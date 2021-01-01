« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team  (Read 23127 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,201
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 05:53:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:00:45 pm
Fromola isn't being jingoistic, he's upset that England have loads of talent and have employed a foreign manager instead of an English one (because there's none at the same level as Tuchel), and this will help England more.

He doesn't want England to succeed and this appointment gives them more opportunity to do so, which is why the tears are flowing.

Point is, they could still win anyway as they've got the best player pool to choose from - they're going to win a tournament sooner or later regardless. Hiring a foreign manager is what you do when you're desperate, England aren't desperate.

Yeah, Tuchel increases the chances a bit from Potter to Howe but it does take the shine off a bit if they do win. Hasn't every World Cup winning manager been a native of that country?

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 06:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:53:56 pm
Point is, they could still win anyway as they've got the best player pool to choose from - they're going to win a tournament sooner or later regardless. Hiring a foreign manager is what you do when you're desperate, England aren't desperate.

Yeah, Tuchel increases the chances a bit from Potter to Howe but it does take the shine off a bit if they do win. Hasn't every World Cup winning manager been a native of that country?

Of course they're desperate, they've not won anything for 58 years. It wouldn't take any shine of it at all for those that would care.

You're suggesting they should just hire a worse coach for the fun of it. Absolutely bizarre take which might even creep into your own personal top 10.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 06:23:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:03:19 pm

You're suggesting they should just hire a worse coach for the fun of it. Absolutely bizarre take which might even creep into your own personal top 10.

Most of the other major playing nations and even the majority of the non major nations are 'hiring worse coaches for the fun of it' this the nature of international football and should be upheld
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,738
  • JFT 97
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:03:19 pm
Of course they're desperate, they've not won anything for 58 years. It wouldn't take any shine of it at all for those that would care.

You're suggesting they should just hire a worse coach for the fun of it. Absolutely bizarre take which might even creep into your own personal top 10.

There are almost certainly better coaches than Luis de la Fuente, so Spain hired a worse coach for the fun of it and just won the Euro's. England looked like they wanted to follow that path of recruiting from within. Southgate came from the U21's and was national team manager for 8 years and did well.

Instead of continuing with the plan of the U21 manager getting the gig and bringing through the players he has been successful with they have abandoned that idea and are now basically ripping up the senior sides structure.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 06:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm
There are almost certainly better coaches than Luis de la Fuente, so Spain hired a worse coach for the fun of it and just won the Euro's. England looked like they wanted to follow that path of recruiting from within. Southgate came from the U21's and was national team manager for 8 years and did well.

Instead of continuing with the plan of the U21 manager getting the gig and bringing through the players he has been successful with they have abandoned that idea and are now basically ripping up the senior sides structure.

So it because it worked for Spain it will work for every other country too?

England weren't following any path. They hired Southgate after the absolute shitshow that happened with Allardyce, so pretty much fell into that one. Lee Carsley then clearly wasn't up to replacing him and didn't make out as if he even wanted to.

England have brought through the players. Now is the time to actually deliver with them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:41:17 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 06:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm
There are almost certainly better coaches than Luis de la Fuente, so Spain hired a worse coach for the fun of it and just won the Euro's. England looked like they wanted to follow that path of recruiting from within. Southgate came from the U21's and was national team manager for 8 years and did well.

Instead of continuing with the plan of the U21 manager getting the gig and bringing through the players he has been successful with they have abandoned that idea and are now basically ripping up the senior sides structure.

If they hired from within and promoted the U21 manager wed still have a foreign manager Howe or Potter being hired would be no different than Tuchel; neither have worked in the England set up at any point so theyd still be ripping it up and starting again by that logic. In that case should we have promoted the U19 manager?
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm »
England have a pretty good chance of winning something now. Tuchel is a top tier coach who is far too good for international football. England have a talented side with the likes of Foden and Bellingham who are not yet at the peak of their powers. If they can cope with the heat in 2026 no reason why they can't bring the big one home.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,738
  • JFT 97
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 07:10:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:37:38 pm
So it because it worked for Spain it will work for every other country too?

England weren't following any path. They hired Southgate after the absolute shitshow that happened with Allardyce, so pretty much fell into that one. Lee Carsley then clearly wasn't up to replacing him and didn't make out as if he even wanted to.

England have brought through the players. Now is the time to actually deliver with them.

Southgate was promoted from within after doing well with the U21's and then brought those players through. Carsley did exactly the same thing. It makes sense. In international football you get very little coaching time so the plan is to get the players accustomed to the coaches methods at U21 level and then the coach and players progress together.

For me England bottled it after the Greece debacle.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 07:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:10:23 pm
Southgate was promoted from within after doing well with the U21's and then brought those players through. Carsley did exactly the same thing. It makes sense. In international football you get very little coaching time so the plan is to get the players accustomed to the coaches methods at U21 level and then the coach and players progress together.

