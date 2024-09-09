Thanks to the lads bumping. Just looked at the target amount and we are a bit of a way off. Ideally we give again if it's within the posters means? Everybody has different situations and I can't do it again till next week myself but maybe we could push it a bit more.



Might be a bit of a personal question but Koolkamal, have you tried to get a bank loan of any sort? Debt isn't advisable but needs must. Would absolutely not tell them what it was for but maybe you need home improvements?



I really appreciate the bumping of the thread.I have looked into bank loan unfortunately I don't qualify because of the amount and my current earnings. I've looked at multiple options and have asked corporations, radio and TV stations as well. All with a no. I've tried so many different things. My only hope is getting enough people to donate a small amount or somehow I'm lucky enough to win the lottery (knowing my luck, not).I've learned over the last few years while trying to raise the funds that most people either can't or don't want to support the fundraiser. Which is fine. People have their reasons. I have no expectations from people. All I can do is keep trying and hopefully eventually find enough to raise what I need to get the surgery in time.The hospital did email me on Friday stating that I need to confirm if I'm able to get the surgery at least 6 weeks before. Way it's going now. I'm not sure I'll be able to raise what I need to get the surgery by December I may have to contact the hospital soon and see when it can be re-scheduled for to give me more time.