« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC  (Read 22854 times)

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #120 on: October 28, 2024, 03:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 28, 2024, 03:16:04 pm
That's amazing news mate!

Is there no way you could vlog it and get one of the CP charities to sponsor you to show the difference that the surgery could make? Or even monetise the vlog on Youtube or something to get towards the rest of the money?

I will try to post videos as best as I can but don't think any CP Charities will be able to sponsor because there's so many others looking to raise funds too but maybe someone else may see it and be willing to support me.
Logged
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,935
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #121 on: October 28, 2024, 03:48:12 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on October 28, 2024, 03:35:17 pm
I will try to post videos as best as I can but don't think any CP Charities will be able to sponsor because there's so many others looking to raise funds too but maybe someone else may see it and be willing to support me.

Its worth a try though no? The worst case scenario is that you end up in the same position you're in now, best case is that they give you some money towards the rehab :)
Logged

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #122 on: October 28, 2024, 04:40:30 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 28, 2024, 03:48:12 pm
Its worth a try though no? The worst case scenario is that you end up in the same position you're in now, best case is that they give you some money towards the rehab :)

I've checked with few local ones and they can't but will look into some international ones.
Logged
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #123 on: October 28, 2024, 04:53:19 pm »
Here's a short blog post about what the initial post surgery experience might be like. https://sdrchangeslives.com/rehab-and-recovery-faq/

Took this lady 3 weeks before she was able to shower independently. All the people I've spoken to all have someone to support and help them post surgery.

I'm all alone and have no one so I have figure out how to manage by myself.
Logged
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #124 on: October 29, 2024, 01:16:04 am »
This is going to sound crazy...

After you've had the surgery and before you're discharged tell them you'll need help for the next few weeks and that you have no one. Tell them to sort something out for you. It;s not as though  they'll kick a guy out just after having spinal surgery.
Logged

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #125 on: October 29, 2024, 04:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 29, 2024, 01:16:04 am
This is going to sound crazy...

After you've had the surgery and before you're discharged tell them you'll need help for the next few weeks and that you have no one. Tell them to sort something out for you. It;s not as though  they'll kick a guy out just after having spinal surgery.

A friend of mine from Canada has said that he'll come to Germany to help me post surgery. I'll be staying there for couple weeks after the surgery.

Though coming back home is going to be the biggest challenge. I've arrange for wheelchair support at the airport. For Once I get home I'll have to look into hiring a care giver for few weeks till I'm at least a little capable.

Lot will depend on what my physicality is after the surgery. Some people have limited walking after two weeks, some it takes several weeks.

Have to give this fundraiser a massive push.
Logged
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,535
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #126 on: November 1, 2024, 07:37:57 am »
Quote from: koolkamal on October 29, 2024, 04:36:01 pm
A friend of mine from Canada has said that he'll come to Germany to help me post surgery. I'll be staying there for couple weeks after the surgery.

Though coming back home is going to be the biggest challenge. I've arrange for wheelchair support at the airport. For Once I get home I'll have to look into hiring a care giver for few weeks till I'm at least a little capable.

Lot will depend on what my physicality is after the surgery. Some people have limited walking after two weeks, some it takes several weeks.

Have to give this fundraiser a massive push.

A friend of mine who's mobility impaired due to a stroke flew to the States recently. He had the wheelchair help, said they were really helpful.

Have you got all your flights booked?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #127 on: November 1, 2024, 03:43:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  1, 2024, 07:37:57 am
A friend of mine who's mobility impaired due to a stroke flew to the States recently. He had the wheelchair help, said they were really helpful.

Have you got all your flights booked?

Yeah I've got everything booked. I've contacted the airline regarding wheelchair support at the airport. Just waiting on confirmation from them.

I always hate asking for this because I feel like I should somehow manage on my own but this time there's no way I'll be able to manage on my own. I've even asked the airline if there's another flight with a shorter layover because sitting in the airport for hours after spinal surgery is going to be quite a challenge.
Logged
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,535
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #128 on: November 2, 2024, 06:32:04 am »
Quote from: koolkamal on November  1, 2024, 03:43:42 pm
Yeah I've got everything booked. I've contacted the airline regarding wheelchair support at the airport. Just waiting on confirmation from them.

