« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO  (Read 9248 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 12:00:32 am
I haven't posted on the forum in a long time, mainly because of the fact that it has become so overwhelmingly negative and lots of posters have started to come across like entitled children. So in the midst of the absolute sh*tstorm of negativity that the transfer thread has become, I wanted to breathe a bit of optimism into the forum.

When Klopp announced he was leaving it was a dagger to the heart for all of us, and like everyone else I struggled to see a way that things could be the same without him. He was such a huge character, such a great manager, and such a fantastic human being that it was hard to imagine anyone else being our manager.

But strangely now I actually feel optimistic going into the new season, almost as if a great weight has been lifted from me, and that weight was the weight of hope and expectation. Klopp built the greatest Liverpool team that I have ever seen, and probably the greatest of all time. He deserved a minimum of 3 PL titles and at least one more CL title, but we were playing a team that were happy to cheat and steal those titles away from us. Every one of the last few seasons began with the knowledge that the end of the Klopp era was closer than the start, and the pressure of getting him (and that team) what he (and they) deserved was almost too much. You could see how much it was taking out of him, and how much the cheating, the constant need for near perfection, the constant idiocy of pundits and critics, and the incompetence (at best) of PGMOL was wearing him down. And us with him.

But this season is different. I no longer feel like this group of players and this manager are owed anything, and instead they need to write their own legacy from scratch. I see young players that have come through and earned the right to call themselves Liverpool players, I see recent signings that have yet to hit their full potential, and I see the chance to watch a different style of football. Maybe it will be worse, maybe we'll struggle, maybe players will show that they aren't good enough to wear the shirt, and maybe the manager will be out of his depth. But on the other hand, maybe none of those things happen. Maybe this season is better than last season, maybe we are less porous, maybe games are less open, maybe players are less fatigued, maybe we have far fewer injuries, and maybe players step up to join the status of the great players than went before them.

The not knowing is actually rather refreshing.

Thanks for that, you should post here more often.

I'm looking forward to the season starting, but I'm also wary of shenanigans from the PGMOL wearing me down like last season. It's best to be optimistic though and enjoy things as long as possible.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 03:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
I went to see my 90+ year old grandad last night, the scouser who introduced me to Liverpool, as he had started end of life care..

Not saying it was the whispering that we start the season again 12:30 tomorrow but he's now taken off end of life and is going back to his care home!

Result!

That's great news mate!

My grandad - who also introduced me to the reds with his tales of the Kop during the Shankly days - died, in his 90s, a few months before Klopp joined us. Always wish he could have been around to enjoy the journey with Klopp's reds.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,190
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 03:14:42 pm »
Excited. Feels like this could be a good season. Slot does look like he's injected real energy back into the squad.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 03:17:37 pm »
Let's hope Fulham make it a good start to the season tonight.  :)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 03:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
I went to see my 90+ year old grandad last night, the scouser who introduced me to Liverpool, as he had started end of life care..

Not saying it was the whispering that we start the season again 12:30 tomorrow but he's now taken off end of life and is going back to his care home!

Result!

 :champ :champ :champ :champ

Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 03:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:57:28 pm
Early kick off against a newly promoted team at home? Yeah this will be tough for us.  :D

Just like Norwich was 3 years ago?
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 03:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
I went to see my 90+ year old grandad last night, the scouser who introduced me to Liverpool, as he had started end of life care..

Not saying it was the whispering that we start the season again 12:30 tomorrow but he's now taken off end of life and is going back to his care home!

Result!

Glad to hear your grandad is on the mend!
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:00:46 pm »
Heard their left back Davis is pretty handy. Anyone know much about him ?  Looking at his numbers he seems to create some amount of chances
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,767
  • JFT 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 04:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
I went to see my 90+ year old grandad last night, the scouser who introduced me to Liverpool, as he had started end of life care..

Not saying it was the whispering that we start the season again 12:30 tomorrow but he's now taken off end of life and is going back to his care home!

Result!

