Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team

Alvador

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 08:11:59 pm
He's going to drive England fans and the media dickheads mad with his tactics and style of play ;D

Unless he wins something the knives will be out for him.
Bennett

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 08:12:54 pm
Tuchel is a really good tournament manager. Give England the draws Southgate had and he'd have won at least one trophy IMO.
John C

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm
I can't see how long his contract is anywhere?
Angelius

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 08:19:23 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm
I can't see how long his contract is anywhere?

Four-five pages, I think.
Garlicbread

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 08:20:06 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm
I can't see how long his contract is anywhere?

https://xcancel.com/RobDorsettSky/status/1846267974274953239

Colleagues at Sky Germany via @Plettigoal
 reporting that Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract, which will start on January 1st. No comment again from FA. But that would mean Lee Carsley remaining in interim charge for next months Nations League matches.
jillc

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 08:24:37 pm
I was really hoping Tuchel would go to United and finally finish them off.  ::)
Anthony

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 08:25:51 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:20:06 pm
https://xcancel.com/RobDorsettSky/status/1846267974274953239

Colleagues at Sky Germany via @Plettigoal
 reporting that Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract, which will start on January 1st. No comment again from FA. But that would mean Lee Carsley remaining in interim charge for next months Nations League matches.

Doesn't want to be tied down for long then but I'm sure he'll give it a good whack...
Kashinoda

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 08:38:00 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:53:56 pm
Im sure the England national team being managed by a German will go down well with the average England fan :lmao

I can't wait.

I've never been more interested in England now :lmao
TSC

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.
jillc

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 08:56:17 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.

The last two managers have been English, the usual bollocks from Harry then.  ::)
Garlicbread

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 08:57:53 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 08:58:39 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.

Straight after 8 years of Southgate, which preceded Allardyce and 4 years of Hodgson. :D

I mean, that's about as English, in the worst way, as you can get.
Terry de Niro

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 09:03:42 pm
Does this mean that the Ingerlund fans will stop singing about beating Germans in 2 World wars?


Tuchel though.. 

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
wemmick

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm
Tuchel? Wow. What a mad appointment. And I thought the Americans hiring Poch was strange. I don't want our players anywhere near the England squad now.
Ray K

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 09:18:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:56:17 pm
The last two managers have been English, the usual bollocks from Harry then.  ::)
Three managers, actually

RJH

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.


It is annoying when  a dodgy foreign option is chosen when there are plenty of good British possibilities available.

Anyway, enough about Redknapp's banking choices...
TepidT2O

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 09:20:10 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:20:06 pm
https://xcancel.com/RobDorsettSky/status/1846267974274953239

Colleagues at Sky Germany via @Plettigoal
 reporting that Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract, which will start on January 1st. No comment again from FA. But that would mean Lee Carsley remaining in interim charge for next months Nations League matches.
18 months?  Thats weird in itself.

Hardly the vote of confidence is it?
jillc

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 09:21:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:20:10 pm
18 months?  Thats weird in itself.

Hardly the vote of confidence is it?

Like Tuchel will last anywhere long!  :D
Terry de Niro

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.
probably wanted his arl fella to come out of retirement.

"Triffic"
Ray K

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 09:24:26 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm
probably wanted his arl fella to come out of retirement.

"Triffic"
Harry Redknapp's aul fella must be really getting on a bit now though. Might have fought the Germans in the war.
Anthony

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 09:26:02 pm
I think coming out of retirement is the least of the problems with taking on Harry Redknapp's Dad...
GBF

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 09:30:30 pm
2 English managers reached the finals of major competitions 3 times and won 1 of them with Enland but all they could find is a non-english manager (even if he is decent).  Wonder why the quality of english players is average if they grow in the English football system
Terry de Niro

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 09:34:38 pm
Weren't their moronic supporters losing their heads a few weeks ago because Carsley did not sing the National Anthem?

