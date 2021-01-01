The Mail headline:A DARK DAY FOR ENGLAND



Three Lions appoint a GERMAN 



I expected certain tabloids to lose the plot over this, but the fact the article in question claims Tuchel has a "questionable managerial background" is as ridiculous as the headline. He's won a CL. He has been a runner-up as well. Two league titles in France, one in Germany. A Club World Cup. A UEFA Super Cup. A questionable temperament maybe, but a questionable background is fucking laughable. Like Capello and Eriksson he's fucking overqualified. Guardiola was never going to take it. The likes of Potter make no sense since England need someone with a win now mindset. And they've got the most anglophile foreign manager out there.