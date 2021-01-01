« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO  (Read 12320 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #280 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 11:29:16 am
paul joyce has confirmed gomez will leave

As the kids say; dafuq?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #281 on: Today at 12:10:25 pm »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #282 on: Today at 12:10:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:06:27 pm
he bought part-ownership of Ipswich the other day.

Yeah but I don't need to see him every 5 minutes :P
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #283 on: Today at 12:11:01 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:25:04 am
they make no sense whatsoever, I'd love to know the thinking - or lack thereof - for this

It's all teams, and happened for a couple seasons now

Maybe it's to not show the opposition the formation and positions
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:05:27 pm
If they score theyll play Ed Sheeran, if thats not incentive to win 3-0 fuck knows what is.

Didn't he buy into Leeds or something?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #285 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:06:27 pm
he bought part-ownership of Ipswich the other day.


1.4% mate, 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #286 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:34:20 am
Sorry but its laughable to even suggest Van Den Berg replaces Gomez. Is this some challenge to make our team shit?

There is no player in the world available to make our team better so, we have to make it fair by everyone else by letting players go.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #287 on: Today at 12:14:07 pm »
I didn't get to see much of pre-season live, looking forward to seeing this new approach to attacking corners   ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #288 on: Today at 12:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:05:27 pm
If they score theyll play Ed Sheeran, if thats not incentive to win 3-0 fuck knows what is.

What position does he play?  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #289 on: Today at 12:16:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:34:20 am
Sorry but its laughable to even suggest Van Den Berg replaces Gomez. Is this some challenge to make our team shit?
Absolutely, starting to get pissed off. Clearly trying to bin him off to Newcastle hasn't gone down well, pretty poor for our longest serving player. Hughes not had a great start, my opinion.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #290 on: Today at 12:17:22 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 11:29:16 am
paul joyce has confirmed gomez will leave

gutted - has nobody told Slot how Big Joe can play anywhere along the back line - so handy to have available - we 'must' be getting a defender in before the end of the month - dont think VDB is good enough
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #291 on: Today at 12:17:30 pm »
Slot today: Gravenberch starts in the six because he has the attributes to play there, he will develop into a six. Him playing today will help Macca play more forward.

Slot yesterday: Endo really impressed during pre-season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:17:36 pm »
Nunez on the bench. I thought Slot said he had big plans for him? Possibly not match fit yet?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #293 on: Today at 12:17:57 pm »
Can't wait for this.

I get so excited on the opening day of the season.

Score an early goal and we could absolutely paste these. I'm going for a conservative 5-0 win for the mighty reds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:19:24 pm »
Quote from: chromed on Today at 12:17:57 pm
Can't wait for this.

I get so excited on the opening day of the season.

Score an early goal and we could absolutely paste these. I'm going for a conservative 5-0 win for the mighty reds.
Away from home, first game of the season, newly promoted team. I hate these games the most. With the added jeopardy of it being Slot's first game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #295 on: Today at 12:19:43 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:17:36 pm
Nunez on the bench. I thought Slot said he had big plans for him? Possibly not match fit yet?

Errr... where else was he supposed to be?
We have a better finisher available to spearhead the attack and better players for the wings.
Nunez will be a bench option until Jota gets injured - after which he'll have to fight for it with Gakpo.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #296 on: Today at 12:20:13 pm »
Robbo starting? WTH !!??
