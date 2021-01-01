« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO  (Read 3628 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,090
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:10:27 pm »
A nice easy win would be great. Something to kick start the season.

In reality, any win will do though.  :wave
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm »
Id be very surprised if it wasnt the same team that started the Sevilla friendly.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:55:11 am »
Definitely a banana skin on paper. I doubt Ipswich had many (if any) players away at the the Euros of Copa America. So their squad would have had a good 6 weeks together whilst ours have been coming back in drips and drabs with a number of keys players only getting action in one friendly. Add in the 12.30 kick off away from home and a new coach trying to change the team while adapting to a new league, it could make for an interesting game.


                              Alisson


Trent          Quansah          van Djik          Tsimikas


            Gravenberch          Mac Allister

                            Szoboszlai


               Salah          Jota          Diaz


Subs: Kelleher, Bradley, Robertson, Konate, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Left out: Jaros, Gomez, van den Berg, Phillips, Endo, Doak
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:24 pm by Too early for flapjacks? »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,575
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:03:25 am »
Really really don't want to jinx it but feels nice having a full strength squad to pick from. Feels like it's been ages since that's happened!
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:11:59 am »
Can't wait for 90 minutes of not worrying about signing players
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,575
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:17:04 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:11:59 am
Can't wait for 90 minutes of not worrying about signing players

What are your concerns during injury time?
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:19:37 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:17:04 am
What are your concerns during injury time?

I'm expecting the game to be won by then so it'll be back to worrying about signings  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,783
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:22:35 am »
A nice win and a happy, United RAWK all in harmony please.

Ok, just a nice win and worry about the rest later.

Im sure there will be awkward moments, to be expected when you have a first game like this. Hopefully our firepower will see us through though. 3-1 to the Reds.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:24:12 am »
For the first time ever I'm looking forward to an early kick-off as means less waiting.

Can't wait to see our new manager and team in action.
Logged
JFT97

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:51:03 am »
Yay cant wait to see the first game of the Slot era!

So everyone expecting the starting lineup to be the same as Sevilla?
Logged

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:21:15 am »
I tend to not get too bothered about transfers - it feels a relatively new desperation for new players rather than seeing the positive in what we have. It can't be good for your state of mind getting so hung up on us signing players.

With that said, I can't wait for Saturday. Watching the 90 minutes is what football is all about. I love having the structure of football to arrange seeing mates around and I can't wait to watch on Saturday, deconstruct the match afterwards while watching the other scores come in, watch the late match and then a takeaway on the way home.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,942
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:24:43 am »
Can't wait!
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:28:34 am »
Proper normal regular bread and butter football. Good opener to, could be interesting.

Bring it on!
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,206
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:29:06 am »
Eagerly awaited, although a potential Fyffes situation - newly promoted side back in the top league after a 22 year break - early kick-off - Atwell on VAR - new gaffer / setup etc ...........the Chelsea kid, Hutchinson looked great for them last season and I think he'll be the biggest threat....but in all honesty if we don't absolutely steamroll them ill be very disappointed
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,642
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:48:34 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 01:31:31 pm
Brilliant to get back to the football!That's Michael Oliver


No. It's not Oliver was the 'referee'

Stuart Atwell made the decision.

"According to Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury, who was privy to conversations between the referee and VAR, Attwell adjudged Dokus challenge to have been in a reasonable position."
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,476
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:29:06 am
Eagerly awaited, although a potential Fyffes situation - newly promoted side back in the top league after a 22 year break - early kick-off - Atwell on VAR - new gaffer / setup etc ...........the Chelsea kid, Hutchinson looked great for them last season and I think he'll be the biggest threat....but in all honesty if we don't absolutely steamroll them ill be very disappointed

A newly promoted side on opening day has become this bizarre recurring thing for us, it'll be 5 from the last 6 seasons now. The two against Norwich were great starts, hopefully Saturday is more of the same. The Fulham one was terrible and we just got across the line against Leeds behind closed doors. Any win will do but as you say it should really be comfortable given the massive gulf in quality between the two sides. We improved a lot away from home last season compared to 2022/23 and if we can have one of the best records on the road this season we'll be up there challenging.

Ipswich only lost six times in the league last season which is mad. They'll have energy and try and get in our faces. Loved a late goal too. They were the highest scorers last season but conceded well more than Leicester and Leeds. We should be going there and scoring a few. I'm saying 2-1 reds though. If we just get any win it'll get the ball rolling and people excited for Slot's first home match, regardless of what's happening behind the scenes in the market.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:48:01 pm »
It shouldnt do as much as it does, but  the opening game really sets the tone for the season, especially for a new manager who is replacing a legend.

