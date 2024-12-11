Week 18 Results
Cs. Cr. T
Nayia2002. 0. 4. 4
BoRed. 0. 4. 4
Ycuzz. 0. 2. 2
Mickitez. 1. 5. 8
Bryanod. 0. 4. 4
Sami. 0. 3. 3
Bradders1101. 0. 3. 3
Rjh. 0. 5. 5
Thush. 0. 5. 5
G in Gerrard. 0. 3. 3
BobinHood. 1. 5. 8
Prof. 1. 3. 6
VivaBobbyGraham 3. 4. 13
Wabaloolah. 1. 4. 7
Gary75. 0. 5. 5
Chris Sutton. 0. 3. 3
WillG.lfc. 0. 4. 4
Rhino. 0. 5. 5
Garrus. 1. 2. 5
Tommy.lfc. 0. 3. 3
Redforlife. 0. 3. 3
Cape_Tear. 0. 6. 6
Ollyfrom.tv. 0. 7. 7
Salger. 1. 3. 6
Youngest Son of Skittle
0. 5. 5
Anthony. 0. 4. 4
KeegansPerm 0. 5. 5
Emerald Red 0. 4. 4
Barneylfc. 0. 4. 4
Port_Vale_Lad 1 2. 5
Keita Success 0. 1. 1
Eurawka
Quarter Finals
(2) Chris Sutton 3 v 7 (24) Ollyfrom.tv
(3) Cape_Tear 6 v 2 (13) Ycuzz
(4) Gary75 5 v 0 (10) Vishwa Atma
(5) BoRed 4* v 4 (6) BarneyLfc
*Qualifies due to early posting rule.
Semi-finals
(3) Cape_Tear v (24) Ollyfrom.tv
(4) Gary75 v (5) BoRed
Thanks everyone, with no entrants, there would be no competition.
Happy new year to you all, I hope its a good one!