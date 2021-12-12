« previous next »
Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open  (Read 15369 times)

Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:49:20 am »
Friday 29th November
Brighton 2-0 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 3-1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 1-1 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 3-1 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Man City

Week 14
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town 1-0 Crystal Palace
Leicester 2-1 West Ham Utd

Wednesday 4th December
Everton 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Man City 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle Utd 1-2 Liverpool
Southampton 1-3 Chelsea
Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford

Thursday 5th December
Fulham 1-2 Brighton
Bournemouth 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Week15
Saturday 7th December
Everton 1-3 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2-0 Southampton
Brentford 2-1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-2 Man City
Man Utd 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th December
Fulham 0-2 Arsenal
Ipswich 1-0 Bournemouth
Leicester 1-2 Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Chelsea

Monday 9th December
West Ham 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Offline redforlife

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 12:16:08 pm »
Week 13

Friday 29th November

Brighton 2v2 Southampton

Saturday 30th November

Brentford  3v1 Leicester
Crystal Palace  1v1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest  2v1 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers  2v1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd  1v2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December

Chelsea 2v0 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd  2v0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur  3v1 Fulham
Liverpool  1v0 Man City
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 01:15:04 pm »
Friday 29th November
Brighton 2 v 1 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 2 v 1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 1 v 1 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 v 1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 1 v 2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 2 v 1 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 2 v 0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 2 v 0 Fulham
Liverpool 2 v 1 Man City
Offline My little Pony Tony

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 01:30:54 pm »
Week 13/14/15

Yeah, not getting caught out this year only doing some of the gameweek...  :butt

Friday 29th November
Brighton 3-1 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 2-0 Leicester
Crystal Palace  0-2 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest  3-0 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers  2-1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd  1-3 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd  2-0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur  3-0 Fulham
Liverpool  3-0 Man City

Week 14
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town  2-1 Crystal Palace
Leicester 0-2 West Ham Utd

Wednesday 4th December
Everton 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Man City  4-0 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle Utd 1-3 Liverpool
Southampton 0-2 Chelsea
Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
Aston Villa  4-0 Brentford

Thursday 5th December
Fulham 2-2 Brighton
Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Week15
Saturday 7th December
Everton 1-3 Liverpool
Aston Villa  3-0 Southampton
Brentford  1-2 Newcastle
Crystal Palace  0-2 Man City
Man Utd  1-1 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th December
Fulham 1-2 Arsenal
Ipswich 2-0 Bournemouth
Leicester 1-2 Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur  2-2 Chelsea

Monday 9th December
West Ham  2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers


Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 01:38:16 pm »
Week 13/14/15

Friday 29th November
Brighton 4 v 0 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 2 v 0 Leicester
Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2 v 0 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 v 1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 1 v 2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 1 v 1 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 2 v 0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 2 v 1 Fulham
Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City

Week 14
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town 1 v 1 Crystal Palace
Leicester 1 v 2 West Ham Utd

Wednesday 4th December
Everton 1 v 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Man City 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle Utd 0 v 2 Liverpool
Southampton 0 v 3 Chelsea
Arsenal 2 v 1 Man Utd
Aston Villa 1 v 0 Brentford

Thursday 5th December
Fulham 1 v 1 Brighton
Bournemouth 1 v 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Week15
Saturday 7th December
Everton 0 v 2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 v 1 Southampton
Brentford 1 v 1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 0 v 3 Man City
Man Utd 2 v 1 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th December
Fulham 1 v 2 Arsenal
Ipswich 1 v 2 Bournemouth
Leicester 1 v 2 Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur 2 v 1 Chelsea

Monday 9th December
West Ham 2 v 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers



Offline Cape_Tear

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 02:31:07 pm »
Week 13/14/15

Friday 29th November
Brighton 2 v 1 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 2 v 1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2 v 1 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 v 0 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 1 v 2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 1 v 0 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 2 v 0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 2 v 1 Fulham
Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City

Week 14
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town 2 v 1 Crystal Palace
Leicester 1 v 0 West Ham Utd

