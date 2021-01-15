yeah that's what the commentators were saying on the world feed. It's an easy get out for a complete fuck up of a call. Why didn't he wait until the free kick was completed before blowing. Looks like a Howard Webb apology will be incoming 🙄



It's Howard Webb's fault in the first place really. They've given the officials the direction to stop offensive blocking on set pieces, so the referees are eager to give free kicks when ever they see anything.In reality, it's impossible in real time to really see what blocking is going on or who is fouling who. It should be left to VAR when and if a goal is scored.Like usual, it's something that will die away in a few weeks anyway. Palace have just been unlucky enough to be fucked over by it.