Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team

thaddeus

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
October 11, 2024, 01:08:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 12:47:22 pm
Not saying potter can handle them but if thats purely based on his time at Chelsea that might be a bit harsh given their struggles before and after him and the genera basket case of a club they are (I know theyre moving in the right direction now but theyre still crazy).
It's also not like it's a choice between Potter or some great manager.  I don't think they'd tempt Howe to leave his current job and he's not even that good of a manager anyway.

Potter has at least shown the competency to win some games in the Premier League which is already more than Southgate or Carsley.  After the obvious limitations of Southgate and the naivety of Carsley last night I could get behind a manager with basic tactical acumen.

Do international footballers need that much handling?  The manager only has them for about a month across the whole season and can just leave them out the squad if any problems surface (see Ben White).
Nobby Reserve

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
October 11, 2024, 04:34:31 pm
I genuinely had no idea England were playing last night.

Only noticed this morning when I opened BBC Sport to see the latest sports news and find out the cricket score.

The result...  :lmao
MonsLibpool

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
October 11, 2024, 04:46:43 pm
Whoever coaches England needs to field the best team and not the best players.

The latter is what every England manager I remember has done.
rob1966

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
October 11, 2024, 05:35:03 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 11, 2024, 04:34:31 pm
I genuinely had no idea England were playing last night.

Only noticed this morning when I opened BBC Sport to see the latest sports news and find out the cricket score.

The result...  :lmao

3 goals disallowed for Greece too and one cleared off the line when Pickford went wandering 10 yards outside his area and lost the ball
afc tukrish

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
October 11, 2024, 06:15:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 11, 2024, 05:35:03 pm
3 goals disallowed for Greece too and one cleared off the line when Pickford went wandering 10 yards outside his area and lost the ball

Looked like they'd pulled a scal from the stands and stood him in goal, just wandering about with the ball and no clue, absolute chaos...
rob1966

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
October 11, 2024, 06:32:35 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 11, 2024, 06:15:42 pm
Looked like they'd pulled a scal from the stands and stood him in goal, just wandering about with the ball and no clue, absolute chaos...

Normal performance for that dickhead ;D
Brian Blessed

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
October 11, 2024, 10:18:17 pm
Tuchel in negotiations for the job.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Yesterday at 12:04:28 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 11, 2024, 10:18:17 pm
Tuchel in negotiations for the job.

Plays dour football just like Southgate, but is less popular with players than Southgate, and is foreign so will have the right wing rags frothing and stoking discontent as soon as we have the first unexpected defeat or bust-up with Ben White or Jack Grealish. What could go wrong?
Tokyoite

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Yesterday at 01:42:57 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 12:04:28 am
Plays dour football just like Southgate, but is less popular with players than Southgate, and is foreign so will have the right wing rags frothing and stoking discontent as soon as we have the first unexpected defeat or bust-up with Ben White or Jack Grealish. What could go wrong?
A German in charge of the English NT? These c*nts will have a field day the moment he blinks when at Wembley.

On the bright side though, might make some of them, hopefully all to be honest, stop following England? Win-win if you ask me.
Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Yesterday at 09:11:19 am
Quote from: thaddeus on October 11, 2024, 01:08:03 pm
It's also not like it's a choice between Potter or some great manager.  I don't think they'd tempt Howe to leave his current job and he's not even that good of a manager anyway.

Potter has at least shown the competency to win some games in the Premier League which is already more than Southgate or Carsley.  After the obvious limitations of Southgate and the naivety of Carsley last night I could get behind a manager with basic tactical acumen.

Do international footballers need that much handling?  The manager only has them for about a month across the whole season and can just leave them out the squad if any problems surface (see Ben White).

Potter would set them up properly and prioritise progressive football and keeping the ball, rather than defend deep, counter attack and try and win a set piece. That's the first big thing. The talent is there but Southgate was tactically clueless and stymied the talent he had, but he lasted 7 or 8 years in the job because the players liked him, at least until they didn't (unhappy camp at the Euros, finally sick of his shit football and bad decision making). The job is too big for Carsley who himself would rather stay with the under 21s. It's okay for Spain to have that progression when the under 21s play exactly the same way as the senior team and their style of play is set.

