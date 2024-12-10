Just an update for everyone.

I'm still in absolute agony. While the surgery was a success there was some nerve damage to my rectum area and unfortunately because of the heart condition they found they are unable to give me nerve pain medication as it's too risky for my heart.



So I have to endure the excruciating pain for a while longer.



I will be flying back to SA on the 18th December on my own, hopefully some of the pain would have subsided by then so that I can manage the long flights back but there's no need for me to continue staying here in Germany as there's nothing else they can do for me. And staying here is too expensive.n



The issue with the nerves have delayed my rehab but I'm proud of the progress I've been making with the walker over the past few days. It's not easy as my left leg is still 60% numb, with about 20% numbness on the right leg.



I'll be in full rehab once I get home and that's when another challenging journey awaits me. It's going to be a long tough road to walk again and I still need to raise the rest of the funds so that I can finish this task and so much more.



Please donate if you can. The rehab and improvements is within my control. To be able to get the necessary rehab I am reliant on the support of everyone else.



Thanks to all of you who have and continue to support me, even during my cries of death.



gofund.me/212c5899