Wednesday 4th December
Everton 2 v 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Man City 2 v 1 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle Utd 1 v 2 Liverpool
Southampton 1 v 2 Chelsea
Arsenal 2 v 0 Man Utd
Aston Villa 1 v 0 Brentford

Thursday 5th December
Fulham 1 v 2 Brighton
Bournemouth 1 v 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Week15
Saturday 7th December
Everton 0 v 2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 v 1 Southampton
Brentford 2 v 1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 0 v 3 Man City
Man Utd 2 v 2 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th December
Fulham 1 v 2 Arsenal
Ipswich 1 v 1 Bournemouth
Leicester 1 v 2 Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur 2 v 1 Chelsea

Monday 9th December
West Ham 2 v 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Offline Rhino

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 02:49:59 pm »
Friday 29th November
Brighton 3-1 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 3-1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 1-3 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 1-4 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 3-0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1Fulham
Liverpool 1-2 Man City

Week 14
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town 1-1 Crystal Palace
Leicester 0-0 West Ham Utd

Wednesday 4th December
Everton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Man City 3-0 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle Utd 1- 3 Liverpool
Southampton 0-2 Chelsea
Arsenal 3-0 Man Utd
Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford

Thursday 5th December
Fulham 1-3 Brighton
Bournemouth 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Week15
Saturday 7th December
Everton 1-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2-0 Southampton
Brentford 2-2 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-4 Man City
Man Utd 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th December
Fulham 0-3 Arsenal
Ipswich 1-1 Bournemouth
Leicester 1-2 Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea

Monday 9th December
West Ham 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 03:47:02 pm »
Week 13

Friday 29th November
Brighton 2-1 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 1-1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 1-2 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 0-2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 1-0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-1 Man City
Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 04:05:01 pm »

Week 13

Friday 29th November
Brighton 2-0 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 3-1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 0-2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 2-0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Fulham
Liverpool 2-1 Man City
Offline Thush

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 04:06:17 pm »
Friday 29th November
Brighton 2-0 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 1-0 Leicester
Crystal Palace 0-1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 0-2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 2-0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-1 Man City

Week 14
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town 0-1 Crystal Palace
Leicester 1-1 West Ham Utd

Wednesday 4th December
Everton 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Man City 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle Utd 2-2 Liverpool
Southampton 0-2 Chelsea
Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd
Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford

Thursday 5th December
Fulham 0-1 Brighton
Bournemouth 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Week 15
Saturday 7th December
Everton 1-2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2-1 Southampton
Brentford 2-2 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City
Man Utd 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th December
Fulham 1-2 Arsenal
Ipswich 1-1 Bournemouth
Leicester 1-2 Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea

Monday 9th December
West Ham 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Offline nayia2002

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 04:31:00 pm »


Friday 29th November
Brighton 2-0 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 2-0 Leicester
Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest  2-1 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers  2-1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd  1-3 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 2-2 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd  2-0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur  3-1 Fulham
Liverpool  2-1 Man City

Week 14
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town  2-1 Crystal Palace
Leicester 0-2 West Ham Utd

Wednesday 4th December
Everton 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Man City  3-1 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle Utd 1-1 Liverpool
Southampton 0-2 Chelsea
Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
Aston Villa  3-1 Brentford

Thursday 5th December
Fulham 2-2 Brighton
Bournemouth 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Week15
Saturday 7th December
Everton 1-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa  3-0 Southampton
Brentford  1-2 Newcastle
Crystal Palace  0-2 Man City
Man Utd  2-1 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th December
Fulham 1-2 Arsenal
Ipswich 2-2 Bournemouth
Leicester 1-2 Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur  2-2 Chelsea

Monday 9th December
West Ham  2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,346
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm »
Week 13/14/15


Friday 29th November
Brighton 2 v 0 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 2 v 1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 1 v 1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2 v 0 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 v 1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 1 v 2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 1 v 1 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 2 v 0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 2 v 1 Fulham
Liverpool 2 v 1 Man City

