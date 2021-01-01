I can't see how long his contract is anywhere?
https://xcancel.com/RobDorsettSky/status/1846267974274953239Colleagues at Sky Germany via @Plettigoal reporting that Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract, which will start on January 1st. No comment again from FA. But that would mean Lee Carsley remaining in interim charge for next months Nations League matches.
Im sure the England national team being managed by a German will go down well with the average England fan
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman. Englishmen never get management jobs now. All clubs are foreign owned these days too.Usual measured and objective view.
The last two managers have been English, the usual bollocks from Harry then.
18 months? Thats weird in itself.Hardly the vote of confidence is it?
probably wanted his arl fella to come out of retirement."Triffic"
