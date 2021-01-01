« previous next »
Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team

Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #560 on: Today at 08:11:59 pm
He's going to drive England fans and the media dickheads mad with his tactics and style of play ;D

Unless he wins something the knives will be out for him.
Logged

Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #561 on: Today at 08:12:54 pm
Tuchel is a really good tournament manager. Give England the draws Southgate had and he'd have won at least one trophy IMO.
Logged

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,256
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #562 on: Today at 08:12:59 pm
I can't see how long his contract is anywhere?
Logged

Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #563 on: Today at 08:19:23 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:12:59 pm
I can't see how long his contract is anywhere?

Four-five pages, I think.
Logged

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,517
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #564 on: Today at 08:20:06 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:12:59 pm
I can't see how long his contract is anywhere?

https://xcancel.com/RobDorsettSky/status/1846267974274953239

Colleagues at Sky Germany via @Plettigoal
 reporting that Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract, which will start on January 1st. No comment again from FA. But that would mean Lee Carsley remaining in interim charge for next months Nations League matches.
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,319
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #565 on: Today at 08:24:37 pm
I was really hoping Tuchel would go to United and finally finish them off.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,533
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #566 on: Today at 08:25:51 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:20:06 pm
https://xcancel.com/RobDorsettSky/status/1846267974274953239

Colleagues at Sky Germany via @Plettigoal
 reporting that Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract, which will start on January 1st. No comment again from FA. But that would mean Lee Carsley remaining in interim charge for next months Nations League matches.

Doesn't want to be tied down for long then but I'm sure he'll give it a good whack...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,191
  • ....mmm
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #567 on: Today at 08:38:00 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:53:56 pm
Im sure the England national team being managed by a German will go down well with the average England fan :lmao

I can't wait.

I've never been more interested in England now :lmao
Logged
:D

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #568 on: Today at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,319
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #569 on: Today at 08:56:17 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.

The last two managers have been English, the usual bollocks from Harry then.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,517
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #570 on: Today at 08:57:53 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.

Logged

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #571 on: Today at 08:58:39 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.

Straight after 8 years of Southgate, which preceded Allardyce and 4 years of Hodgson. :D

I mean, that's about as English, in the worst way, as you can get.
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,301
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #572 on: Today at 09:03:42 pm
Does this mean that the Ingerlund fans will stop singing about beating Germans in 2 World wars?


Tuchel though.. 

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #573 on: Today at 09:08:34 pm
Tuchel? Wow. What a mad appointment. And I thought the Americans hiring Poch was strange. I don't want our players anywhere near the England squad now.
Logged

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,525
  • Truthiness
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #574 on: Today at 09:18:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:56:17 pm
The last two managers have been English, the usual bollocks from Harry then.  ::)
Three managers, actually

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,804
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #575 on: Today at 09:19:51 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.


It is annoying when  a dodgy foreign option is chosen when there are plenty of good British possibilities available.

Anyway, enough about Redknapp's banking choices...
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,654
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #576 on: Today at 09:20:10 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:20:06 pm
https://xcancel.com/RobDorsettSky/status/1846267974274953239

Colleagues at Sky Germany via @Plettigoal
 reporting that Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract, which will start on January 1st. No comment again from FA. But that would mean Lee Carsley remaining in interim charge for next months Nations League matches.
18 months?  Thats weird in itself.

Hardly the vote of confidence is it?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,319
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #577 on: Today at 09:21:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:20:10 pm
18 months?  Thats weird in itself.

Hardly the vote of confidence is it?

Like Tuchel will last anywhere long!  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,301
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #578 on: Today at 09:22:23 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.
probably wanted his arl fella to come out of retirement.

"Triffic"
Logged

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,525
  • Truthiness
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #579 on: Today at 09:24:26 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:22:23 pm
probably wanted his arl fella to come out of retirement.

"Triffic"
Harry Redknapp's aul fella must be really getting on a bit now though. Might have fought the Germans in the war.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,533
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #580 on: Today at 09:26:02 pm
I think coming out of retirement is the least of the problems with taking on Harry Redknapp's Dad...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,060
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #581 on: Today at 09:30:30 pm
2 English managers reached the finals of major competitions 3 times and won 1 of them with Enland but all they could find is a non-english manager (even if he is decent).  Wonder why the quality of english players is average if they grow in the English football system
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,301
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #582 on: Today at 09:34:38 pm
Weren't their moronic supporters losing their heads a few weeks ago because Carsley did not sing the National Anthem?

Good luck getting Herr Tuchel to sing it.   ;)
Logged
