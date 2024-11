I saw some absolute lunatic ranting and frothing on Sky Sports News this morning about England having 8 lads pull out of the squad. Said it was disrespectful and blamed the FA for "letting" Tuchel start on January 1st. Apparently they've put the Nations League campaign at real risk & the squad is a joke. I think it was John Cross, there was another of his pals with him but didn't catch his name.



Quite disrespectful to all the lads who have been called up in my opinion, but I was genuinely shocked to see anyone give a fuck about international football and the League of the Nations in 2024.