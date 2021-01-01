Definitely a banana skin on paper. I doubt Ipswich had many (if any) players away at the the Euros of Copa America. So their squad would have had a good 6 weeks together whilst ours have been coming back in drips and drabs with a number of keys players only getting action in one friendly. Add in the 12.30 kick off away from home and a new coach trying to change the team while adapting to a new league, it could make for an interesting game.
Alisson
Trent Quansah van Djik Tsimikas
Gravenberch Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah Jota Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Bradley, Robertson, Konate, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez
Left out: Jaros, Gomez, van den Berg, Phillips, Endo, Doak