Week 18
Thursday 26th Dec
Man City 1 - 1 Everton
Bournemouth 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 2 - 1 Fulham
Newcastle 2 - 2 Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton 1 - 2 West Ham Utd
Liverpool 4 - 0 Leicester City
Friday 27th December
Brighton 2 - 2 Brentford
Arsenal 3 - 0 Ipswich
Week 19
Sunday 29th December
Leicester 1 - 3 Man City
Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Southampton
Everton 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Tottenham 3 - 1 Wolves
West Ham Utd 0 - 2 Liverpool
Monday 30th December
Aston Villa 2 - 1 Brighton
Ipswich 0 - 3 Chelsea
Man Utd 0 - 1 Newcastle
Wednesday 1st January
Brentford 3 - 2 Arsenal
Week 20
Sat 4th January
Tottenham 3 - 3 Newcastle
Aston Villa 1 - 1 Leicester
Bournemouth 1 - 0 Everton
Crystal Palace 2 - 1Chelsea
Man City 4- 1 West Ham
Southampton 1 - 2 Brentford
Brighton 1 - 2 Arsenal
Sunday 5th January
Fulham 2 - 0 Ipswich
Liverpool 5 - 0 Man Utd
Monday 6th January
Wolves 0 - 2 Nottingham Forest