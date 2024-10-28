For those interested. This is where I'll be getting the surgery. Schon Klinik. It's a small town about an hour from Munich. Vogtareuth. Population about 3000.And this is some of the advice I got from one of the ladies had the surgery who was similar to my age."I too was more scared about the post surgery than the surgery itself.Regarding recovery times, it is very personal. It depends on your level of mobility before surgery, but most importantly, your pain tolerance or sensitivity. I am extremely sensitive, so my pain threshold is very low. That meant that I needed help for everything afterwards, but then the recovery was faster than I expected.1- Started few independent steps 13 days post SDR. However, I used the walker for more than a few meters, for safety and to build endurance. I needed the wheelchair for these first 2 to 3 weeks, and needed someone to push.Regarding stairs, that was faster than I thought, but again, I did not have much endurance and absolutely needed something to hold on to.2- shower. We bought a plastic chair in Ikea so I could sit. But I needed my husband to swing my legs and help me to dry myself, and dress myself. Again, it is a problem of building strength and endurance, but also of pain. I was in too much pain to bend over to dry my feet, put on underwear, trousers, shoes. I managed to put on my shoes on my own 5 weeks post SDR but the stiffness and pain in my lower back were the limiting factor for the shoes.3- Toilet - initially, I could not clean myself due to lower back pains which meant I could not bend or twist enough. Getting my trousers and underwear down and up was also a challenge, as was to sit and get up (toilets in the USA are much lower than in Europe). So my husband helped me.4- I was lucky that my scar healed properly. It took about 4 weeks as I remember being able to go swimming before coming home. However, I had a urinary track infection around 10 days post SDR, which is quite common. Be ready for it if you feel more tired, slightly feverish, need to go to urinate often. I did not feel the typical burn which goes with a UTI because I was still numb from the epidural. The numbness started to lift progressively 2 weeks post SDR.If you can find a place where you can get help and physio for 2 to 3 weeks post surgery, yes, absolutely go for it. A rehab clinic or hospital would be ideal, wherever it is. This would solve the problem of getting help and intensive physio.5- exercising twice a day is a must at the start. But you have to be realistic financially and time wise. Having a full one hour session a day plus repeating some of the strengthening exercises by yourself is a good start.Personally, my motto is "plan for the worse and hope for the best".Plan to need help for everything for a few weeks. If you don't, happy days. But if you do, you'll be glad you are not stranded.Is there a system of home help you could apply for?Don't hesitate to ask questions. I found that organising the stay and the return took most of my energy. I had my husband's help, but we also had 3 young teenagers at home which needed help and support for the 5 weeks we were gone. So that is what I organised, including 60 home made meals which I put in the freezer, lifts to their activities, one adult sleeping at home every night etc. That was the opportunity to ask everyone I could for help or potential help. We had a total of 50 persons helping or as a back up, so no one was committing to a huge amount of work. But that took a lot of organisation an social connections to build up.I know you said you are on your own. But you must have some friends, colleagues, neighbours etc. Now is the time to ask for their help. Of you explain why and you try to spread the load as much as possible, i.e. no one has to commit to a huge amount of time, then it is doable. But you will never know if you do not ask."I'm going to look into hiring a caretaker for maybe the first month or so.Unfortunately there's no one really to help me with things. Most of my family aren't close by. I think that's the scariest bit. And also need to make sure I'm able to raise the rest of the funds for everything post surgery.As it gets closer to the date my nerves are all shot. Emotions are all over the place.