Good luck getting Herr Tuchel to sing it.   ;)
afc tukrish

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm
afc tukrish

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 09:51:03 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 08:25:51 pm
Doesn't want to be tied down for long then but I'm sure he'll give it a good whack...

Didn't get tied up in lengthy negotiations...
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm
I know it was only ever temporary, but its still sad to see him leave   
Keith Lard

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm
Little ingerlunders 110% deserve a German leading them to glory 😂 backward inbred idiots
rafathegaffa83

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:20:06 pm
https://xcancel.com/RobDorsettSky/status/1846267974274953239

Colleagues at Sky Germany via @Plettigoal
 reporting that Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract, which will start on January 1st. No comment again from FA. But that would mean Lee Carsley remaining in interim charge for next months Nations League matches.

18 month sounds right for him. The seeds of it souring usually start by that point and he'll probably be eager to move on to a club job anyway
Garlicbread

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 10:15:22 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm
18 month sounds right for him. The seeds of it souring usually start by that point and he'll probably be eager to move on to a club job anyway

Basically a contract for the World Cup. And then they'll probably see where they are at.
Dim Glas

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm
Finally that talented England squad have a really good coach to lead them.

Funny they had to turn to a German considering a certain element of their shitty fans  ;D



Sheer Magnetism

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm
18 month sounds right for him. The seeds of it souring usually start by that point and he'll probably be eager to move on to a club job anyway
It also means the red tops will be unlikely to turn on him. I say unlikely, not impossible - he's German and resembles a serial killer - but they usually wait for a tournament failure before they really go after someone.
CraigDS

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #591 on: Yesterday at 10:28:03 pm
I dont get why he would only start on 1st Jan? Not like hes in a job now and got more than enough time between now and next set of games.
Garlicbread

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #592 on: Yesterday at 10:46:17 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:28:03 pm
I dont get why he would only start on 1st Jan? Not like hes in a job now and got more than enough time between now and next set of games.

Perhaps doesn't want the flack of not winning the Nations League group?
Bread

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #593 on: Yesterday at 10:53:13 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.

Got to love the lack of introspection. We've reached a point where the best English managers in the profession are Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Sean Dyche and not once has Redknapp and his ilk looked at this list of names and thought "Wow, English managers are fucking shit right now".

Young English managers keep trying and failing. For as long as the likes of Gerrard, Lampard, Rooney and Parker keep failing when given big opportunities, foreign coaches are going to continue being offered the bigger jobs.
Robinred

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #594 on: Yesterday at 11:06:25 pm
The Mail headline:A DARK DAY FOR ENGLAND

Three Lions appoint a GERMAN

This from a newspaper whos owner in the 30s, supported Hitler and co.
John C

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #595 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
I wouldn't expect anything else from that shite paper.
That's a truly disgusting headline.
Jesus fucking christ.
Samie

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #596 on: Yesterday at 11:19:10 pm
'Arry has gone off the deep end tonight.  Xenophobic old mug is evrey where tonight spouting the same shit.
Terry de Niro

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #597 on: Today at 12:02:38 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
I wouldn't expect anything else from that shite paper.
That's a truly disgusting headline.
Jesus fucking christ.
This
rafathegaffa83

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #598 on: Today at 12:16:36 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:06:25 pm
The Mail headline:A DARK DAY FOR ENGLAND

Three Lions appoint a GERMAN

I expected certain tabloids to lose the plot over this, but the fact the article in question claims Tuchel has a "questionable managerial background" is as ridiculous as the headline. He's won a CL. He has been a runner-up as well. Two league titles in France, one in Germany. A Club World Cup. A UEFA Super Cup. A questionable temperament maybe, but  a questionable background is fucking laughable. Like Capello and Eriksson he's fucking overqualified. Guardiola was never going to take it. The likes of Potter make no sense since England need someone with a win now mindset. And they've got the most anglophile foreign manager out there. 
