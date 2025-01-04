« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open  (Read 24351 times)

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,176
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 18/19/20 Now Open
« Reply #560 on: January 4, 2025, 11:14:40 am »
Week 20
Sat 4th January
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-0 Leicester
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Man City 3-0 West Ham
Southampton 1-2 Brentford
Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

Sunday 5th January
Fulham 2-0 Ipswich
Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd

Monday 6th January
Wolves 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,780
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 18/19/20 Now Open
« Reply #561 on: January 4, 2025, 12:52:22 pm »

Week 20
Sat 4th January
Tottenham  Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Man City 3-0 West Ham
Southampton 1-2 Brentford
Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

Sunday 5th January
Fulham 2-1 Ipswich
Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd

Monday 6th January
Wolves 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 852
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #562 on: January 6, 2025, 10:05:33 pm »
Another multi game week, so I've posted it early, usual terms apply regarding posting both weeks together or individually

Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford  - Man City
Chelsea  - Bournemouth
West Ham  - Fulham
Nottingham Forest  - Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton  - Aston Villa
Leicester  - Crystal Palace
Newcastle United  - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal  - Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich  - Brighton
Man Utd - Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle  - Bournemouth
Brentford  - Liverpool
Leicester  - Fulham
West Ham  - Crystal Palace
Arsenal  - Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton  - Tottenham
Man Utd - Brighton
Nottingham Forest  - Southampton
Ipswich  - Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea  - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Logged
He's bald,
He's Dutch,
We like him very much.

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,375
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #563 on: January 7, 2025, 06:13:13 pm »


Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1 - 3 Man City
Chelsea 2 - 1 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1 - 2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 0 - 2 Aston Villa
Leicester 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 1 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 1 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Brentford 1 - 3 Liverpool
Leicester 1 - 1 Fulham
West Ham 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 1 - 1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 1 - 2 Tottenham
Man Utd 1 - 1 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Southampton
Ipswich 0 - 3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers


Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,578
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #564 on: January 7, 2025, 06:44:39 pm »
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1-2 Man City
Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth
West Ham 1-1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 0-2 Aston Villa
Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 0-0 Brighton
Man Utd 3-0 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 1-0 Bournemouth
Brentford 2-3 Liverpool
Leicester 1-1 Fulham
West Ham 0-0 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 1-3 Tottenham
Man Utd 2-2 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Southampton
Ipswich 0-4 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sami

  • vaguely scandinavian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,742
  • Kome on pool!!!
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #565 on: January 8, 2025, 12:13:27 pm »
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1 - 1 Man City
Chelsea 2 - 0 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 2 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 0 - 3 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 0 - 3 Aston Villa
Leicester 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 3 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 3 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 0 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 2 - 0 Bournemouth
Brentford 0 - 3 Liverpool
Leicester 1 - 2 Fulham
West Ham 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 2 - 2 Tottenham
Man Utd 0 - 1 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 4 - 0 Southampton
Ipswich 2 - 3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Logged
4-4-2 Sucks

Offline Rhino

  • Last of the great romantics. Tess of the Googlevilles. Randy internet flirt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,750
  • JFT 96 RIP
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #566 on: January 10, 2025, 01:58:06 am »
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1 - 3 Man City
Chelsea 2 - 2 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1 - 2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 0 - 2 Aston Villa
Leicester 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 0 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 1 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Brentford 1 - 1 Liverpool
Leicester 1 - 2 Fulham
West Ham 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 3 - 1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 1 - 2 Tottenham
Man Utd 3 - 1 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Southampton
Ipswich 0 - 3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,903
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #567 on: January 10, 2025, 08:14:15 am »
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford  2-2 Man City
Chelsea  1-1 Bournemouth
West Ham  1-1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest  1-3 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton  0-2 Aston Villa
Leicester  1-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United  2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal  3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1-2 Brighton
Man Utd 3-0 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle  1-2 Bournemouth
Brentford 1-3 Liverpool
Leicester  1-1 Fulham
West Ham  1-1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal  1-2 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton  1-2 Tottenham
Man Utd 1-3 Brighton
Nottingham Forest  2-1 Southampton
Ipswich 1 3- Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea  2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Last Edit: January 10, 2025, 08:15:50 am by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,171
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #568 on: January 10, 2025, 10:05:24 am »

Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford  0-2 Man City
Chelsea  2-0 Bournemouth
West Ham  1-0 Fulham
Nottingham Forest  1-1 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton  0-2 Aston Villa
Leicester  1-2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United  2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal  2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1-2 Brighton
Man Utd 3-0 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle  2-0 Bournemouth
Brentford 1-1 Liverpool
Leicester  2-1 Fulham
West Ham  2-1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal  2-0 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton  1-2 Tottenham
Man Utd 2-1 Brighton
Nottingham Forest  2-1 Southampton
Ipswich 0-3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea  2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,871
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #569 on: January 10, 2025, 10:39:24 am »

Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1 - 3 Man City
Chelsea 2 - 1 Bournemouth
West Ham 2 - 2 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 1 - 2 Aston Villa
Leicester 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 2 Brighton
Man Utd 3 - 0 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Brentford 1 - 2 Liverpool
Leicester 1 - 3 Fulham
West Ham 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 3 - 1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 2 - 1 Tottenham
Man Utd 1 - 3 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Southampton
Ipswich 1 - 3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea  2 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers


Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,526
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 am »
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 0 - 2 Man City
Chelsea 2 - 1 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1 - 2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 1 - 1 Aston Villa
Leicester 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 2 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 0 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Brentford 1 - 2 Liverpool
Leicester 1 - 1 Fulham
West Ham 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2 - 0 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 0 - 2 Tottenham
Man Utd 2 - 1 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Southampton
Ipswich 1 - 3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers


Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,744
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 am »
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford  0-2 Man City
Chelsea  2-0 Bournemouth
West Ham  2-1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest  1-2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton  0-1 Aston Villa
Leicester  1-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United  2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal  2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich  0-2 Brighton
Man Utd 2-0 Southampton
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,806
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 11:08:28 am »
Week 20

Tues 14th Jan

Brentford  1-3 Man City
Chelsea  3-1 Bournemouth
West Ham  2-1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest  1-2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan

Everton  1-0 Aston Villa
Leicester  1-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United  3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal  3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan

Ipswich  2-2 Brighton
Man Utd 2-0 Southampton
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 03:32:45 pm »
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford  2-2 Man City
Chelsea  1-0 Bournemouth
West Ham  1-3 Fulham
Nottingham Forest  1-2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton  0-2 Aston Villa
Leicester  1-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United  3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal  2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich  1-1 Brighton
Man Utd 2-1 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle  2-1 Bournemouth
Brentford  1-4 Liverpool
Leicester  0-2 Fulham
West Ham  0-0 Crystal Palace
Arsenal  1-1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton  0-2 Tottenham
Man Utd 1-1 Brighton
Nottingham Forest  2-0 Southampton
Ipswich  1-3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea  2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,738
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 07:01:13 pm »

Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1 - 2 Man City
Chelsea 1 - 1 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1 - 2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 1 - 2 Aston Villa
Leicester 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 3 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 3 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 0 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Brentford 1 - 2 Liverpool
Leicester 1 - 2 Fulham
West Ham 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 1 - 0 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 1 - 2 Tottenham
Man Utd 2 - 1 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Southampton
Ipswich 0 - 3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers


Logged

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 852
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm »
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford  0-2 Man City
Chelsea  2-1 Bournemouth
West Ham  1-1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest  2-2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton  1-2 Aston Villa
Leicester  1-2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United  4-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal  1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich  2-1 Brighton
Man Utd 3-0 Southampton

Sutton

Tues 14th Jan
Brentford  1-2 Man City
Chelsea  1-1 Bournemouth
West Ham  1-1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest  1-1 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton  0-2 Aston Villa
Leicester  1-2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United  3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal  2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich  1-2  Brighton
Man Utd 2-0 Southampton
Logged
He's bald,
He's Dutch,
We like him very much.

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 10:39:23 pm »
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 0-1 Man City
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 1 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 0 Southampton
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm »
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1 - 1 Man City
Chelsea 2 - 1 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1 - 2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 0 - 2 Aston Villa
Leicester 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 3 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 1 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 0 Southampton
Logged

Online Thush

  • Spawwow, Tit. Anal Chat is "Equidistant between chit-chat and analysis"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,099
  • It's pronounced "Toosh"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
« Reply #578 on: Today at 12:44:07 am »
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 0 - 2 Man City
Chelsea 3 - 1 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 2 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 1 - 1 Aston Villa
Leicester 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 3 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 2 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 0 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 2 - 0 Bournemouth
Brentford 1 - 1 Liverpool
Leicester 1 - 1 Fulham
West Ham 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2 - 1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 0 - 1 Tottenham
Man Utd 2 - 0 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 3 - 0 Southampton
Ipswich 0 - 4 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 