Delighted for you mate.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 04:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
I went to see my 90+ year old grandad last night, the scouser who introduced me to Liverpool, as he had started end of life care..

Not saying it was the whispering that we start the season again 12:30 tomorrow but he's now taken off end of life and is going back to his care home!

Result!

Lovely stuff pal great to hear. The football season do some incredible things eh.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,474
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 04:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:53:38 pm
Just like Norwich was 3 years ago?

Probably more like Leeds 4 years ago or Fulham 2 years ago
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 04:39:13 pm »
Becker

Trent Quansah Virg Robbo

Szobo Mac Grav

Mo Jota Diaz

- It'd be telling to see who starts at leftback because Tsimikas has done well in preseason.
- Personally, I'd prefer a more physical midfield in an away game like this but Slot ball is all about technique.
- Away games to newly promoted teams are never easy. I think our style of play can take the sting out of the crowd.
- Ibou is more experienced but Quansah is more comfortbale is playing out from the back so I'd go with him.

I look forward to Slot ball in the prem. Whisper it, we can win the league this season (especially with the sky blues getting slapped midway). It's not my expectation but I go into every season hopeful that we can win it.

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,474
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 04:41:42 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 02:55:04 pm
Haha serves me right for (mis)reading ESPN. I'll leave that post as a tribute to my stupidity.

There's also the 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea in 03/04, and Spurs beating us 2-1 in 09/10
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,797
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 05:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:30:03 am
Hadnt realised the last five managers going back to Rafa all failed to get off to a winning start. I reckon Arnes bucking that trend.

Hodgson came closest! :lmao Beating Arsenal until Reina threw one in injury time.

Actually goes back further because Houlliers first game in sole charge was a seat at home to Leeds. Guess his first game as double manager with Roy was a win. Otherwise youre going all the way back to Souness I think! Fairly sure Evanss first game was a draw at Norwich.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 05:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:00:45 pm
Hodgson came closest! :lmao Beating Arsenal until Reina threw one in injury time.

Actually goes back further because Houlliers first game in sole charge was a seat at home to Leeds. Guess his first game as double manager with Roy was a win. Otherwise youre going all the way back to Souness I think! Fairly sure Evanss first game was a draw at Norwich.

No one in the Prem era according to the presser earlier
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,088
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,088
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 05:47:11 pm »
Quote
Conor Bradley on Slots meetings:

We have meetings almost every day. We didnt really have meetings last year, only the day before the game. Theres differences from what Jürgen did and what the gaffer does now. Im enjoying learning new things, so its all been really good.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,474
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 05:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:00:45 pm
Hodgson came closest! :lmao Beating Arsenal until Reina threw one in injury time.

Actually goes back further because Houlliers first game in sole charge was a seat at home to Leeds. Guess his first game as double manager with Roy was a win. Otherwise youre going all the way back to Souness I think! Fairly sure Evanss first game was a draw at Norwich.

Correct

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:39:00 pm
Was looking to see if anyone had posted that.

Seems to go back even further. Neither Houllier nor Evans won their first match in charge, although we did win when they shared the manager position for the first league game.

The last manager in sole charge to win the first league game was Graeme Souness in April 1991.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,797
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 06:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:55:43 pm
Correct


Apologies Barnabus. Good knowledge.

Sounesss first game was also Norwich I think. 3-0 win. Normal service resumed, definitely the right man for the job.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,497
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 06:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:47:11 pm


Fucking would hate having work meetings everyday.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,474
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 06:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:00:09 pm
Apologies Barnabus. Good knowledge.

Sounesss first game was also Norwich I think. 3-0 win. Normal service resumed, definitely the right man for the job.

I'm a wizard at Googling  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 07:17:31 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm
Nice one :)
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:04:13 pm
Brilliant!
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:04:59 pm
Good stuff!
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:09:23 pm
Good lad  ;)
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 03:20:55 pm
:champ :champ :champ :champ
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:54:15 pm
Glad to hear your grandad is on the mend!
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 04:22:36 pm
Lovely stuff pal great to hear. The football season do some incredible things eh.

Thanks all, much love
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:12:05 pm
That's great news mate!

My grandad - who also introduced me to the reds with his tales of the Kop during the Shankly days - died, in his 90s, a few months before Klopp joined us. Always wish he could have been around to enjoy the journey with Klopp's reds.

We're such a unique club, made me really nostalgic last night, really happy he can see Slot's red man who I think is going to be up there with the best.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 07:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:17:31 pm
Thanks all, much love
We're such a unique club, made me really nostalgic last night, really happy he can see Slot's red man who I think is going to be up there with the best.
Good on you mate, and good on your grandad. Glad hes back to his care home. Mine got me into the Reds too, and although he died the same year as Shanks did (having missed a couple of games in 70+ years) I still take his scarf every time I go and think of him when I sing YNWA. As a mate said to me last weekend, its in the blood
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 07:56:07 pm »
Exciting stuff. Looking forward to seeing Slot-ball in a proper match. A convincing win would be really nice.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 09:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 07:31:54 pm
Good on you mate, and good on your grandad. Glad hes back to his care home. Mine got me into the Reds too, and although he died the same year as Shanks did (having missed a couple of games in 70+ years) I still take his scarf every time I go and think of him when I sing YNWA. As a mate said to me last weekend, its in the blood

:) it is, no better feeling.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm »
Great OP Duuva.
Excited for the game
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,273
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #146 on: Today at 12:41:27 am »
It's me Da's first away tomorrow since he got vollied in the head in Paris.

Go ' ead B - Coy of the 3rd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment !


Utrinque Paratus !
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:16 am by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #147 on: Today at 03:17:06 am »
Just win

Here ends the tactical analysis
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,633
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #148 on: Today at 03:48:04 am »
Quote from: petercormack on Yesterday at 10:26:13 am
Like the way Slot says at the press conference that this is not place to discuss contracts. The journos keep asking but they keep getting the same answer  ;D
It's a question for Hughes and as he is not there then Slot is entitled to give that answer. Same goes for transfers.

"As always I am focused on training and coaching my team" :)
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #149 on: Today at 03:53:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:48:00 pm
I went to see my 90+ year old grandad last night, the scouser who introduced me to Liverpool, as he had started end of life care..

Not saying it was the whispering that we start the season again 12:30 tomorrow but he's now taken off end of life and is going back to his care home!

Result!

Great to hear this news mate, continue to whisper dreams of leagues & CL to come!
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,633
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #150 on: Today at 03:56:09 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 12:00:32 am
I haven't posted on the forum in a long time, mainly because of the fact that it has become so overwhelmingly negative and lots of posters have started to come across like entitled children. So in the midst of the absolute sh*tstorm of negativity that the transfer thread has become, I wanted to breathe a bit of optimism into the forum.

When Klopp announced he was leaving it was a dagger to the heart for all of us, and like everyone else I struggled to see a way that things could be the same without him. He was such a huge character, such a great manager, and such a fantastic human being that it was hard to imagine anyone else being our manager.

But strangely now I actually feel optimistic going into the new season, almost as if a great weight has been lifted from me, and that weight was the weight of hope and expectation. Klopp built the greatest Liverpool team that I have ever seen, and probably the greatest of all time. He deserved a minimum of 3 PL titles and at least one more CL title, but we were playing a team that were happy to cheat and steal those titles away from us. Every one of the last few seasons began with the knowledge that the end of the Klopp era was closer than the start, and the pressure of getting him (and that team) what he (and they) deserved was almost too much. You could see how much it was taking out of him, and how much the cheating, the constant need for near perfection, the constant idiocy of pundits and critics, and the incompetence (at best) of PGMOL was wearing him down. And us with him.