I always hate asking for this because I feel like I should somehow manage on my own but this time there's no way I'll be able to manage on my own. I've even asked the airline if there's another flight with a shorter layover because sitting in the airport for hours after spinal surgery is going to be quite a challenge.

Definitely worth contacting the airport. They probably have facilities. Almost certainly a medical room. If they know you are coming in, they may have a bed you can lie on.

And no need whatsoever for feeling bad for asking.
If you can't ask for help on a site who's club lives and dies by "You'll never walk alone" then when can't you ask for help.
(although, I guess if you are in a wheelchair for a bit,  it's you'll never wheel alone, but still)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,513
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #129 on: November 2, 2024, 04:49:28 pm »
Donated again: £50

Sending link to a friend who has CP and a podcast...

Good luck Kamal!
Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #130 on: November 2, 2024, 06:55:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  2, 2024, 06:32:04 am
Definitely worth contacting the airport. They probably have facilities. Almost certainly a medical room. If they know you are coming in, they may have a bed you can lie on.

And no need whatsoever for feeling bad for asking.
If you can't ask for help on a site who's club lives and dies by "You'll never walk alone" then when can't you ask for help.
(although, I guess if you are in a wheelchair for a bit,  it's you'll never wheel alone, but still)

Hopefully I'll only never wheel alone for a short while :) But thanks.
Logged
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #131 on: November 2, 2024, 06:56:11 pm »
Quote from: zabadoh on November  2, 2024, 04:49:28 pm
Donated again: £50

Sending link to a friend who has CP and a podcast...

Good luck Kamal!

Thank you so much. Appreciate the support, truly. 
Logged
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #132 on: November 7, 2024, 01:23:36 am »
BUMP
Logged

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #133 on: November 7, 2024, 09:15:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on November  7, 2024, 01:23:36 am
BUMP

Thanks so much for constantly bumping this thread up.

With the surgery in just a few weeks. Need to keep pushing to raise the rest of the funds.

The thing that terrifies me the most is not even the surgery is that I won't have enough to complete the rehab that I need.

I don't know how long it will take me to be able to walk on my own, fully take care of myself, be able to work (and find a job too)

I have to complete all the rehab planned (obviously I'll be exercising/training forever) but the initial bit to get me to a decent physical level is going to be so difficult.
Logged
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #134 on: November 7, 2024, 01:30:43 pm »
 :wave

« Last Edit: November 7, 2024, 07:02:00 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,535
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #135 on: November 8, 2024, 10:33:54 am »
Am I reading it right that we're looking for another £3k by the end of the month?
Then £35k to fund the ongoing rehab?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #136 on: November 8, 2024, 02:06:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  8, 2024, 10:33:54 am
Am I reading it right that we're looking for another £3k by the end of the month?
Then £35k to fund the ongoing rehab?

I presume the rest would be for the rehab mate. Kamal said he's got enough for the surgery to take place next month.
Logged

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #137 on: November 9, 2024, 11:48:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November  8, 2024, 10:33:54 am
Am I reading it right that we're looking for another £3k by the end of the month?
Then £35k to fund the ongoing rehab?

I got enough for the surgery. Surgery is taking place in Germany since the surgeon in the US passed away so I had to find the next best surgeon.

The rest is just for post surgery rehab, living costs etc because I won't be able to work and I'm all alone with no one to help with anything. 1-2 Years of full intensive rehab.

I have to put everything into it. There's so many costs to factor in and also pricing has increased on so many things since I started the fundraiser 3 years ago. Some of the pricing of the therapy has almost doubled in price too.
« Last Edit: November 9, 2024, 11:51:08 am by koolkamal »
Logged
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Offline koolkamal

  • There's a kind of hush
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Our dreams are what make us who we are.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #138 on: November 17, 2024, 02:12:51 pm »
For those interested. This is where I'll be getting the surgery. Schon Klinik. It's a small town about an hour from Munich. Vogtareuth. Population about 3000.





And this is some of the advice I got from one of the ladies had the surgery who was similar to my age.

"I too was more scared about the post surgery than the surgery itself.
Regarding recovery times, it is very personal. It depends on your level of mobility before surgery, but most importantly, your pain tolerance or sensitivity. I am extremely sensitive, so my pain threshold is very low. That meant that I needed help for everything afterwards, but then the recovery was faster than I expected.

