Iím always happy to see Liverpool players showcasing their talent in Internationals, even if itís this ridiculous Nations League moneyspinner.



Jonesy and Tsimikas are doing well, and England are having to endure some shithousery from a very Ďphysicalí Greece. Should be 2-0 if the (imho) overrated Watkins hadnít fucked up a good chance late on.