Hi Kamal,



Whereabouts are you looking to have surgery take place? I know there are big red communities all over the US who would love to help



Hey. I was initially looking to have the surgery done in the US at St Louis Children's Hospital and I had been accepted but there was some hospital politics and the Neurosurgeon there announced early retirement because they took his OR away from him (since SDR for adults is not a regular performed surgery), so I had to go with my second choice with one of the top Neurosurgeons in Germany who use the same method as the one in the US, I spoke to him and sent all my details and he provisionally booked me for the surgery in December. And since I had no one to go with me when I get the surgery. I have couple friends in Germany who said they'd be willing to go with me.