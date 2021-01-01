« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you  (Read 961 times)

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm »
The bloke with a massive lad getting offered a porn contract.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,089
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm »
When it was over. Watched a bit of the golf. That was it.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online mainone

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • this is the end.....
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:04:25 am »
french c*nts
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 