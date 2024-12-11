« previous next »
« Reply #40 on: December 11, 2024, 09:08:39 pm »
Week 15 Scores
                                   R     S     T
Sami                          3     0     3
Bradders1011          2     0      2
Ycuzz                         2      0      2
Vishwa  Atma           1     1      4
Vivabobbygraham     2     0    2       
Keita Success           2      1    5
Ollyfrom.tv                3       1    6
Anthony                     2       0     2
G in Gerrard               2       1     7
Cape_tear                  2       1     5
Rhino                          2       0     2
Thush                         3       0     3
Nayia2002                 2      0      2
Will.lfc                         1    1       4
Port_vale_lad             3      0     3
Garrus                         1      1     4
KeegansPerm            2      1     5
Rjh                                1      2     7
Mickitez                       2     1      5
BoRed                           3     1      6
Bobinhood                   1      0      1
Wabaloolah                3       1     6
Gary75                         3       1     6
Chris Sutton               3        1     6
Prof                              1        0     1
TommyLfc                  2        0     2
Youngest son of Skittle   3   1    6
Redforlife                    3        1     6
Emerald Red               2        0     2
Salger                          2        0     2
Barneylfc                     2        2     8

Weekly scores - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1YXphbMJmeNCo3tsBBkT7ULM2uSqiTDL8lyu2PpFaDQU/edit?usp=drivesdk

Premier League table
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Premier League fixtures and Results
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-f1ST88t6dbxVrmIIM944eluDHuAvlft94kz8UAPo88/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship table
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk

EuRawka Champions League Standings
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JoqbTZi3RG9WF-3skWmWzIeId3_ZE1qt0iiABF0xUWc/edit?usp=drivesdk

EuRawka Champions League Playoff Fixtures (taking place this game week)

Wabaloolah v Ollyfrom.tv
Vishwa Atma  v Mickitez
Willg.lfc v TommyLfc
Vivabobbygraham v Youngest Son of Skittle
Ycuzz v Salger
KeegansPerm v Thush
Port_vale_lad v Emerald Red
Bryanod v Prof

To be honest, I haven't got my head round the format, but the top 8 seeds will be paired against whoever qualifies between seeds 9 and 24,
I.e seed 1 (Rjh) will play the lowest ranked poster to qualify for the last 16. Etc
Week 17 = round of 16
Week 18 = Quarter finals
Week 19 = Semis
Week 20 = Final

Thanks for bearing with me!
Good luck

« Reply #41 on: December 12, 2024, 12:15:42 pm »
Sorry shit the bed with travel, sickness recently.
« Reply #42 on: December 13, 2024, 10:41:15 am »
Yeah i got somewhat caught out by the mid week games also apologies, posted late. Thanks for all the hard work Gary.
« Reply #43 on: December 18, 2024, 09:28:10 pm »
Week 16 Results

Name                   R     S     T
Mickitez               3     0    3
WillG.lfc               4     0    4
Bradders1101    3     1    6
Sami                    3     0     3
Rhino                  3      0    3
Bryanod             3       0    3
Gary75               3       0    3
Chris Sutton      3      0     3
BoRed                 1     3      6
Ycuzz                 3      0      3
Vishwa Atma    2     1       5
VivaBobbyGraham   2  0   2
G in Gerrard      2      0     2
Salger               3      0      3
Keita Success   3    1      6
BobinHood       5     0     5
Rjh                     3      1    6
Ollyfrom.tv       3      1     6
Port_Vale_Lad   3    0     3
Thush               3       1    6
Cape_Tear      3        1    6
Prof                 3        0    3
Wabaloolah     4      0     4
Emerald Red    3     0     3
Garrus             2     0     2
Tommy.lfc      3     1      6
Y.S.O.S           3     1       6
Anthony         2     0       2
Redforlife       2    0       2
KeegansPerm  3   0     3
BarneyLfc       2     0     2

Scores
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lcRRvlZpHKeofPlpE3glNItSXTRDL_bD2itAzYtqoDM/edit?usp=drivesdk

Premier league
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk

Eurawka playoffs.(Seed)
(9)Wabaloolah   4 - 6 (24)Ollyfrom.tv
(10)Vishwa Atma 5- 3 (23)Mickitez
(11)Willg.Lfc  4 - 6 (22)Tommy.lfc
(12)VivaBobbyGraham  2 - 6 (21)Youngest son of Skittle
(13)Ycuzz  *3 - 3 (20)Salger
(14)KeegansPerm  3 - 6 (19)Thush
(15)Port_Vale_Lad*  3 - 3 (18)Emerald Red
(16)Bryanod*  3 - 3 (17)Prof
*qualify due to posting earlier

Round of 16 Fixtures
(1) Rjh v (24)Ollyfrom.tv
(2) Chris Sutton v (22) Tommy.lfc
(3) Cape_Tear  v  (21) Youngest Son of Skittle
(4) Gary75  v (19) Thush
(5) BoRed  v (16) Bryanod
(6) BarneyLfc  v (15) Port_Vale_Lad
(7) Nayia2002 v (13) Ycuzz
(Eight) Redforlife  v (10) Vishwa Atma

Good luck everyone!


