Author Topic: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC  (Read 26141 times)

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #160 on: December 10, 2024, 03:57:16 pm »
Warms my heart! How do they feel in comparison to how you were walking before the surgery?
Offline Samie

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #161 on: December 10, 2024, 04:07:18 pm »
Online koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #162 on: December 10, 2024, 04:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 10, 2024, 03:57:16 pm
Warms my heart! How do they feel in comparison to how you were walking before the surgery?

I don't feel any difference yet because there's still so much numbness in the legs
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #163 on: December 10, 2024, 07:57:42 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on December  6, 2024, 07:49:01 pm
In so much pain post surgery. Still need to raise the rest of the funds gofund.me/212c5899


Glad you got the surgery!
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #164 on: December 10, 2024, 07:58:35 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on December 10, 2024, 04:29:44 pm
I don't feel any difference yet because there's still so much numbness in the legs

We're all rooting for you!
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #165 on: December 10, 2024, 08:37:17 pm »
Well done lad!  Keep it going. 
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #166 on: Today at 05:21:42 am »
Just an update for everyone.
I'm still in absolute agony. While the surgery was a success there was some nerve damage to my rectum area and unfortunately because of the heart condition they found they are unable to give me nerve pain medication as it's too risky for my heart.

So I have to endure the excruciating pain for a while longer.

I will be flying back to SA on the 18th December on my own, hopefully some of the pain would have subsided by then so that I can manage the long flights back but there's no need for me to continue staying here in Germany as there's nothing else they can do for me. And staying here is too expensive.n

The issue with the nerves have delayed my rehab but I'm proud of the progress I've been making with the walker over the past few days. It's not easy as my left leg is still 60% numb, with about 20% numbness on the right leg.

I'll be in full rehab once I get home and that's when another challenging journey awaits me. It's going to be a long tough road to walk again and I still need to raise the rest of the funds so that I can finish this task and so much more.

Please donate if you can. The rehab and improvements is within my control. To be able to get the necessary rehab I am reliant on the support of everyone else.

Thanks to all of you who have and continue to support me, even during my cries of death.

gofund.me/212c5899
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:27:37 pm »
Nice to hear the surgery was a success mate. Sorry about the extra pain you're in.  :)
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #168 on: Today at 03:32:12 pm »
Thanks. Getting home alone is going to be a massive challenge since I can't walk on my own yet. And the extra pain too. Tomorrow will be a pretty definitive day for me on when I'll be able to leave.

If I'm able to move from the walker to crutches even just for inside the plane that would be immense.
