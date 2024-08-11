« previous next »
The RAWK Art Thread
We were chatting about it in the Frottage Riots Thread, so I decided to set one up. I'll quote this post as it's got some good insight and I didn't want it to get lost! :D

Quote from: LuverlyRita on August 10, 2024, 11:25:29 am
Agree that this probably needs a separate thread but since this was brought up here....

There are a some urban sketching groups in the area. I think that the Liverpool group meets on the 1st Saturday of the month and the Wirral group meets on the last Sunday of the month. All levels of ability are welcome. The basic format is
1*. Meet at an agreed location - generally at an establishment that serves tea/coffee
2. Disperse around the locality and draw/paint what you fancy using whatever tools you fancy
3*. Meet up again at a cafe/pub (generally the same place as (1)) for a "throwdown" where artists are invited to stick their mornings efforts on a table for inspection/discussion
4*. Upload your efforts to the group Facebook page

* 1, 3 and 4 are optional if you're a bit shy or pushed for time.

Aside from enjoying the sketching/painting, it's an opportunity to explore parts of the area and to make new acquaintances. There are occasional financial benefits because sometimes a passer-by will take a fancy to what you're producing and make you an offer on the spot. There are also one or two exceptional urban sketchers locally who have become recognised amongst what is a growing movement globally and who have been invited to give lessons at international meet-up and on cruises.

https://liverpoolurbansketchers.com/work

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1309258355768529/?locale=en_GB
Not sure if you have a dislike of drawing buildings per se or whether it's when forced to do so in a professional capacity. If it's the former then ignore the above!

EDIT: Just looked at some of the efforts of the local groups and you can ignore the buildings and sketch other stuff e.g. wheel barrows
I was thinking the same RB  ;D.

Is right !
Woo-hoo, about time lads.  :D
Giving this thread a bump with some resource videos. :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCfAsbv--Jk&list=PLlkQuHn0jCbpVl9VNIEJGpC6KI8-pK916

Can't seem to embed this one, but it's good advice on how not to be overwhelmed with art
That was fascinating, I am going to try that wheel. I don't use my coloured pencils enough.
I don't myself either. I have a friend who is a prolific artist though, and she's got an entire folder of her colours, all dutifully labelled.  :D
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm
I don't myself either. I have a friend who is a prolific artist though, and she's got an entire folder of her colours, all dutifully labelled.  :D

Wow, that is impressive.  ;D
Quote from: Red Beret on August 11, 2024, 01:18:31 pm
We were chatting about it in the Frottage Riots Thread, so I decided to set one up. I'll quote this post as it's got some good insight and I didn't want it to get lost! :D

I used to go to a group like this in Manchester just after lockdown first ended.

Couldnt find anything like it around here.

It was boss. Some seriously good artists knocking round, but a wide variety of abilities on show, and I found it to be a great experience.

No one was anything but friendly during the reveal. They were all just nice people enjoying making whatever art they were capable of.

Id definitely recommend it.