« Reply #44 on: December 22, 2024, 08:39:21 am »
Bumped this in the hope that a lot of you see it, game Week 18 is on Boxing day so it's a short turnaround for fixtures!

Have done weeks 19 and 20 too, so usual rules apply regarding posting game weeks separately or together

Merry Christmas all!

Updates will get done as I can as I am away this week.
« Reply #45 on: December 23, 2024, 08:07:46 am »
Week 17 scorex
                                          Cs    Cr       Total
VivaBobbyGraham         0       3          3
Bradders1101                 0      3           3
Ycuzz                               0      3           3
Wabaloolah                     0     3           3
Bryanod                           0         2       2
Sami                                 1         3       6
Vishwa Atma                  1         4       7
Keita Success                 0       4        4
Thush                              0       2       2
Gary75                           1        4         7
Sutton                            0        4        4
BoRed                            2       3         9
Ollyfrom.tv                    1      2         5
Mickitez                         1      4        7
Anthony                         0      3        3
BobinHood                   1       2        5
Rhino                             1       2        5
WillG.lfc                        0       3        3
Port_Vale_Lad            1       3         6
Prof                               1     2         5
G in Gerrard                 1       3        6
Emerald Red               1       4        7
Garrus                          1     3          6
Rjh                                1       2        5
Redforlife                    0       2        2
Cape_Tear                  1      3         6
Youngest son of Skittle   0    3     3
KeegansPerm             1      3       6
BarneyLfc                    2      2         8
Salger                          0      3        3
Tommy.lfc                  0     2         2
Nayia2002                 0        2      2

Please remember the games on boxing day, get your Predictions in on time!

I'll compile the tables and eurawka results before then (fingers crossed emoji)

Have a good one.
« Reply #46 on: December 23, 2024, 08:33:35 am »
Round of 16 Fixtures
(1) Rjh 5 v 5* (24)Ollyfrom.tv
(2) Chris Sutton 4 v 2 (22) Tommy.lfc
(3) Cape_Tear  6 v 3 (21) Youngest Son of Skittle
(4) Gary75  7 v 2 (19) Thush
(5) BoRed  9 v 2 (16) Bryanod
(6) BarneyLfc  8 v 6 (15) Port_Vale_Lad
(7) Nayia2002 0 v 3 (13) Ycuzz
(Eight) Redforlife  2 v 7 (10) Vishwa Atma
* qualifies through the earliest post rule.

Quarter Finals
(2) Chris Sutton v (24) Ollyfrom.tv
(3) Cape_Tear  v (13) Ycuzz
(4) Gary75 v (10) Vishwa Atma
(5) BoRed  v (6) BarneyLfc
« Reply #47 on: December 25, 2024, 11:54:45 am »
Merry Christmas everyone.

Thanks for doing this Gary, you're doing a great job  :wave
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:18:04 pm »
Week 18 Results
                           Cs.   Cr.   T
Nayia2002.        0.      4.   4
BoRed.               0.       4.   4
Ycuzz.                0.       2.   2
Mickitez.           1.        5.   8
Bryanod.           0.        4.   4
Sami.                0.         3.   3
Bradders1101. 0.       3.   3
Rjh.                   0.        5.    5
Thush.             0.         5.   5
G in Gerrard.  0.          3.   3
BobinHood.   1.          5.   8
Prof.               1.          3.   6
VivaBobbyGraham  3.  4. 13
Wabaloolah.    1.     4.    7
Gary75.          0.       5.      5
Chris Sutton. 0.       3.    3
WillG.lfc.        0.       4.    4
Rhino.            0.       5.    5
Garrus.          1.       2.    5
Tommy.lfc.    0.     3.     3
Redforlife.     0.     3.     3
Cape_Tear.   0.     6.     6
Ollyfrom.tv.   0.    7.     7
Salger.          1.    3.      6
Youngest Son of Skittle
                      0.   5.      5
Anthony.      0.   4.      4
KeegansPerm  0.  5. 5
Emerald Red  0.  4.   4
Barneylfc.    0.    4.   4
Port_Vale_Lad 1  2.  5
Keita Success  0. 1.  1

Eurawka
Quarter Finals
(2) Chris Sutton 3 v 7 (24) Ollyfrom.tv
(3) Cape_Tear   6 v 2 (13) Ycuzz
(4) Gary75 5 v 0 (10) Vishwa Atma
(5) BoRed  4* v 4 (6) BarneyLfc
*Qualifies due to early posting rule.

Semi-finals
(3) Cape_Tear  v (24) Ollyfrom.tv
(4) Gary75  v (5) BoRed


Thanks everyone, with no entrants, there would be no competition.
Happy new year to you all, I hope its a good one!
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm »
Thanks for the update, gary, but I think you might need to double-check those. I'm pretty sure I lost to Barney. :)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:54:31 am »
4-3 to me I make it