1- Started few independent steps 13 days post SDR. However, I used the walker for more than a few meters, for safety and to build endurance. I needed the wheelchair for these first 2 to 3 weeks, and needed someone to push.
Regarding stairs, that was faster than I thought, but again, I did not have much endurance and absolutely needed something to hold on to.

2- shower. We bought a plastic chair in Ikea so I could sit. But I needed my husband to swing my legs and help me to dry myself, and dress myself. Again, it is a problem of building strength and endurance, but also of pain. I was in too much pain to bend over to dry my feet, put on underwear, trousers, shoes. I managed to put on my shoes on my own 5 weeks post SDR but the stiffness and pain in my lower back were the limiting factor for the shoes.

3- Toilet - initially, I could not clean myself due to lower back pains which meant I could not bend or twist enough. Getting my trousers and underwear down and up was also a challenge, as was to sit and get up (toilets in the USA are much lower than in Europe). So my husband helped me.

4- I was lucky that my scar healed properly. It took about 4 weeks as I remember being able to go swimming before coming home. However, I had a urinary track infection around 10 days post SDR, which is quite common. Be ready for it if you feel more tired, slightly feverish, need to go to urinate often. I did not feel the typical burn which goes with a UTI because I was still numb from the epidural. The numbness started to lift progressively 2 weeks post SDR.
If you can find a place where you can get help and physio for 2 to 3 weeks post surgery, yes, absolutely go for it. A rehab clinic or hospital would be ideal, wherever it is. This would solve the problem of getting help and intensive physio.

5- exercising twice a day is a must at the start. But you have to be realistic financially and time wise. Having a full one hour session a day plus repeating some of the strengthening exercises by yourself is a good start.

Personally, my motto is "plan for the worse and hope for the best".
Plan to need help for everything for a few weeks. If you don't, happy days. But if you do, you'll be glad you are not stranded.
Is there a system of home help you could apply for?
Don't hesitate to ask questions. I found that organising the stay and the return took most of my energy. I had my husband's help, but we also had 3 young teenagers at home which needed help and support for the 5 weeks we were gone. So that is what I organised, including 60 home made meals which I put in the freezer, lifts to their activities, one adult sleeping at home every night etc. That was the opportunity to ask everyone I could for help or potential help. We had a total of 50 persons helping or as a back up, so no one was committing to a huge amount of work. But that took a lot of organisation an social connections to build up.
I know you said you are on your own. But you must have some friends, colleagues, neighbours etc. Now is the time to ask for their  help. Of you explain why and you try to spread the load as much as possible, i.e. no one has to commit to a huge amount of time, then it is doable. But you will never know if you do not ask."

I'm going to look into hiring a caretaker for maybe the first month or so.

Unfortunately there's no one really to help me with things. Most of my family aren't close by. I think that's the scariest bit. And also need to make sure I'm able to raise the rest of the funds for everything post surgery.

As it gets closer to the date my nerves are all shot. Emotions are all over the place.
Logged
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #139 on: November 17, 2024, 02:51:59 pm »
Keep positive mate.   :)

That first phase and the msot crucial phase is getting the surgery done and it being a success.  Also that women is right, ask any person who you;re friendly with for help. They can either show they are true friends/ good people or they can show they are c*nts.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:13:32 am »
BUMP
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,090
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:48:25 pm »
Gonna donate now just emailing the link to my phone so I can apple pay.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,090
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:51:39 pm »
Popped in a tenner -sorry it's not more mate but I've had 2 car repairs and moved out to an unfurnished flat with my daughter after a messy break up so I'm absolutely skint. You're a great fella and I hope you get sorted!
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,090
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:53:49 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on November 17, 2024, 02:12:51 pm
I'm going to look into hiring a caretaker for maybe the first month or so.

Unfortunately there's no one really to help me with things. Most of my family aren't close by. I think that's the scariest bit. And also need to make sure I'm able to raise the rest of the funds for everything post surgery.

As it gets closer to the date my nerves are all shot. Emotions are all over the place.

Love brother. Good luck x

I remember you posting since I signed up which would be about 20 years ago :wave

Edit: Christ we are getting old ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 