The other thing is being prepared to leave big names out for the expense of a well balanced team and that's something that seems to allude every England manager going back to Sven. If anything England have too many good players, it's an embarrassment of riches. One of Potter's problems at Chelsea was he walked into a dressing room, mid-season, with about 30 senior players in it which is impossible to manage.
Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Yesterday at 09:18:04 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 12:04:28 am
Plays dour football just like Southgate, but is less popular with players than Southgate, and is foreign so will have the right wing rags frothing and stoking discontent as soon as we have the first unexpected defeat or bust-up with Ben White or Jack Grealish. What could go wrong?

Tuchel is a tactically-savvy version of Southgate (minus the people skills). England have more quality players than everyone else in international football. Only France can really compare and they have their own straitjacket in Deschamps. When did England last turn up at a tournament and actually play decent football? One game at Euro 96 aside. I don't like England but if they turned up at a tournament, had a decent go and won it, i'd respect it more than if they just shithoused their way to a trophy which they would have with Southgate if they'd got over the line. With the talent they have there's no excuse for playing shit football.

Potter would seem the obvious choice. Getting a foreign manager in to coach the national team is desperate which they were when Sven was appointed or Capello. It's better than putting up with Southgate but when he got the job England managers were at a low ebb (previous 3 English managers were Hodgson, Allardyce and McClaren). Potter and Howe are decent standard Premier League managers, a good crop of young managers in EFL. No doubt Gerrard, Rooney or Lampard would be a shoe in if they hadn't stunk the place out in their last jobs.
Knight

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Yesterday at 09:32:00 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:11:19 am
Potter would set them up properly and prioritise progressive football and keeping the ball, rather than defend deep, counter attack and try and win a set piece. That's the first big thing. The talent is there but Southgate was tactically clueless and stymied the talent he had, but he lasted 7 or 8 years in the job because the players liked him, at least until they didn't (unhappy camp at the Euros, finally sick of his shit football and bad decision making). The job is too big for Carsley who himself would rather stay with the under 21s. It's okay for Spain to have that progression when the under 21s play exactly the same way as the senior team and their style of play is set.

The other thing is being prepared to leave big names out for the expense of a well balanced team and that's something that seems to allude every England manager going back to Sven. If anything England have too many good players, it's an embarrassment of riches. One of Potter's problems at Chelsea was he walked into a dressing room, mid-season, with about 30 senior players in it which is impossible to manage.


Southgate should get more credit. He wasnt up to it tactically but he got his team through knockout tournaments football and reached multiple semis/finals. He didnt get over the line so hell always be an also ran but, equally, he did better than almost every other England coach that there has ever been.
Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Yesterday at 10:27:13 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:32:00 am

Southgate should get more credit. He wasnt up to it tactically but he got his team through knockout tournaments football and reached multiple semis/finals. He didnt get over the line so hell always be an also ran but, equally, he did better than almost every other England coach that there has ever been.

Whenever faced with anyone decent he lost. A minute away from going full circle back to Iceland in 2016 with the Slovakia game, but for a wonder goal at the end, just reliant on individual moments all tournament. Croatia and Italy were bottle jobs where he froze from 1-0 up.

MonsLibpool

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Yesterday at 12:06:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:11:19 am
Potter would set them up properly and prioritise progressive football and keeping the ball, rather than defend deep, counter attack and try and win a set piece. That's the first big thing. The talent is there but Southgate was tactically clueless and stymied the talent he had, but he lasted 7 or 8 years in the job because the players liked him, at least until they didn't (unhappy camp at the Euros, finally sick of his shit football and bad decision making). The job is too big for Carsley who himself would rather stay with the under 21s. It's okay for Spain to have that progression when the under 21s play exactly the same way as the senior team and their style of play is set.

The other thing is being prepared to leave big names out for the expense of a well balanced team and that's something that seems to allude every England manager going back to Sven. If anything England have too many good players, it's an embarrassment of riches. One of Potter's problems at Chelsea was he walked into a dressing room, mid-season, with about 30 senior players in it which is impossible to manage.
For example,  it's as if Foden can't lose his place based on his name. He's been anonymous for a while in an England shirt but the media seemingly turns a blind eye and makes excuses for him.

