Potter isnít fit to polish Tuchelís shoes at this point. To intentionally choose him over one of the best managers in the modern game just because of his passport is so regressive itís untrue. The FA are trying to do their bit to let England win, letís hope the fans and media donít get in the way. There is no better manager in international football than Tuchel.



Maybe, but they've already got the best players in international football. Do they have to go out and get the best manager as well? Even Southgate got them to finals. If they do win the World Cup, it does leave a bit of a mark against it that they had to pay 5 million a year to get a German manager in to do it. It's a bit of a cheat code.