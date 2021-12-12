I haven't posted on the forum in a long time, mainly because of the fact that it has become so overwhelmingly negative and lots of posters have started to come across like entitled children. So in the midst of the absolute sh*tstorm of negativity that the transfer thread has become, I wanted to breathe a bit of optimism into the forum.



When Klopp announced he was leaving it was a dagger to the heart for all of us, and like everyone else I struggled to see a way that things could be the same without him. He was such a huge character, such a great manager, and such a fantastic human being that it was hard to imagine anyone else being our manager.



But strangely now I actually feel optimistic going into the new season, almost as if a great weight has been lifted from me, and that weight was the weight of hope and expectation. Klopp built the greatest Liverpool team that I have ever seen, and probably the greatest of all time. He deserved a minimum of 3 PL titles and at least one more CL title, but we were playing a team that were happy to cheat and steal those titles away from us. Every one of the last few seasons began with the knowledge that the end of the Klopp era was closer than the start, and the pressure of getting him (and that team) what he (and they) deserved was almost too much. You could see how much it was taking out of him, and how much the cheating, the constant need for near perfection, the constant idiocy of pundits and critics, and the incompetence (at best) of PGMOL was wearing him down. And us with him.



But this season is different. I no longer feel like this group of players and this manager are owed anything, and instead they need to write their own legacy from scratch. I see young players that have come through and earned the right to call themselves Liverpool players, I see recent signings that have yet to hit their full potential, and I see the chance to watch a different style of football. Maybe it will be worse, maybe we'll struggle, maybe players will show that they aren't good enough to wear the shirt, and maybe the manager will be out of his depth. But on the other hand, maybe none of those things happen. Maybe this season is better than last season, maybe we are less porous, maybe games are less open, maybe players are less fatigued, maybe we have far fewer injuries, and maybe players step up to join the status of the great players than went before them.



The not knowing is actually rather refreshing.



Good post, and astute observations about the weight that having a great manager can, ironically, place on supporters. I felt this especially over the past few years as I moved into my late forties, and because the time difference means most games are at ungodly hours. These factors, combined with the increasing farce of VAR, ADFC, MCO and other loathsome acronyms and initialisms, made me determined to distance myself from the game henceforth. While I agree that the new managerial reign reduces the weight, the other farcical elements remain, as does my resolve. Signings, or lack thereof, are neither here nor there.Having said that, this is the time of year where early kick-offs are at the civilised time of 9.30pm, so I'll probably at least follow the score tracker for this one. 2-3 to the Reds, late winner from substitute Darwin.