If a player like Trent plays poorly,  he gets slaughtered.
rob1966

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Yesterday at 02:56:13 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 11, 2024, 10:18:17 pm
Tuchel in negotiations for the job.

Turns down the Mancs and then rocks up at England :lmao
Ghost Town

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Yesterday at 07:11:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:18:04 am

According to you England have already won two Euros and a World Cup (or is it the other way round?) under Southgate. Your posts were perfectly clear on that
TepidT2O

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 04:16:03 pm
Trent at left back as I said

The disrespect for him leaves other nations baffled
12C

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 04:17:12 pm
Pickford dropped.
Oh dear
Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 04:22:00 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:11:04 pm
According to you England have already won two Euros and a World Cup (or is it the other way round?) under Southgate. Your posts were perfectly clear on that

I said through the Euros they surely couldn't fail to make the final with that draw and they had so much luck it had Portugal 2016 written all over it. Thankfully Spain just edged the final with a late winner as it would have been a travesty.

Euros before it couldn't have been scripted better for them to win it but southgate managed to bottle the final.
Elzar

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:06:37 pm
Am I missing something with Rice? He seems to have always stood out as a defensive player, just one that can get forward every now and then but generally just decent enough on the ball to keep it moving from deep. Why is there a feel he needs to be involved in the attacking side of things more and more now for Arsenal and England?
A-Bomb

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:11:45 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:06:37 pm
Am I missing something with Rice? He seems to have always stood out as a defensive player, just one that can get forward every now and then but generally just decent enough on the ball to keep it moving from deep. Why is there a feel he needs to be involved in the attacking side of things more and more now for Arsenal and England?

Its bonkers mate, his talent is in a more fixed role breaking up play and moving the ball on quickly. Hes no Stevie - yet as you highlight some managers seem to use him as this all functioning box to box midfielder. Hes not that.
Bobinhood

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:15:52 pm
I love Carsley giving the Nation League the respect it deserves (none) by experimenting like mad like its a league cup game against bradford and not a single given. Henderson in net just becouse pickfords boring and poor, a 4-11 cdm who never loses the ball, trent on the left. Love it all. Dont know if it makes sense but lets see. Southgate would have seen this as a must win. Carsley understands its garbage time.
jedimaster

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:17:42 pm
Des Walker > Kyle Walker
jedimaster

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:18:58 pm
Roy Walker > Kyle Walker
Crosby Nick

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:19:14 pm
Im just saying what I see.

Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 05:17:42 pm
Roy Walker > Des Walker > Kyle Walker
SamLad

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:20:39 pm
nice goal that.  1-0 England.  Grealish.
A-Bomb

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:22:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:19:14 pm
Im just saying what I see.

Kyle Walker was a great athlete and serviceable right back - but what is he now? Like 40. (Ok slight exaggeration think hes 34) but you get my point.
Bobinhood

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:23:23 pm
Mall Walker > Kyle Walker
Fruity

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:25:01 pm
Dog Walker > Kyle Walker
John C

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:25:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:19:14 pm
Im just saying what I see.

I got it mate  ;D
John C

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:26:23 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 05:25:01 pm
Dog Walker > Kyle Walker
;D
That made me chuckle as well.
SK8 Red

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:27:59 pm
Actually watching this game as that prick isn't playing in nets. I might even want England to win so he stays dropped.
Robinred

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Today at 05:28:06 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:15:52 pm
I love Carsley giving the Nation League the respect it deserves (none) by experimenting like mad like its a league cup game against bradford and not a single given. Henderson in net just becouse pickfords boring and poor, a 4-11 cdm who never loses the ball, trent on the left. Love it all. Dont know if it makes sense but lets see. Southgate would have seen this as a must win. Carsley understands its garbage time.

Dont know whether he shares your (and my) disregard for this tournament, but I broadly agree that his selections are a breath of fresh air compared to Southgate. That Greece won is obviously a black mark against him with the media, but so what?

I also have no issues with TAA playing left back. Just as is the case with inverted wingers, there are rewards to be had with inverted fullbacks. As an example, Robbos biggest weakness imho, is his lack of ability/confidence to play crisp passes infield with his right foot; so often, he plays safe returning the ball to VVD, or Alisson. Aside from that, Trent is not at all bad with his left peg.
