Author Topic: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team  (Read 12438 times)

Offline A-Bomb

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 09:42:54 pm »
The Greeks thoroughly deserved the win, England fortunate it was only by the one goal.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:43:01 pm »
Teehee. Did Bellendingham scream "who else?" this time?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 09:43:24 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:42:36 pm
Saka limping off. Nice.
Lazarus will be ok for the Arse' next match.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 09:43:39 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm
Havent they had two goals chalked off as well? Dreadful

Three I think!
Offline keano7

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 09:44:32 pm »
Absolutely mental he played Rice by himself in the middle for the entire game and didnt bring another centre mid on.

Greece deserved to win that 3 or 4 nil.
Offline Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:43:01 pm
Teehee. Did Bellendingham scream "who else?" this time?

Was throwing his arms in the air trying to gee up the crowd, but there was no fucker there.
Offline Angelius

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm »
I don't understand why England set up so stupidly for these games.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm
I don't understand why England set up so stupidly for these games.

Well.. look who they're being coached by.
Offline Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 09:49:00 pm »
Carsley will do well to get the job after that.

Good timing for Potter after his recent giz a job tour.
Offline Angelius

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 09:51:31 pm »
I don't watch much club football beyond LFC but do Bellingham, Foden, and Palmer basically play in the same position for their clubs? In the first half, each of them looked extremely clueless in their positions.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:41:01 pm
Rico Lewis has had a bit off a mare.
:o
Offline Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 09:51:31 pm
I don't watch much club football beyond LFC but do Bellingham, Foden, and Palmer basically play in the same position for their clubs? In the first half, each of them looked extremely clueless in their positions.

It's the old Gerrard, Lampard and Beckham issue. Just get lashed together and expect it to work because they're top players, but there's  no semblance of balance. Players who are/were micro-managed by their clubs in terms of shape and structure.
Offline kesey

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 09:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:43:24 pm
Lazarus will be ok for the Arse' next match.

Nice one for putting that Terry Callier song into my head.  I was going to speak about footie for a bit then but going to listen to that beauty of song. Nice one Terry .
Offline medley

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 10:02:54 pm »
How the fuck is there another international break in 4 weeks time. I could have sworn there was one break after the league started leading up to Christmas. There's about 10 now

The International football novelty worth off around about 2002 for me after the Korean world cup that contained the corrupt referring but the euphoria of watching Japan & Korea progressing quite far in the tournament rubbed off on me as a teenager

Abolish it all !!
Offline jillc

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 10:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm
I don't understand why England set up so stupidly for these games.

It's the obsession with having to play both Foden and Bellingham you can't do it they both want the same space. You have to pick one or the other of them otherwise the team ends up horribly narrow.
Offline Jetmir M.

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 10:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm
Watch out for Albanians though.

What about Albanians?  Ever had a bad experience with one?
Offline JRed

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 10:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:39:11 pm
All Internationals are shit.
Couldnt have put it better myself.
Offline Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm »
Quote from: medley on Yesterday at 10:02:54 pm
How the fuck is there another international break in 4 weeks time. I could have sworn there was one break after the league started leading up to Christmas. There's about 10 now

The International football novelty worth off around about 2002 for me after the Korean world cup that contained the corrupt referring but the euphoria of watching Japan & Korea progressing quite far in the tournament rubbed off on me as a teenager

Abolish it all !!

Look at the top 10 most capped players of all time. 4 of them are current internationals, another 4 were last 5 years. Only one of them pre-2010.

Far more internationals now than there used to be.
Offline JRed

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm
Look at the top 10 most capped players of all time. 4 of them are current internationals, another 4 were last 5 years. Only one of them pre-2010.

Far more internationals now than there used to be.
The PL is so stop/start until Christmas because of breaks for these excuses for football matches. Does my head in.
Offline Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm
The PL is so stop/start until Christmas because of breaks for these excuses for football matches. Does my head in.

It interrupts the run-in as well in March. We never got going again after the March break last season.

Of course our whole squad gets picked with most players playing full minutes in both games all over the world. I don't think we ever get a player to sack it off unless they've got a clear injury that will keep them out of our subsequent games. Even then they can still get called up.

I'd rather just set aside August or something for internationals, sack the Nation's League off and play all the Euros/World Cup qualifiers then.

Then September to May is club football. June-July for international tournaments (every other year) and August for qualifiers. Issue then is pre-season but with international tournaments players don't get a pre-season anyway.
Offline spen71

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 10:28:17 pm »
England still shit.?
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 10:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 10:05:10 pm
What about Albanians?  Ever had a bad experience with one?

I think that may be a bit of a 'whoosh' moment there mate.



(Do a google* for 'Harry Maguire Greece'). ;)




*other search engines are available.
Offline Bangin Them In

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm »
Next
Offline Jetmir M.

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:29:33 pm
I think that may be a bit of a 'whoosh' moment there mate.



(Do a google* for 'Harry Maguire Greece'). ;)




*other search engines are available.

Yup, definitely missed the reference.  :D
Although to my defense, When the slabhead is concerned, I usually read stories and watch about moments of pure comedy on the pitch. Didn't bother reading when this particular incident occurred.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm
Yup, definitely missed the reference.  :D
Although to my defense, When the slabhead is concerned, I usually read stories and watch about moments of pure comedy on the pitch. Didn't bother reading when this particular incident occurred.

 :thumbup
Offline kesey

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 10:05:10 pm
What about Albanians?  Ever had a bad experience with one?

They've tried to establish a graft in Liverpool which means they've got balls like King Kong.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:43:01 pm
Teehee. Did Bellendingham scream "who else?" this time?
Sounds like one of the made-up elements at the arse-end of the periodic table


(I also agree that he comes across as a total wipe every time I see him)
Offline Hazell

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm
Yup, definitely missed the reference.  :D
Although to my defense, When the slabhead is concerned, I usually read stories and watch about moments of pure comedy on the pitch. Didn't bother reading when this particular incident occurred.

Ha it was an absolutely bizarre story.
Offline lfc79

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #428 on: Today at 12:30:52 am »
Its amazing when you look at the issues in the Euro's with lack of width and team structure and then injuries' gift him   the chance to play gordon and sakha and then as soon as available tries to shoehorn in foden and bellingham up front and palmer in central midfield, plus he's actually getting paid to manage the team, sack it off, donate the salary to charity and get chatgpt to pick the team.
Online thaddeus

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #429 on: Today at 05:06:20 am »
Hasn't Foden been out of form for Man City this season? He's hardly ever played well for England but last night he was dreadful.

Bellingham will get a free pass as he scored and Palmer will get a free pass as he's currently the golden boy.

I've some sympathy for Trent, Lewis, Saka and Gordon as there was no spine to the team but they were all poor.  Trent did at least sprinkle a few moments of star dust but the Trent/Rice midfield with no right sided defense experiment was a failure.

A special mention for Pickers who gave us all great entertainment all evening.

Carsley will still get the job but we could be in for a few years of chaos.
