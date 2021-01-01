paul joyce has confirmed gomez will leave
https://soccerlive.app/soccer-stream/ipswich-town-liverpool/1441806
he bought part-ownership of Ipswich the other day.
they make no sense whatsoever, I'd love to know the thinking - or lack thereof - for thisIt's all teams, and happened for a couple seasons now
If they score theyll play Ed Sheeran, if thats not incentive to win 3-0 fuck knows what is.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Sorry but its laughable to even suggest Van Den Berg replaces Gomez. Is this some challenge to make our team shit?
Can't wait for this. I get so excited on the opening day of the season.Score an early goal and we could absolutely paste these. I'm going for a conservative 5-0 win for the mighty reds.
Nunez on the bench. I thought Slot said he had big plans for him? Possibly not match fit yet?
