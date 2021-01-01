« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT  (Read 13237 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
That Savinho looks a player. Good thing for the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi that they could sell him to themselves for a pittance.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
So lucky for Ederson, awful keeping.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Silva looks offside for the goal the more you see it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:14:50 pm
This one was the most blatant cheating going.
Bought by another club owned by their masters. Loaned out to a different club owned by their masters. Then bought for an amazingly low fee.

Can you imagine what BS the "negotiations" were
He was record signing for Troyes and never even played for them. Fucking disgraceful
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:14:58 pm
Jackson is thick aswell as shit

Mad to watch his disinterest, was looking right across the line as well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Colwill is terrible

Lavia is good

Is my hyperbole reaction to this game
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Mike Dean adding to the annoying roster at Sky what is the point of him being there I mean the decision is being made no matter what so please fuck off
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Why the fuck did they show the lines for that, it was miles offside
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:15:34 pm
That Savinho looks a player. Good thing for the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi that they could sell him to themselves for a pittance.

Presumably what we'll be trying to do once FSG can acquire a club. Looks a lot more accomplished than Doku.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:14:52 pm
Found Hospitals blowing up sickening.

Not RAWK's fault though.

Shame that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Jackson is utter dross isn't he, they've spent a fortune and are crap where it matters
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Anyone else get the feeling that the referee from Manchester is favouring the team with Manchester in its name?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:16:16 pm
Mad to watch his disinterest, was looking right across the line as well.
yeah he should never have been offside
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:15:34 pm
That Savinho looks a player. Good thing for the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi that they could sell him to themselves for a pittance.

A Troyes player who never actually played for them 😂😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:17:12 pm
Presumably what we'll be trying to do once FSG can acquire a club. Looks a lot more accomplished than Doku.

We'll need them to buy more than one club to do with these cheats have done with Savinho
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Good to see Anthony Taylor still has no clue how to referee
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:16:16 pm
He was record signing for Troyes and never even played for them. Fucking disgraceful

It's all such bullshit isn't it? Just enjoying watching us really now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:17:48 pm
Anyone else get the feeling that the referee from Manchester is favouring the team with Manchester in its name?

He secured them the league title in 13/14 with that sham of an offside against Sterling
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:18:37 pm
Good to see Anthony Taylor still has no clue how to referee

Absolutely shocking.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Forgot Dewsbury-Hall signed for Chelsea. Absolute moron.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:17:46 pm
Jackson is utter dross isn't he, they've spent a fortune and are crap where it matters

Neto/Palmer/Nkunku could be a sound attack though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:20:26 pm
Forgot Dewsbury-Hall signed for Chelsea. Absolute moron.

Todd sold him on "The Dream"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Looked a penalty that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
City all over the place at the back.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:21:07 pm
Looked a penalty that

Nah clear dive.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
You can see the reason Sterling has been dropped now. He's been useless in helping his teammates at diving training
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Taylor a City fan now?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:17:48 pm
Anyone else get the feeling that the referee from Manchester is favouring the team with Manchester in its name?
thought he was from a family of United fans, if that was the case wouldn't he be favouring Chelsea
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:20:53 pm
Todd sold him on "The Dream"

The dream of being the next Danny Drinkwater.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:21:37 pm
Nah clear dive.
Id have given it. Against these c*nts anyway.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:15:58 pm
Silva looks offside for the goal the more you see it

Looked like they drew the lines from the wrong body part on the Jackson goal too
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:20:53 pm
Todd sold him on "The Dream"

And his dream was to sit on a bench earning amazing money  :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Rodri is a huge loss defensively
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:22:00 pm
thought he was from a family of United fans, if that was the case wouldn't he be favouring Chelsea
Didnt all United fans become city fans too when we were challenging them for the title?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
That kit Ederson is wearing is hideous :o
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
How is it not a pen when a defender grabs a player around the knees and brings him down?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:22:00 pm
thought he was from a family of United fans, if that was the case wouldn't he be favouring Chelsea

Nah gotta have the safety net of making sure we dont win it first
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:21:37 pm
Nah clear dive.

Sick of watching games where there's screans for a pen every time someone goes down in the box. Soft pens need to stop being given.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:22:05 pm
Id have given it. Against these c*nts anyway.

Taylor would've given it in the other box. Clear Abu Dhabi bias on show today
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:23:46 pm
Taylor would've given it in the other box. Clear Abu Dhabi bias on show today
Hes not even trying to hide it.