I remember going to Selhurst 30 years ago with trepidation and the Club at an all time low - we had just lost 4-0 to Bolton in pre season which meant Wright and Dicks were rightly booted out the team, the Kop was no more, United had won their first double with a seemingly great team, and Roy looked out his depth relying on old hands like Molby, Rush and Barnes as well as youngsters who were still inconsistent.

Well, Jan had his best game for years,Robbie and Mecca looked ready, the new system looked great, and we demolished them 6-1 to everyones surprise. The whole momentum and mood of the Club changed that day, especially as we signed Babb and Scales a few weeks later for big money.

Saturday could be a  Selhurst day.

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,783
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 12:48:01 pm
It shouldnt do as much as it does, but  the opening game really sets the tone for the season, especially for a new manager who is replacing a legend.

I remember going to Selhurst 30 years ago with trepidation and the Club at an all time low - we had just lost 4-0 to Bolton in pre season which meant Wright and Dicks were rightly booted out the team, the Kop was no more, United had won their first double with a seemingly great team, and Roy looked out his depth relying on old hands like Molby, Rush and Barnes as well as youngsters who were still inconsistent.

Well, Jan had his best game for years,Robbie and Mecca looked ready, the new system looked great, and we demolished them 6-1 to everyones surprise. The whole momentum and mood of the Club changed that day, especially as we signed Babb and Scales a few weeks later for big money.

Saturday could be a  Selhurst day.



Yeah I remember that clearly too. Felt pretty pessimistic going into the season, turned out to be quite a good one (from a lower base than where were at now, and with different expectations).

Our last Premier League visit to Ipswich saw us win 6-0 - think we then won 4-0 away at Leeds a week later as well. Same again would be nice!
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:48:34 am

No. It's not Oliver was the 'referee'

Stuart Atwell made the decision.

"According to Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury, who was privy to conversations between the referee and VAR, Attwell adjudged Dokus challenge to have been in a reasonable position."
Don't want to get into this before the new season. It's less than 48 hours till kick off.

I don't care who the ref is.

I don't care which set of incompetents is on VAR.

Just can't wait to watch our team again.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,659
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:18:53 pm »
Come on you reds! Rip in to them. Kill them with the passes!!

Shiny, shiny Arne Slot,
On the Kop, you'll never stop,
Guiding us to the top,
Anfield's pride, you'll make it rock!
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 11:21:15 am
I tend to not get too bothered about transfers - it feels a relatively new desperation for new players rather than seeing the positive in what we have. It can't be good for your state of mind getting so hung up on us signing players.

With that said, I can't wait for Saturday. Watching the 90 minutes is what football is all about. I love having the structure of football to arrange seeing mates around and I can't wait to watch on Saturday, deconstruct the match afterwards while watching the other scores come in, watch the late match and then a takeaway on the way home.

Sounds perfect mate!! Enjoy!!
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:29:59 pm »
Firmly expect the officials to give Slot a taste of what theyre capable of. Hopefully well still have enough to win.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,213
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:35 am
A nice win and a happy, United RAWK all in harmony please.

Ok, just a nice win and worry about the rest later.

Im sure there will be awkward moments, to be expected when you have a first game like this. Hopefully our firepower will see us through though. 3-1 to the Reds.

Ever the optimist.

I'm hoping for a good win, but given they have had a longer preseason than us with their full squad, I can see maybe a 1-0 or 2-1 to us.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:36:39 pm »
Win
Amen.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:27:12 pm »
Really looking forward to Saturday and the new season. It's going to be a little weird without Klopp on the sidelines and without his trademark fist pump. At the same time very excited by the new era under Slot. Very impressed by how quickly he has the team playing to his style. Granted they were pre-season games but we were impressive mostly

Expecting last season new boys - Mac, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Quansah to grow further and be more influential and impactful. As with Jones and Elliott who last season really made their mark as essential 1st team squad members. And if Slot can conjure more output from Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez and Jota able to stay injury-free - we will be cooking attacking wise.

Last but not least, in Van Dijk, Alisson, Salah and TAA, we have one of the finest spine in the league. Plenty to be excited and optimistic about. With or without incoming transfers, we do have an undeniable formidable football team

Up the Reds!
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,365
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #65 on: Today at 03:35:13 pm »

We have to start fast, will fucking kill someone if we concede first again
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,989
  • Dutch Class
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #66 on: Today at 03:36:56 pm »
Is Slot's pre-match press conference today or tomorrow?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #67 on: Today at 03:39:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:36:56 pm
Is Slot's pre-match press conference today or tomorrow?

Tomorrow
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,604
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #68 on: Today at 03:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 07:22:32 pm
12.30 ko but a 4hr journey for us. Or are we Flying there?

Chugging down the Leeds / Liverpool canal in a barge as we speak, onwards to Skeggy after that.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,989
  • Dutch Class
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:50:27 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 