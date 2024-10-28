This is going to sound crazy...



After you've had the surgery and before you're discharged tell them you'll need help for the next few weeks and that you have no one. Tell them to sort something out for you. It;s not as though they'll kick a guy out just after having spinal surgery.



A friend of mine from Canada has said that he'll come to Germany to help me post surgery. I'll be staying there for couple weeks after the surgery.Though coming back home is going to be the biggest challenge. I've arrange for wheelchair support at the airport. For Once I get home I'll have to look into hiring a care giver for few weeks till I'm at least a little capable.Lot will depend on what my physicality is after the surgery. Some people have limited walking after two weeks, some it takes several weeks.Have to give this fundraiser a massive push.