« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC  (Read 8408 times)

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • gerrup the yard
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:35:10 pm »
Looking good man... Ivan drago style...  8)
best of luck.


Quote from: koolkamal on Yesterday at 05:58:15 pm
I managed to get another session on the Lokomat Machine (Neuro-Robotic Rehabilitation). There's only one in the entire country. It's a lot more intense than it looks. The machine forces your body to move in a correct manner. At first the machine will do 100% of the work but slowly gets weened off and you have to start doing more of the work using muscles that have never been used, over time and with a lot of therapy your body will get used to the movement and hopefully will understand this movement as the natural movement instead of the way my body currently moves which is an accident waiting to happen. I've never walked in a correct manner in all my life. This machine combined with all the other rehab I'll be doing once I manage to raise the funds and get the surgery will help me get as close as possible.

https://youtube.com/shorts/_UGBVzLUhrg?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/qRgFlvMT45g?feature=share


Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,745
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:09:52 am »
BUMP
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 