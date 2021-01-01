Christ I missed these. Cheers Duvva. Going into the first game of the season you have to be full of optimism. Optimism that we can get off to a flyer, that we can surprise everyone this season, that technology is used correctly and the football decides the games. I'm liking what I've seen and heard so far but that is it they used to say, it ojly really matters when you can smell the hot dogs. Or did I make that up. Be great to set the weekend up nicely, Anyway, I hope we start this one like a big massive can of coke thats been shaken within an inch of its life then opened.