« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO  (Read 6750 times)

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,540
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm »
BBC pundits saying we will come the usual 3rd, just a former player of ours giving us 2nd, with a surprising handful giving Arsenal the league. Must be the London based journo's. I don't want Arne to have the pressure of winning the league in his first season, but it's exciting this week for all Premier League clubs fans everywhere, when we can all live the dream of hope triumphing over reason. Fewer injuries and two or three of our South Americans finding the back of the net and things will be looking rosy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:57:20 pm by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm »
Christ I missed these. Cheers Duvva. Going into the first game of the season you have to be full of optimism. Optimism that we can get off to a flyer, that we can surprise everyone this season, that technology is used correctly and the football decides the games. I'm liking what I've seen and heard so far but that is it they used to say, it ojly really matters when you can smell the hot dogs. Or did I make that up. Be great to set the weekend up nicely, Anyway, I hope we start this one like a big massive can of coke thats been shaken within an inch of its life then opened. 
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,444
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:58:02 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on August 14, 2024, 07:53:16 am
Who starts this one ya reckon, Quansah or Konate?

Jomez?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,498
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm »
Any chance of Kalvin Phillips or Szmodics playing for these then? Not that it should make the slightest bit of fucking difference.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,695
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:45:22 pm »
Can't wait. Lots of late returners so it will be interesting to see how many go straight back in to the starting line-up.

My guess is - Alisson; Trent, Quansah, Virgil, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,486
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm »
Fuck it.  We're winning the league. 
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 763
  • ******
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:00:32 am »
I haven't posted on the forum in a long time, mainly because of the fact that it has become so overwhelmingly negative and lots of posters have started to come across like entitled children. So in the midst of the absolute sh*tstorm of negativity that the transfer thread has become, I wanted to breathe a bit of optimism into the forum.

When Klopp announced he was leaving it was a dagger to the heart for all of us, and like everyone else I struggled to see a way that things could be the same without him. He was such a huge character, such a great manager, and such a fantastic human being that it was hard to imagine anyone else being our manager.

But strangely now I actually feel optimistic going into the new season, almost as if a great weight has been lifted from me, and that weight was the weight of hope and expectation. Klopp built the greatest Liverpool team that I have ever seen, and probably the greatest of all time. He deserved a minimum of 3 PL titles and at least one more CL title, but we were playing a team that were happy to cheat and steal those titles away from us. Every one of the last few seasons began with the knowledge that the end of the Klopp era was closer than the start, and the pressure of getting him (and that team) what he (and they) deserved was almost too much. You could see how much it was taking out of him, and how much the cheating, the constant need for near perfection, the constant idiocy of pundits and critics, and the incompetence (at best) of PGMOL was wearing him down. And us with him.

But this season is different. I no longer feel like this group of players and this manager are owed anything, and instead they need to write their own legacy from scratch. I see young players that have come through and earned the right to call themselves Liverpool players, I see recent signings that have yet to hit their full potential, and I see the chance to watch a different style of football. Maybe it will be worse, maybe we'll struggle, maybe players will show that they aren't good enough to wear the shirt, and maybe the manager will be out of his depth. But on the other hand, maybe none of those things happen. Maybe this season is better than last season, maybe we are less porous, maybe games are less open, maybe players are less fatigued, maybe we have far fewer injuries, and maybe players step up to join the status of the great players than went before them.

The not knowing is actually rather refreshing.
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:57:08 am »
^Great Post, really is how I'm trying to view this upcoming season, I don't think I'm having as much success as you, but that's the way I hope to feel once the ball gets kicked. 
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,660
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #88 on: Today at 04:21:12 am »
Alright pre-season is over. And, my verdict of Arne Slot is I am totally onside with my heart with him being the LFC manager. I don't care what the opportunistic idiots in suits sitting in the board room call him. For me he is the manager.

He is intelligent, calm, charismatic in the right sense. No one is going to be able to take Jurgen's place, but Arne has won me over. The football is good, he speaks the right things at the right moment. The players seem to have taken to him.
I also think he is an extremely good tactician based on the few matches I have seen. He makes lots of in game adjustments during the game and impacts the game, which is very rare even at the top level.

The results are going to be the litmus test, but I will back him even if the results are not looking good for this year atleast.  I have a million problems with the way the club is run, but Arne is the one right thing about it at the moment.

