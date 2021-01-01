Looking good man... Ivan drago style...
best of luck.
I managed to get another session on the Lokomat Machine (Neuro-Robotic Rehabilitation). There's only one in the entire country. It's a lot more intense than it looks. The machine forces your body to move in a correct manner. At first the machine will do 100% of the work but slowly gets weened off and you have to start doing more of the work using muscles that have never been used, over time and with a lot of therapy your body will get used to the movement and hopefully will understand this movement as the natural movement instead of the way my body currently moves which is an accident waiting to happen. I've never walked in a correct manner in all my life. This machine combined with all the other rehab I'll be doing once I manage to raise the funds and get the surgery will help me get as close as possible.
