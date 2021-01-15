« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT  (Read 11485 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,819
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #600 on: Today at 03:08:31 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:03:27 pm
VAR can't get involved as the whistle went before the ball entered the goal 🙄
yeah that's what the commentators were saying on the world feed. It's an easy get out for a complete fuck up of a call. Why didn't he wait until the free kick was completed before blowing. Looks like a Howard Webb apology will be incoming 🙄
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #601 on: Today at 03:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:08:31 pm
yeah that's what the commentators were saying on the world feed. It's an easy get out for a complete fuck up of a call. Why didn't he wait until the free kick was completed before blowing. Looks like a Howard Webb apology will be incoming 🙄

It's Howard Webb's fault in the first place really. They've given the officials the direction to stop offensive blocking on set pieces, so the referees are eager to give free kicks when ever they see anything.

In reality, it's impossible in real time to really see what blocking is going on or who is fouling who. It should be left to VAR when and if a goal is scored.

Like usual, it's something that will die away in a few weeks anyway. Palace have just been unlucky enough to be fucked over by it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #602 on: Today at 03:19:35 pm »
Shocker from Brentford. Pinnock own goal but Ajer has to be winning that at the back post.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #603 on: Today at 03:20:28 pm »
City team doesn't look very good, hopefully Chelsea can game raise again before going back to being shit.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,160
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #604 on: Today at 03:20:46 pm »
He was offside for ages there.

So annoying when forwards have so little awareness.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #605 on: Today at 03:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:20:46 pm
He was offside for ages there.

So annoying when forwards have so little awareness.

Thought the same. All he had to do was stop moving for a split second.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,987
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #606 on: Today at 03:24:45 pm »
Brentford all over the place defensively, Palace should go for it now
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #607 on: Today at 03:25:17 pm »
Palace are a level above these. They just need to find something and theyll overpower them.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #608 on: Today at 03:30:31 pm »
We do a work prediction thing. The organiser outs a pound on everyones predictions all week. I have 7/7 so far and have predicted a draw here. Can the ref blow early, looking ominous for Brentford.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,987
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #609 on: Today at 03:32:21 pm »
Did Sterling already fall out with manager before the season starts or he is off to Saudi Arabia?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,351
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #610 on: Today at 03:32:27 pm »
That Chelsea team looks very good on paper. City one doesn't look much better.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,546
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #611 on: Today at 03:32:53 pm »
Wharton is a nothing player.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,168
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #612 on: Today at 03:35:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:32:53 pm
Wharton is a nothing player.

There is a player there but he needs game time IMO. For his own career he'd be better staying there for another few seasons, and for us he's simply not worth what they'd want for him.

He doesn't seem to be the profile player we're after either, think he prefers being further forward than we're looking for.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,160
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #613 on: Today at 03:37:24 pm »
shit goalie.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,987
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #614 on: Today at 03:38:00 pm »
totally useless on defense
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #615 on: Today at 03:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:37:24 pm
shit goalie.

Read that about 10 seconds before I saw the goal go in. :lmao
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,679
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #616 on: Today at 03:38:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:32:21 pm
Did Sterling already fall out with manager before the season starts or he is off to Saudi Arabia?

Sounds like they might be trying to push him out as well.

Sterling's reps put out a statement saying he has a contractfor the next 3 years and that  "our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekends fixture in some capacity."
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,168
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #617 on: Today at 03:38:39 pm »
The fuck is the keeper doing there?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,546
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #618 on: Today at 03:38:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:35:12 pm
There is a player there but he needs game time IMO. For his own career he'd be better staying there for another few seasons, and for us he's simply not worth what they'd want for him.

He doesn't seem to be the profile player we're after either, think he prefers being further forward than we're looking for.

Might be right - and thus the mooted fee is wild.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,160
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #619 on: Today at 03:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:38:11 pm
Read that about 10 seconds before I saw the goal go in. :lmao

what you thought was an oddly random comment, turned into the truth  :P
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,146
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #620 on: Today at 03:40:02 pm »
What's the story with Sterling not being the Chelsea squad?
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,926
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #621 on: Today at 03:40:20 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:40:02 pm
What's the story with Sterling not being the Chelsea squad?

Sound like his mum has written him a note.
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,679
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #622 on: Today at 03:41:25 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:40:02 pm
What's the story with Sterling not being the Chelsea squad?

Statement from his side


Quote
Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years,"

"He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

"He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekends fixture in some capacity.

"As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheems future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.

"Until then, we will continue to support Raheems desire to start the new season positively."
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,546
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #623 on: Today at 03:41:31 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:40:20 pm
Sound like his mum has written him a note.

She borrowed it from koncheskys mother?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,160
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #624 on: Today at 03:41:35 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:40:02 pm
What's the story with Sterling not being the Chelsea squad?

whatever it is, his agents where quick to start yapping.

https://x.com/BBCSport/status/1825179570900767063
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #625 on: Today at 03:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:39:02 pm
what you thought was an oddly random comment, turned into the truth  :P

Give me some credit! Im not quite that thick. :)
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,518
  • Slot Ball.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #626 on: Today at 03:42:23 pm »
Disappointed with Palace to be honest, expected more from them and the Wharton thing, nothing to see here.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,160
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #627 on: Today at 03:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:41:42 pm
Give me some credit! Im not quite that thick. :)

 ;D

And heres Fabio Carvalho getting his first few mins for Brentford.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,242
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #628 on: Today at 03:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:42:23 pm
Disappointed with Palace to be honest, expected more from them and the Wharton thing, nothing to see here.

And Guehi is shite also
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #629 on: Today at 03:50:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:40:02 pm
What's the story with Sterling not being the Chelsea squad?

Seems like their batshit crazy decision to sign shitloads isnt working so they are throwing players under the bus.

Hopefully Sterling/Gallagher sit on their contracts there is good lads 😎
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #630 on: Today at 03:51:29 pm »
On comes the Vietnamese sandwich.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 