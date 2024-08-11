We were chatting about it in the Frottage Riots Thread, so I decided to set one up. I'll quote this post as it's got some good insight and I didn't want it to get lost!



I used to go to a group like this in Manchester just after lockdown first ended.Couldnt find anything like it around here.It was boss. Some seriously good artists knocking round, but a wide variety of abilities on show, and I found it to be a great experience.No one was anything but friendly during the reveal. They were all just nice people enjoying making whatever art they were capable of.Id definitely recommend it.