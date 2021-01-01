This one was the most blatant cheating going.Bought by another club owned by their masters. Loaned out to a different club owned by their masters. Then bought for an amazingly low fee.Can you imagine what BS the "negotiations" were
Jackson is thick aswell as shit
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
That Savinho looks a player. Good thing for the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi that they could sell him to themselves for a pittance.
Found Hospitals blowing up sickening.
Mad to watch his disinterest, was looking right across the line as well.
Presumably what we'll be trying to do once FSG can acquire a club. Looks a lot more accomplished than Doku.
He was record signing for Troyes and never even played for them. Fucking disgraceful
Anyone else get the feeling that the referee from Manchester is favouring the team with Manchester in its name?
Good to see Anthony Taylor still has no clue how to referee
Jackson is utter dross isn't he, they've spent a fortune and are crap where it matters
Forgot Dewsbury-Hall signed for Chelsea. Absolute moron.
Looked a penalty that
Todd sold him on "The Dream"
Nah clear dive.
Silva looks offside for the goal the more you see it
thought he was from a family of United fans, if that was the case wouldn't he be favouring Chelsea
Id have given it. Against these c*nts anyway.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Taylor would've given it in the other box. Clear Abu Dhabi bias on show today
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.77]