Only thing I can complain about Slot, is I wish he had some hair.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:53 am by Carra-ton »
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline G1-tiga

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:35:10 am »
Absolutley buzzing for tomorrow to be honest. Felt a bit hollow when Jurgen left but after watching the pre-season games I feel a real fire for this season.

Looking forward to backing Slot's Reds. Hope we start by beating Ipswich well and I think we will. 1-3 for Slot's boys.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:01:00 am »
I always think we'll win the league at this point of the season, always have, always will. We've a great squad and looking forward to watching Arne's football.

1:2 - Mo, Jones
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,587
  • Believer
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:19:34 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:00:32 am
I haven't posted on the forum in a long time, mainly because of the fact that it has become so overwhelmingly negative and lots of posters have started to come across like entitled children. So in the midst of the absolute sh*tstorm of negativity that the transfer thread has become, I wanted to breathe a bit of optimism into the forum.

When Klopp announced he was leaving it was a dagger to the heart for all of us, and like everyone else I struggled to see a way that things could be the same without him. He was such a huge character, such a great manager, and such a fantastic human being that it was hard to imagine anyone else being our manager.

But strangely now I actually feel optimistic going into the new season, almost as if a great weight has been lifted from me, and that weight was the weight of hope and expectation. Klopp built the greatest Liverpool team that I have ever seen, and probably the greatest of all time. He deserved a minimum of 3 PL titles and at least one more CL title, but we were playing a team that were happy to cheat and steal those titles away from us. Every one of the last few seasons began with the knowledge that the end of the Klopp era was closer than the start, and the pressure of getting him (and that team) what he (and they) deserved was almost too much. You could see how much it was taking out of him, and how much the cheating, the constant need for near perfection, the constant idiocy of pundits and critics, and the incompetence (at best) of PGMOL was wearing him down. And us with him.

But this season is different. I no longer feel like this group of players and this manager are owed anything, and instead they need to write their own legacy from scratch. I see young players that have come through and earned the right to call themselves Liverpool players, I see recent signings that have yet to hit their full potential, and I see the chance to watch a different style of football. Maybe it will be worse, maybe we'll struggle, maybe players will show that they aren't good enough to wear the shirt, and maybe the manager will be out of his depth. But on the other hand, maybe none of those things happen. Maybe this season is better than last season, maybe we are less porous, maybe games are less open, maybe players are less fatigued, maybe we have far fewer injuries, and maybe players step up to join the status of the great players than went before them.

The not knowing is actually rather refreshing.

Well said.

I am looking forward to seeing us play under Slot and what tweaks and changes he will/has made. I am excited as always at the beginning of a season. New start. Onwards.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,109
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:35:07 am »
Pre-season transfers have been utterly shambolic. the worst transfer window I've ever known. In recent years lack of activity has been countered  by 'well the money has gone on signing long terms deals and keeping the team together' - well even that hasn't happened. There is the usual optimism and I do have that, buoyed by very good pre-season results and an attractive style of play. But we need to get off to a good start and maintain that momentum. We're only 1-2 results away from the entire fanbase becoming increasingly vocal about our owners. A good start is accordingly imperative. Let's hope we get that on Saturday morning.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:59:41 am »
Presser in halfa:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-jStXPMTRuo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-jStXPMTRuo</a>
Logged

Offline Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:39:32 am »
Hate playing a newly promoted team away. We always struggle so I hope we show full concentration and get the job done. We're the better side so just need to go out and show it.

Don't see a predictions thread this year so i'm going for a top 4 battle with Spurs and Utd. Villa to drop off and Chelsea to be their usual inconsistent selves. Could see Arsenal going one better this season with City second.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,158
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:42:43 am »
Season kind of snuck up on me.
Looks like our transfer heads too with the lack of incomings!

So we start where we left off, lot of players with points to prove....a new manager, a chance to impress again and everyone knows everyone (well players anyway).

Fine, let's start well and take it from there

Not watched a lick of preseason so I'm hoping we are in good shape as playing a newly promoted team is always a drain on opening day
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:50:08 am »
All players fit and available, what sort of magic is this?

Big if, but if we can have good availability this season and the ability to manage workloads this existing squad can win multiple trophies
Logged

Offline petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #97 on: Today at 10:26:13 am »
Like the way Slot says at the press conference that this is not place to discuss contracts. The journos keep asking but they keep getting the same answer  ;D
It's a question for Hughes and as he is not there then Slot is entitled to give that answer. Same goes for transfers.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,570
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #98 on: Today at 10:59:06 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:50:08 am
All players fit and available, what sort of magic is this?


