Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #520 on: Today at 10:22:36 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 06:50:50 pm
Kudus is a fun player to watch when he's on form, think he'd frustrate the life out of you if he played for the club you support though.
More than Diaz frustrates?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #521 on: Today at 02:04:30 pm »
Toney acting the prick to get a move? I for one, would be shocked.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #522 on: Today at 02:14:19 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:04:30 pm
Toney acting the prick to get a move? I for one, would be shocked.

Manager pre-match suggested it was a club decision, and also seemed to hint because a transfer was done. Not clear where he's going though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #523 on: Today at 02:15:19 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:14:19 pm
Manager pre-match suggested it was a club decision, and also seemed to hint because a transfer was done. Not clear where he's going though.

It's rumoured to be a Saudi club.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #524 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:14:19 pm
Manager pre-match suggested it was a club decision, and also seemed to hint because a transfer was done. Not clear where he's going though.

Chelsea ? Arsenal ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #525 on: Today at 02:16:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:15:19 pm
It's rumoured to be a Saudi club.

He's older than i thought, can see why he'd go for it.
« Reply #526 on: Today at 02:16:18 pm »
Palace are playing some really nice football, Eze has started the game well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #527 on: Today at 02:17:00 pm »
There are a handful of CBs in the Premiership who constantly kick forwards up in the air on the half way line; both Arsenal CBs do it, Evertons Tarkowski does it regularly, and so does Andersen of Palace. Its a thing that needs stamping out.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #528 on: Today at 02:17:40 pm »
Wharton is so classy on ball.
« Reply #529 on: Today at 02:19:09 pm »
Why is Palace a favorite at Brentford? Did they make some big transfers I missed?
