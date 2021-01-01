Eagerly awaited, although a potential Fyffes situation - newly promoted side back in the top league after a 22 year break - early kick-off - Atwell on VAR - new gaffer / setup etc ...........the Chelsea kid, Hutchinson looked great for them last season and I think he'll be the biggest threat....but in all honesty if we don't absolutely steamroll them ill be very disappointed



A newly promoted side on opening day has become this bizarre recurring thing for us, it'll be 5 from the last 6 seasons now. The two against Norwich were great starts, hopefully Saturday is more of the same. The Fulham one was terrible and we just got across the line against Leeds behind closed doors. Any win will do but as you say it should really be comfortable given the massive gulf in quality between the two sides. We improved a lot away from home last season compared to 2022/23 and if we can have one of the best records on the road this season we'll be up there challenging.Ipswich only lost six times in the league last season which is mad. They'll have energy and try and get in our faces. Loved a late goal too. They were the highest scorers last season but conceded well more than Leicester and Leeds. We should be going there and scoring a few. I'm saying 2-1 reds though. If we just get any win it'll get the ball rolling and people excited for Slot's first home match, regardless of what's happening behind the scenes in the market.