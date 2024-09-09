« previous next »
Author Topic: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC  (Read 11072 times)

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #80 on: September 9, 2024, 07:35:10 pm »
Looking good man... Ivan drago style...  8)
best of luck.


Quote from: koolkamal on September  9, 2024, 05:58:15 pm
I managed to get another session on the Lokomat Machine (Neuro-Robotic Rehabilitation). There's only one in the entire country. It's a lot more intense than it looks. The machine forces your body to move in a correct manner. At first the machine will do 100% of the work but slowly gets weened off and you have to start doing more of the work using muscles that have never been used, over time and with a lot of therapy your body will get used to the movement and hopefully will understand this movement as the natural movement instead of the way my body currently moves which is an accident waiting to happen. I've never walked in a correct manner in all my life. This machine combined with all the other rehab I'll be doing once I manage to raise the funds and get the surgery will help me get as close as possible.

https://youtube.com/shorts/_UGBVzLUhrg?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/qRgFlvMT45g?feature=share


I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #81 on: September 11, 2024, 09:01:50 pm »
Haven't been in here for a long time for reasons best left unmentioned, but wish i had seen this sooner.

Donating right now.

Wish you all the very best and hope the surgery goes well, whenever it happens.

And i see you are wearing a straw hat pirates t shirt! Fellow One Piece fan here.  :)
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #82 on: September 12, 2024, 06:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on September  9, 2024, 07:35:10 pm
Looking good man... Ivan drago style...  8)
best of luck.


haha thanks :) If only I could be built like that.

i'm going to be on Instagram Live tomorrow being interviewed if anyone is interested. 10am South African time (9am UK time).  https://www.instagram.com/p/C_xlDpbgwp1/
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #83 on: September 14, 2024, 12:26:02 pm »
Done. Best of luck mate.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #84 on: September 15, 2024, 02:14:24 am »
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #85 on: September 15, 2024, 11:05:02 am »
Just a short clip from the live interview I had on Friday. If I'm just sitting and talking it looks like there's nothing wrong but as soon as I start to move you can see some of my limitations.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_2uyRyASdF/

I'll post the full video interview too where I go into bit more detail about the struggles I experience once it's available.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #86 on: September 16, 2024, 09:10:56 am »
Donated!  Good luck with your recovery Kamal!
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #87 on: September 16, 2024, 12:28:10 pm »
Donated, all the best
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #88 on: September 16, 2024, 10:04:30 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on September 11, 2024, 09:01:50 pm
Haven't been in here for a long time for reasons best left unmentioned, but wish i had seen this sooner.

Donating right now.

Wish you all the very best and hope the surgery goes well, whenever it happens.

And i see you are wearing a straw hat pirates t shirt! Fellow One Piece fan here.  :)

Yeah. Friend of mine bought it for me. One Piece tattoo too :)

Quote from: Dubred on September 14, 2024, 12:26:02 pm
Done. Best of luck mate.

Quote from: zabadoh on September 16, 2024, 09:10:56 am
Donated!  Good luck with your recovery Kamal!

Quote from: istvan kozma on September 16, 2024, 12:28:10 pm
Donated, all the best

Thank you so much. The support means so much to me.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #89 on: September 18, 2024, 01:18:18 am »
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #90 on: September 21, 2024, 02:15:02 am »
Thanks to the lads bumping. Just looked at the target amount and we are a bit of a way off. Ideally we give again if it's within the posters means? Everybody has different situations and I can't do it again till next week myself but maybe we could push it a bit more.

Might be a bit of a personal question but Koolkamal, have you tried to get a bank loan of any sort? Debt isn't advisable but needs must. Would absolutely not tell them what it was for but maybe you need home improvements?
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #91 on: September 21, 2024, 08:32:19 am »
Wouldn't it be better to widen the net? Any twitterers out there can rope in Linda P to put out a tweet? After all, she's given money herself.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #92 on: September 21, 2024, 02:09:11 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September 21, 2024, 02:15:02 am
Thanks to the lads bumping. Just looked at the target amount and we are a bit of a way off. Ideally we give again if it's within the posters means? Everybody has different situations and I can't do it again till next week myself but maybe we could push it a bit more.

Might be a bit of a personal question but Koolkamal, have you tried to get a bank loan of any sort? Debt isn't advisable but needs must. Would absolutely not tell them what it was for but maybe you need home improvements?

The overall target seems a tall order for RAWK alone unfortunatley but I feel the 40K one is doable?
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #93 on: September 21, 2024, 03:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 21, 2024, 02:09:11 pm
The overall target seems a tall order for RAWK alone unfortunatley but I feel the 40K one is doable?
40 is definitely doable.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #94 on: September 21, 2024, 08:11:05 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September 21, 2024, 02:15:02 am
Thanks to the lads bumping. Just looked at the target amount and we are a bit of a way off. Ideally we give again if it's within the posters means? Everybody has different situations and I can't do it again till next week myself but maybe we could push it a bit more.

Might be a bit of a personal question but Koolkamal, have you tried to get a bank loan of any sort? Debt isn't advisable but needs must. Would absolutely not tell them what it was for but maybe you need home improvements?

I really appreciate the bumping of the thread.

I have looked into bank loan unfortunately I don't qualify because of the amount and my current earnings. I've looked at multiple options and have asked corporations, radio and TV stations as well. All with a no. I've tried so many different things. My only hope is getting enough people to donate a small amount or somehow I'm lucky enough to win the lottery (knowing my luck, not).

I've learned over the last few years while trying to raise the funds that most people either can't or don't want to support the fundraiser. Which is fine. People have their reasons. I have no expectations from people. All I can do is keep trying and hopefully eventually find enough to raise what I need to get the surgery in time.

The hospital did email me on Friday stating that I need to confirm if I'm able to get the surgery at least 6 weeks before. Way it's going now. I'm not sure I'll be able to raise what I need to get the surgery by December I may have to contact the hospital soon and see when it can be re-scheduled for to give me more time.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:02:32 am »
BUMP!
