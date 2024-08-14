Ill chuck a few quid in. This is a subject that is remarkably close to home for me. My Daughter had SDR surgery when she was 8 (10 years ago) and although the rehabilitation was extremely difficult for her, we did see some marked improvements in her overall mobility. She still uses a wheelchair at university but can get around using sticks, but this understandably makes her very tired. I wasn't aware that this surgery could be performed on adults as were initially told that one she hits a certain age (10 or 11 i think it was) that the surgery would no longer be possible, I guess things have advanced since then. We were lucky enough to be offered the surgery on the NHS (UK) as they were doing 12 surgeries a year back then but this didn't cover aftercare once released from the hospital, so we had our own fundraising journey. We received contact from a charity called the Superhero foundation who helped a lot with raising funds. I will say that the fundraising never stops (well it hasn't for us)



I wish you best on your journey and should you want to contact me for any advice / information please do get in touch.



Thank you so much. I hope your daughter is doing okay.There's only a handful of surgeons that perform the surgery on adults.I've spoken to about 20 adults between 25 and 50 who have had SDR and it's changed their lives considerably.I'll contact you if I need any advice. I am part of a support group of adults who have had or are looking to get SDR.