For me England bottled it after the Greece debacle.

Isn't it being reported that he had agreed and signed the contract prior to the Greece game? Therefore making this statement bollocks
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,738
  • JFT 97
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 07:34:03 pm
Isn't it being reported that he had agreed and signed the contract prior to the Greece game? Therefore making this statement bollocks

Quite possibly. :D :D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 07:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:10:23 pm
Southgate was promoted from within after doing well with the U21's and then brought those players through. Carsley did exactly the same thing. It makes sense. In international football you get very little coaching time so the plan is to get the players accustomed to the coaches methods at U21 level and then the coach and players progress together.

For me England bottled it after the Greece debacle.

Southgate was promoted from within after Allardyce had to be sacked in disgrace and just happened to do well enough to get the job permanently. Just because he did okay doesn't mean Carsley would do likewise.

For me England had the choice of hiring a top class coach used to managing top class players and winning trophies and took it. Sure it might not work, but I'd be astonished if he doesn't have a better chance of achieving things than Lee fucking Carsley.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 07:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm
Quite possibly. :D :D

The bollocks bit was a bit harsh but I don't think the Tuchel appointment had anything to do with getting beat by Greece. I think Carsley knew the job wasn't his and decided to experiment knowing he was safe back with the U21s

Apparently interviews were held the week before the international break
Logged

Offline slidez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 08:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:44:41 pm
"Its a real coup for England to get a manager of that calibre at this stage in his career, but I will admit that Im in the slightly uncomfortable position of being on the same side of the argument as The Daily Mail. I think that if you appoint foreign managers, as a leading nation in football, you are kind of defeating the point of international football."

Thats such an absolute load of rubbish tho.

Its no different to an english club team being made up of international players in european cup games.
Logged

Offline slidez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:53:56 pm
Point is, they could still win anyway as they've got the best player pool to choose from - they're going to win a tournament sooner or later regardless. Hiring a foreign manager is what you do when you're desperate, England aren't desperate.

Yeah, Tuchel increases the chances a bit from Potter to Howe but it does take the shine off a bit if they do win. Hasn't every World Cup winning manager been a native of that country?

Except potter and howe likely wouldnt win anything.  Southgate couldnt win anything with basically a free pass to two finals.  Having a crap manager can be the difference between winning and losing. 

Belgium took martinez and wasted their best team for decades.  England should take another tactically inept manager like howe just because he's english and squander theirs?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,738
  • JFT 97
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 08:25:52 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:41:35 pm
Southgate was promoted from within after Allardyce had to be sacked in disgrace and just happened to do well enough to get the job permanently. Just because he did okay doesn't mean Carsley would do likewise.

For me England had the choice of hiring a top class coach used to managing top class players and winning trophies and took it. Sure it might not work, but I'd be astonished if he doesn't have a better chance of achieving things than Lee fucking Carsley.

Scaloni was originally Argentina's U20 manager, De La Fuente managed the U23, U21 and U19's for Spain. Loew was assistant manager of Germany, Jacquet was assistant manager of France. All four won major tournaments.

Rehagels freak win with Greece is the only occasion a Country has won a tournament by parachuting in a foreign manager.

For me it makes sense to do what Spain and France did to break their drought which was to build a system in which players and coaches come through with the players. England have started doing that with the Under age teams and have been successful.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 08:30:38 pm »
Quote from: slidez on Yesterday at 08:18:52 pm
Thats such an absolute load of rubbish tho.

Its no different to an english club team being made up of international players in european cup games.

Except it's completely different,  Liverpool FC vs Celtic in the european cup final, would have more fans from outside Liverpool/Glasgow OR England/Scotland supporting the teams than inside those cities/countries. 

Whereas England in a final would have 99% of their support from people either in england or born in england, they are much more closely associated with the locality, but this appointment diminshes that
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:07:58 pm by markmywords »
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm »
As a non Englishman, it's funny watching it all unfold. I can understand both arguments about whether the manager of a national side should be from that country, but I think in this case its more frustration that English managers are just shite fueling it.
If, and its a big if, England were to win something with Tuchel, the fans wouldn't care. They'd be as loud and as dislikeable as ever and sing, celebrate and fight their way through days on end of celebration. Then they would go home, open their social media accounts, have other nations having a go because it took a German to finally get them to perform and they'd be off to buy their Daily Mail's again and pretend to be outraged.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 09:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:25:52 pm
Scaloni was originally Argentina's U20 manager, De La Fuente managed the U23, U21 and U19's for Spain. Loew was assistant manager of Germany, Jacquet was assistant manager of France. All four won major tournaments.

Rehagels freak win with Greece is the only occasion a Country has won a tournament by parachuting in a foreign manager.