But this season is different. I no longer feel like this group of players and this manager are owed anything, and instead they need to write their own legacy from scratch. I see young players that have come through and earned the right to call themselves Liverpool players, I see recent signings that have yet to hit their full potential, and I see the chance to watch a different style of football. Maybe it will be worse, maybe we'll struggle, maybe players will show that they aren't good enough to wear the shirt, and maybe the manager will be out of his depth. But on the other hand, maybe none of those things happen. Maybe this season is better than last season, maybe we are less porous, maybe games are less open, maybe players are less fatigued, maybe we have far fewer injuries, and maybe players step up to join the status of the great players than went before them.

The not knowing is actually rather refreshing.

Good post, and astute observations about the weight that having a great manager can, ironically, place on supporters. I felt this especially over the past few years as I moved into my late forties, and because the time difference means most games are at ungodly hours. These factors, combined with the increasing farce of VAR, ADFC, MCO and other loathsome acronyms and initialisms, made me determined to distance myself from the game henceforth. While I agree that the new managerial reign reduces the weight, the other farcical elements remain, as does my resolve. Signings, or lack thereof, are neither here nor there.

Having said that, this is the time of year where early kick-offs are at the civilised time of 9.30pm, so I'll probably at least follow the score tracker for this one. 2-3 to the Reds, late winner from substitute Darwin.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:09:10 am »
https://x.com/AnfieldKnow/status/1824704056905941144

Early Team News 🚨

Alisson
TAA
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szobozlai
Diaz
Jota
Salah

Slot's first competitive XI

not sure of reliability.
But looks a very good side & a strong bench as well
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,354
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:11:02 am »
If that's right it's pretty much as expected, the only question was whether Robertson was ready.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #153 on: Today at 08:15:11 am »
Really excited to be back. Much more so than I expected given Klopp leaving. Probably because we had a baby boy a couple of months ago. His first Liverpool onesie is already too small for him but got the hat ready to go for today. Its good to be back. And Im so looking forward to sharing Liverpool with him over the years to come.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #154 on: Today at 08:17:18 am »
I have undusted the scarf, and might hit Aldi to get a couple bottles 0%

it's BACK

I watched the Euros - interminable football at times really sapped at the enjoyment of the game
I watched the Olympics - quite entertaining footie sometimes but felt utterly divorced from wider goings on

but none of them was us

WE are back

With a big baldo manager who is vastly underrated and literally the same team as last year

I can't wait 2-0 us
Logged

Offline El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #155 on: Today at 08:22:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:09:10 am
https://x.com/AnfieldKnow/status/1824704056905941144

Early Team News 🚨

Alisson
TAA
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szobozlai
Diaz
Jota
Salah

Slot's first competitive XI

not sure of reliability.
But looks a very good side & a strong bench as well

Good team if true - well find out at 11:15am whether it is or not (teams are announced 15 minutes earlier this season if people werent aware).
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Online petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #156 on: Today at 08:30:57 am »
I like what I've seen of pre-season and how Slot sets up his team. This FourFourTwo analysis explains that Slot tries to get the best out the players available and will change the system to suit them. I like that he's not wedded to any one tactic and can be flexible, especially during the game when plans have to change.

https://youtu.be/4XzaKBusytc?si=ZUUsQH9OJR_cyVRe
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,945
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #157 on: Today at 08:37:59 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:09:10 am
https://x.com/AnfieldKnow/status/1824704056905941144

Early Team News 🚨

Alisson
TAA
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szobozlai
Diaz
Jota
Salah

Slot's first competitive XI

not sure of reliability.
But looks a very good side & a strong bench as well


If Robertson is in I'm not surprised as he looked at a man on a mission in the final pre-season game.
Also, with regard to Grav, it sounded like Slot was going to give Endo the nod as he mentioned him in the press conference.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,954
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #158 on: Today at 08:45:57 am »
Thank you so much for the season opener Duvva.
And what a fine day for the Reds to pick up our first 3 points as Arne commences his journey with our club.
Logged

Online asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #159 on: Today at 09:05:45 am »
Best of luck Slot. Hopefully you wont lose your mind dealing with shit show refereeing in this country
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Up
« previous next »
 