and dominate the play. At his peak he could get in behind a bit.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1068 on: Today at 08:51:34 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:34:23 pm
Leicester look really, really bad.

Yet they were Championship winners. The gap has gotten even bigger between Championship and Premiership. On admittedly scant evidence, Foxes look like the least likely of the promoted teams to survive.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1069 on: Today at 08:51:39 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 08:49:00 pm
I think Ipswich will stay up

It'll be tough for them but they've got a chance. Luton were competitive last season but ran out of steam. Ultimately they had a ton of injuries and a Championship level team and didn't really strengthen. Ipswich have had a bit more of a go in the window and Portman Road will be a tough place to go like Luton at times last season or Forest year before.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1070 on: Today at 08:53:57 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:51:34 pm
Yet they were Championship winners. The gap has gotten even bigger between Championship and Premiership. On admittedly scant evidence, Foxes look like the least likely of the promoted teams to survive.

Lost their manager and their best player though and were also a bit crap in the run-in and got lucky Leeds and Ipswich faltered after catching them when they'd been well ahead.

If you come up you need to strengthen a lot, not get worse. Sheff United sold their best players last summer and didn't really strengthen and got pummelled as a result.

They're weaker than they were last season and they haven't replaced Maresca well either.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1071 on: Today at 08:54:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:48:11 pm
Steve Cooper a poor appointment as well.

Yeah he kept Palace upbut it was mainly the individual quality they spent rule breaking amounts of money on and a revved up City Ground - they were wretched away all season. Then was sacked last season when he looked like taking them down.

He got longer at Forest because the fans loved him because he got them promoted at last. Leicester fans have no affinity with him because he's popular at their biggest rivals.

Really?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1072 on: Today at 08:54:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:49:32 pm
Vardy up on his own and can't run anymore so it's an easy game to play a high line and dominate the play. At his peak he could get in behind a bit.

Probably why Cooper was the wrong man for the job, given Maresca had them playing possession football.  It's not like Leicester have any capacity to build a team that is more suited to counter attacking. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1073 on: Today at 08:54:30 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:51:34 pm
Yet they were Championship winners. The gap has gotten even bigger between Championship and Premiership. On admittedly scant evidence, Foxes look like the least likely of the promoted teams to survive.

They've got worse since last season though through sales, injuries and losing their manager.

Ipswich and Southampton have theoretically strengthened.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1074 on: Today at 08:54:42 pm
It's quite annoying how many pundits are getting Arne's name wrong when he's said about 500 times already how it's pronounced. Even worse when it's Carragher getting it wrong!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Reply #1075 on: Today at 08:56:04 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:54:11 pm
Really?

Haha...I saw that and was like, must have happened during my COVID memories which are all a blur.