For me it makes sense to do what Spain and France did to break their drought which was to build a system in which players and coaches come through with the players. England have started doing that with the Under age teams and have been successful.

For me Argentina, Spain, Germany and France win tournaments. All four have done so multiple times in the 00's both with and without former youth coaches. For me the key is that they generally have great squads, and their coaches tend to know somewhat what they're doing, regardless of where they came from.

For me it's just stupid to think that because Spain have won the Euros recently with a coach that has come through their system that England can just do the same. For me, that's especially the case when the answer to that is Lee Carsley. For me, he isn't De La Fuente.

For me England have brought through their players. For me, they currently have the best, most complete squad they've ever had (bar the goalkeeper and CBs). What they need is a competent coach to come in to actually get them playing to their potential. For me.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 09:46:22 pm »
The big question is.. will he sing God save the king?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,474
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm »
L0L! Chaos out there! :lmao
Better get out your lederhosen! ;D

All I care about is that Southgate now looms large over United. ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,399
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 09:46:22 pm
The big question is.. will he sing God save the king?

Yes, but in German :lmao

Anyway, aren't the current mob of German descent anyway?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,240
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #701 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 09:46:22 pm
The big question is.. will he sing God save the king?

He actually got asked that in the press conference!
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #702 on: Yesterday at 10:31:16 pm »
The issue with going for a top tier coach is it doesnt necessarily mean theyre a great international manager. Tuchels renowned for excellent training sessions and high level coaching, but that is such a minor aspect of international football given most of the players for England are already getting that at their clubs. International football is much more about psychology, motivation, communication and sticking with a system that works rather than forcing partnerships around the field that dont work.

Im not sure Tuchel is an elite communicator or motivator, things have blown up for him at most clubs and hes struggled managing upwards. Fuck knows how hell cope with working for the FA.

If England were going to appoint a foreign manager the only one that wouldve been worth it was Ancelotti. Hed have gained the respect and is a master at the psychology of winning. The club and international game are worlds apart, Im not sure Tuchels style of management translates.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #703 on: Yesterday at 10:34:09 pm »
tuchel is a good choice for me

will be interesting to see his first lineup
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #704 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
England have a pretty good chance of winning something now. Tuchel is a top tier coach who is far too good for international football. England have a talented side with the likes of Foden and Bellingham who are not yet at the peak of their powers. If they can cope with the heat in 2026 no reason why they can't bring the big one home.

You say that but sometimes being a good club manager doesn't mean you would be a good international one.
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,293
  • Six times...
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #705 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm »
For me well no-one cares, but
1. Capello
2. Robson
3.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,313
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #706 on: Yesterday at 11:31:00 pm »
Its a strange decision from Tuchel. Hes too good for the job and should have been able to pick up a decent club job. These days being the manager or coach of a top club is a much better job than being the manager of any international team. Is Tuchel completely out of favour or is he taking the role until he finds another club job.

It will be quite hard for him to make his mark as time spent with the squad isnt that long and so the most important thing is to chose players who fit the system that he wants to play. That may mean dropping some good players but in the other hand he may try to adopt a system to the best players. Its not an easy job to impose your style.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,319
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #707 on: Yesterday at 11:52:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:00:45 pm
Fromola isn't being jingoistic, he's upset that England have loads of talent and have employed a foreign manager instead of an English one (because there's none at the same level as Tuchel), and this will help England more.

He doesn't want England to succeed and this appointment gives them more opportunity to do so, which is why the tears are flowing.
heh hehe heh, I think this is correct, lol
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,319
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #708 on: Yesterday at 11:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Yesterday at 01:26:23 pm


I don't see how England winning anything with Tuchel at the helm would be "tainted" at all. I doubt for example Greek fans think any less of Euro 2004 because their manager wasn't Greek.
I think the idea (no idea who decides these things) is that a top tier footballing nation should not parachute in a foreign manager. That's for the lesser footballing nations only. Apparently

Quote from: slidez on Yesterday at 08:18:52 pm
Thats such an absolute load of rubbish tho.

Its no different to an english club team being made up of international players in european cup games.
I'm not interested in the International Jingoism Breaks so this is not a heartfelt opinion or anything, but just as a point of fact, I think you are incorrect.

Club football is about clubs, not nationalities. The only thing being represented is the clubs. It's not even about the city or region anymore, that ship sailed decades ago.

International football, though, is apparently supposed to be about pitting the best that a nation can foregather against other similar collectives. The argument seems to be whether the manager and coaching set-up should come under that nation-based definition as well. The rules don't mandate it so it's an ideological issue.

Some say yes, the manager should also come under the edict of nationality, otherwise it's a big hole in the thinking (and Tuchel, is truly a big hole ;) ). Others say no, it's only the players who need to be from the nation. The coaching is outside of that narrow definition, and thus non-criteric.