Week 14
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town 1 v 2 Crystal Palace
Leicester 1 v 1 West Ham Utd

Wednesday 4th December
Everton 1 v 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Man City 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle Utd 1 v 2 Liverpool
Southampton 0 v 2 Chelsea
Arsenal 3 v 1 Man Utd
Aston Villa 2 v 0 Brentford

Thursday 5th December
Fulham 1 v 1 Brighton
Bournemouth 2 v 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Week15
Saturday 7th December
Everton 0 v 2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 v 0 Southampton
Brentford 1 v 1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Man City
Man Utd 2 v 1 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th December
Fulham 1 v 2 Arsenal
Ipswich 2 v 1 Bournemouth
Leicester 1 v 2 Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur 1 v 1 Chelsea

Monday 9th December
West Ham 2 v 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers


Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 06:12:50 pm »
Week 13

Friday 29th November
Brighton 2-0 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford  2-1 Leicester
Crystal Palace  2-1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest  2-0 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers  1-1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd  2-2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 0-0 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd  3-1 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur  2-2 Fulham
Liverpool  2-0 Man City
Offline RJH

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 06:21:52 pm »


Week 13

Friday 29th November
Brighton 2v1 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford  1v1 Leicester
Crystal Palace  2v2 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2v1 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers  1v0 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd  1v2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 2v1 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd  2v0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 2v2 Fulham
Liverpool  2v0 Man City
Offline Port_vale_lad

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 06:37:17 pm »
Week 13/14/15


Friday 29th November
Brighton 2 v 0 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 3 v 1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2 v 0 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 v 1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 0 v 2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 3 v 1 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 1 v 0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 3 v 1 Fulham
Liverpool 2 v 2 Man City

Week 14
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town 1 v 1 Crystal Palace
Leicester 1 v 1 West Ham Utd

Wednesday 4th December
Everton 1 v 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Man City 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle Utd 1 v 2 Liverpool
Southampton 1 v 3 Chelsea
Arsenal 3 v 1 Man Utd
Aston Villa 2 v 0 Brentford

Thursday 5th December
Fulham 1 v 1 Brighton
Bournemouth 1 v 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Week15
Saturday 7th December
Everton 0 v 1 Liverpool
Aston Villa 2 v 0 Southampton
Brentford 0 v 0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Man City
Man Utd 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th December
Fulham 0 v 2 Arsenal
Ipswich 1 v 1 Bournemouth
Leicester 1 v 2 Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur 2 v 3 Chelsea

Monday 9th December
West Ham 2 v 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Offline gary75

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm »

Sutton
Brighton 2-0 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 2-1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 0-1 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 1-1 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham
Liverpool 4-1 Man City

Gary75
Brighton 4-0 Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford 2-1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 1-2 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 1-0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Fulham
Liverpool 2-1 Man City
Offline Garrus

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 13/14/15 Now Open
« Reply #416 on: Today at 03:55:23 am »
Week 13/14/15

Friday 29th November
Brighton v Southampton

Saturday 30th November
Brentford  2-0 Leicester
Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle Utd
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Ipswich Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Bournemouth
West Ham Utd 1-1 Arsenal

Sunday 1st December
Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa
Manchester Utd 2-0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Fulham
Liverpool 3-0 Man City

Week 14
Tuesday 3rd December
Ipswich Town 1-0 Crystal Palace
Leicester 2-1 West Ham Utd

Wednesday 4th December
Everton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Man City 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle Utd 1-2 Liverpool
Southampton 0-2 Chelsea
Arsenal 2-2 Man Utd
Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford

Thursday 5th December
Fulham 0-2 Brighton
Bournemouth 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Week15
Saturday 7th December
Everton 0-2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 3-0 Southampton
Brentford  2-2 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-2 Man City
Man Utd 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th December
Fulham 1-3 Arsenal
Ipswich 1-1 Bournemouth
Leicester 1-2 Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Chelsea

Monday 9th December
West Ham 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers


