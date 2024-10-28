« previous next »
Author Topic: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC  (Read 19271 times)

That's amazing news mate!

Is there no way you could vlog it and get one of the CP charities to sponsor you to show the difference that the surgery could make? Or even monetise the vlog on Youtube or something to get towards the rest of the money?

I will try to post videos as best as I can but don't think any CP Charities will be able to sponsor because there's so many others looking to raise funds too but maybe someone else may see it and be willing to support me.
I will try to post videos as best as I can but don't think any CP Charities will be able to sponsor because there's so many others looking to raise funds too but maybe someone else may see it and be willing to support me.

Its worth a try though no? The worst case scenario is that you end up in the same position you're in now, best case is that they give you some money towards the rehab :)
Its worth a try though no? The worst case scenario is that you end up in the same position you're in now, best case is that they give you some money towards the rehab :)

I've checked with few local ones and they can't but will look into some international ones.
Here's a short blog post about what the initial post surgery experience might be like. https://sdrchangeslives.com/rehab-and-recovery-faq/

Took this lady 3 weeks before she was able to shower independently. All the people I've spoken to all have someone to support and help them post surgery.

I'm all alone and have no one so I have figure out how to manage by myself.
This is going to sound crazy...

After you've had the surgery and before you're discharged tell them you'll need help for the next few weeks and that you have no one. Tell them to sort something out for you. It;s not as though  they'll kick a guy out just after having spinal surgery.
This is going to sound crazy...

After you've had the surgery and before you're discharged tell them you'll need help for the next few weeks and that you have no one. Tell them to sort something out for you. It;s not as though  they'll kick a guy out just after having spinal surgery.

A friend of mine from Canada has said that he'll come to Germany to help me post surgery. I'll be staying there for couple weeks after the surgery.

Though coming back home is going to be the biggest challenge. I've arrange for wheelchair support at the airport. For Once I get home I'll have to look into hiring a care giver for few weeks till I'm at least a little capable.

Lot will depend on what my physicality is after the surgery. Some people have limited walking after two weeks, some it takes several weeks.

Have to give this fundraiser a massive push.
BUMP
