The PL is so stop/start until Christmas because of breaks for these excuses for football matches. Does my head in.



It interrupts the run-in as well in March. We never got going again after the March break last season.Of course our whole squad gets picked with most players playing full minutes in both games all over the world. I don't think we ever get a player to sack it off unless they've got a clear injury that will keep them out of our subsequent games. Even then they can still get called up.I'd rather just set aside August or something for internationals, sack the Nation's League off and play all the Euros/World Cup qualifiers then.Then September to May is club football. June-July for international tournaments (every other year) and August for qualifiers. Issue then is pre-season but with international tournaments players don't get a pre-season anyway.