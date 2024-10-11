It's also not like it's a choice between Potter or some great manager. I don't think they'd tempt Howe to leave his current job and he's not even that good of a manager anyway.



Potter has at least shown the competency to win some games in the Premier League which is already more than Southgate or Carsley. After the obvious limitations of Southgate and the naivety of Carsley last night I could get behind a manager with basic tactical acumen.



Do international footballers need that much handling? The manager only has them for about a month across the whole season and can just leave them out the squad if any problems surface (see Ben White).



Potter would set them up properly and prioritise progressive football and keeping the ball, rather than defend deep, counter attack and try and win a set piece. That's the first big thing. The talent is there but Southgate was tactically clueless and stymied the talent he had, but he lasted 7 or 8 years in the job because the players liked him, at least until they didn't (unhappy camp at the Euros, finally sick of his shit football and bad decision making). The job is too big for Carsley who himself would rather stay with the under 21s. It's okay for Spain to have that progression when the under 21s play exactly the same way as the senior team and their style of play is set.The other thing is being prepared to leave big names out for the expense of a well balanced team and that's something that seems to allude every England manager going back to Sven. If anything England have too many good players, it's an embarrassment of riches. One of Potter's problems at Chelsea was he walked into a dressing room, mid-season, with about 30 senior players in it which is impossible to manage.