Thats always the case in the first game of the season.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #99 on: Today at 11:02:00 am »
I know absolutely nothing about Ipswich, the only player I know they have is Big Kalvy P, I did not watch them last season because EFL.

What I do know is that tomorrow they will be murdered in front of their own fans and millions upon millions watching around the world by Arne Slot's Mighty Marauding Reds.

4-0 to the reds, you big gang of tractor meffs.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #100 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:06 am
Thats always the case in the first game of the season.

This is demonstrably false.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,784
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #101 on: Today at 11:30:03 am »
Hadnt realised the last five managers going back to Rafa all failed to get off to a winning start. I reckon Arnes bucking that trend.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,311
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #102 on: Today at 11:37:26 am »
Big call on Elliott / Dom tomorrow.

Think this will be really tough. Early KO, promoted side, small ground and new Manager for us.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:37:26 am
Big call on Elliott / Dom tomorrow.

Think this will be really tough. Early KO, promoted side, small ground and new Manager for us.

I think there are a few question marks all over the pitch depending on the fitness of the late returners. Trent or Bradley, Quansah or Konate, Robbo or Kostas, I feel like the midfield could be any combination & then the front 3 everyone (I think) is assuming Mo/Jota/Diaz but who knows maybe Gakpo and Darwin have looked resplendent all week in training.

Will be an interesting few weeks/months to see the new pecking order under the new man!

Personally, I'd say Allison, Trent, Quansah, Virgil, Robertson, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboslai, Salah, Jota, Diaz.

5-0.  :scarf
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:30:03 am
Hadnt realised the last five managers going back to Rafa all failed to get off to a winning start. I reckon Arnes bucking that trend.

Yeah mad one that. We also haven't lost on the opening day since the first ever live premier league match when Forest beat us 32 years ago today!
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,463
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:30:03 am
Hadnt realised the last five managers going back to Rafa all failed to get off to a winning start. I reckon Arnes bucking that trend.

Was looking to see if anyone had posted that.

Seems to go back even further. Neither Houllier nor Evans won their first match in charge, although we did win when they shared the manager position for the first league game.

The last manager in sole charge to win the first league game was Graeme Souness in April 1991.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline ItzdoctorZ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:44:51 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:45:39 pm
Yeah mad one that. We also haven't lost on the opening day since the first ever live premier league match when Forest beat us 32 years ago today!

We lost 3-0 to West Brom in 2012/13
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:50:39 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 01:44:51 pm
We lost 3-0 to West Brom in 2012/13

Yeh Rodgers first game, Agger got sent off didnt he?

I forgot the lads name for them scored a belter to be fair
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,570
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #108 on: Today at 01:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:30:03 am
Hadnt realised the last five managers going back to Rafa all failed to get off to a winning start. I reckon Arnes bucking that trend.

Did any of them really have a good team to work with on day 1? This is quite a unique situation for us whereby we have a very good side from the off.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:08:34 pm »
I'm looking forward to the game.I've been on the giving up on Prem football train after Klopp but still got the bug. Still think footy is in a shitshow of a place at the moment but  7.30 tomorrow morning coffee on the go up the watching in bed Reds!
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:11:52 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 01:44:51 pm
We lost 3-0 to West Brom in 2012/13
Lost to the genius and legacy the owl left West Brom with if only wed kept faith withhim who knows sliding doors and all that ..etc,etc  ;)
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:14:41 pm »
The Premier League narrative needs us to concede either to a set piece goal from a pretty clear foul or let's say Trent giving the ball away in build up. Hopefully can avoid that and get an easy win
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,027
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:48:00 pm »
I went to see my 90+ year old grandad last night, the scouser who introduced me to Liverpool, as he had started end of life care..

Not saying it was the whispering that we start the season again 12:30 tomorrow but he's now taken off end of life and is going back to his care home!

Result!
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 09:39:32 am
Hate playing a newly promoted team away. We always struggle so I hope we show full concentration and get the job done. We're the better side so just need to go out and show it.

Don't see a predictions thread this year so i'm going for a top 4 battle with Spurs and Utd. Villa to drop off and Chelsea to be their usual inconsistent selves. Could see Arsenal going one better this season with City second.

We cruised to 3-0 victory away from home to a newly promoted team no less than 3 years ago...
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 