Unless a ruling is ever made it's an argument that will continue endlessly.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:54 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,319
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #709 on: Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:27:38 pm
He was giving it the big un having a go at our Jürgen, knowing he wasnt as popular with the Dortmund fans as him.
His grid when we won was a sight to see
He looked like the fucking child catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang that day. First time I'd seen him in the flesh, nearly ran screaming from the ground.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,535
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England men’s team
« Reply #710 on: Today at 01:38:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm


Anyway, aren't the current mob of German descent anyway?

Only because the Granddaughter of James I / VI married a German Prince...

The last person in Charles's ancestry to be born in Germany was, as far as I can tell, King George V's Father in Law while the last people in the direct Royal succession to be born in Germany were George II and his son Frederick (Father of George III).

In fact, with Charles's paternal line being born in Greece of a Danish line (and George V's own Mother being Danish) there's more argument to say now they're Greek or Danish !
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,375
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #711 on: Today at 06:19:35 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oUgxcf_3feg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oUgxcf_3feg</a>
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,068
  • SPQR
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #712 on: Today at 10:10:09 am »
Hope Tuchel makes a shitload of money and wins England nothing. The reaction to a 'foreigner' being appointed is disgusting. Nation of racist c*nts.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,474
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #713 on: Today at 10:14:56 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:31:16 pm
The issue with going for a top tier coach is it doesnt necessarily mean theyre a great international manager. Tuchels renowned for excellent training sessions and high level coaching, but that is such a minor aspect of international football given most of the players for England are already getting that at their clubs. International football is much more about psychology, motivation, communication and sticking with a system that works rather than forcing partnerships around the field that dont work.

Im not sure Tuchel is an elite communicator or motivator, things have blown up for him at most clubs and hes struggled managing upwards. Fuck knows how hell cope with working for the FA.

If England were going to appoint a foreign manager the only one that wouldve been worth it was Ancelotti. Hed have gained the respect and is a master at the psychology of winning. The club and international game are worlds apart, Im not sure Tuchels style of management translates.
Fact he's been treated like that... it's just sad.
In this day and age. In England.. can you imagine? I think it's mostly the establishment and the media though- the ordinary football supporter doesn't give a toss and the rest would be optimistic.
Reason? Pride and the fact they've generally failed in English coaching- as the authorities and "directors"... oh the shame! ;D
Only Sir Bob could make this lot a force to be reckoned with!

Anyway, he's a good tactical, and physical coach though. I think this is the first real sensible appointment by the FA for England in a long time.
That's why he hasn't been as consistent in leagues as you'd expect. He's more tactical. But in cup/international competition, he would excel.

He would be able to get a lot of different players to perform as a unit- at their best. Good appointment, I think personally.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:59 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #714 on: Today at 10:23:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:25:52 pm
Scaloni was originally Argentina's U20 manager, De La Fuente managed the U23, U21 and U19's for Spain. Loew was assistant manager of Germany, Jacquet was assistant manager of France. All four won major tournaments.

Rehagels freak win with Greece is the only occasion a Country has won a tournament by parachuting in a foreign manager.

For me it makes sense to do what Spain and France did to break their drought which was to build a system in which players and coaches come through with the players. England have started doing that with the Under age teams and have been successful.

We ourselves have a very good example of succession planning in our good old boot room.

I agree with the above, I think continuity, familiarity and on going identity really helps international football as the group spends so little time together. But I dont believe it is the only formula that can work either. It will certainly be interesting to see how Tuchels reign goes, our previous big name foreign managers havent been particularly successful.
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #715 on: Today at 10:28:49 am »
I think they should have stuck with the proud englishman and former Irish international Lee Carsley... :)

But seriously Tuchel could definitely win the world cup with that team...
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #716 on: Today at 10:35:29 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:23:50 am
We ourselves have a very good example of succession planning in our good old boot room.

I agree with the above, I think continuity, familiarity and on going identity really helps international football as the group spends so little time together. But I dont believe it is the only formula that can work either. It will certainly be interesting to see how Tuchels reign goes, our previous big name foreign managers havent been particularly successful.
Sven was better than Capello but he never found a good solution to England having three world class attacking midfielders and not even a passable left-sided midfielder/winger.  They did both benefit from having a really strong defence (Neville, Cole, Ferdinand and Campbell/Terry) that made up for the lack of a top class holding midfielder.

England's attacking midfield and wide forward options are incredible at the moment but they need a manager that can cover the limitations of our back five.  Trent and Stones are class acts but neither is the best defensively.  The rest of our back five are below the level of our peers at international level.

Tuchel has always struck me as being quite pragmatic and that suits knock-out football.  He drops too many points across a competitive league campaign but not really an issue in summer tournaments.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 