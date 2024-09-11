« previous next »
Author Topic: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team  (Read 10536 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #280 on: September 11, 2024, 09:17:56 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 11, 2024, 07:10:43 am
Southgate playing Trent in those first Euros game but with no players running in behind was one of the worst coaching decisions I've ever seen. And Trent ended up being the scape goat for the performances!
Trent's eye for those passes is something else.  At one stage last night he wasn't on the ball but was pointing for a stuttering Gomes to show him that the pass over the full back's head was on for Saka to run in behind.

Gordon playing instantly makes England a better team.  Arguably Gordon is the weakest of he, Foden and Palmer but he's the only one that will get anywhere near the left touchline.  With Gordon and Saka on the pitch there's almost always an early pass on and Trent has the quality to find those passes time after time.  It also stretches the defence wider so that the incisive balls into Kane are on as well, another pass that Trent can constantly pick.

I thought Gomes was England U21s best player when they won the U21 Euros and he played very well last night.  He's the Kelvin Phillips that Southgate was searching for  ;D.  I can't imagine it will be long before a Premier League team spends a small fortune to bring him back to England.
Offline Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #281 on: September 11, 2024, 09:26:30 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 11, 2024, 07:10:43 am
Southgate playing Trent in those first Euros game but with no players running in behind was one of the worst coaching decisions I've ever seen. And Trent ended up being the scape goat for the performances!

Then they bring forwards on with pace and he takes him off.
Offline Kalito

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #282 on: September 11, 2024, 09:48:39 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 10, 2024, 09:34:14 pm
Why is anyone worrying what Lee Plonker Dixon is saying? He has nothing interesting to say which is why he comes out with meaningless waffle all the time.
Exactly. He's a waffler.

The miserable Manc bastard.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #283 on: September 11, 2024, 11:08:14 am »
thank fuck this bleak, no-football, pointless fuckin void is over for now ....roll on the weekend
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #284 on: September 11, 2024, 11:26:29 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on September 10, 2024, 10:46:59 pm
Southgate not starting Trent all those years is criminal.  The narrative was already there in the media but Southgate amplified it with his treatment of Trent.  All that talent at his disposal throughout that side and he played the style he did.  What a clueless prick.

Lee Carsley showed Southgate to be incompetent in the 2 games he was in charged. A minor tweak to have Trent play his natural game would have won us the World Cup and definitely the Euro.

All those Trent couldn't defend is a shit excuse.
Online Ray K

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #285 on: September 11, 2024, 11:33:45 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on September 11, 2024, 11:26:29 am

All those Trent couldn't defend is a shit excuse.
Lee Dixon clearly didn't watch the Euros, as Walker's shit defending cost England both goals in the final.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #286 on: October 3, 2024, 03:18:28 pm »
To give Carsley some credit his latest squad isn't entirely painting by numbers.  I'm not sure why he's recalled Walker in place of Livramento whilst Mainoo continues to lead a charmed life whereby he's immune from any criticism.  Other than those two though it seems a squad largely picked on merit and with further chances for Lewis, Colwill, Gomes, Gibbs-White, Madueke and Solanke.

Gomez, Quansah and Jones aren't getting regular games for us so it's fair enough that they're left out.  I'm personally never sad to see a Liverpool player spared international duty although I get it that the players are very motivated to get into national teams.

I thought Ramsdale might come back in as we're much of a muchness with goalkeepers.  Wharton, Maddison, Eze and Bowen are also probably not far off.  Sancho is apparently doing well at Chelsea but he's got a lot to prove whilst it's looking a long, long way back for Rashford and Sterling.  Delap has probably overtaken Wilson and Toney for back-up to the back-up striker.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #287 on: October 3, 2024, 10:40:08 pm »
c*nt is going to play Trent at left back

I think Id just quit international football myskef
Online A-Bomb

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #288 on: October 3, 2024, 11:44:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  3, 2024, 10:40:08 pm
c*nt is going to play Trent at left back

I think Id just quit international football myskef

Is he? Where have you seen that mate
Online A-Bomb

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #289 on: Today at 07:59:35 pm »
My god Pickford is awful.
Online smicer07

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #290 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
Pickford 😂
Online jillc

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #291 on: Today at 08:07:29 pm »
England are so exposed when Greece win the ball, just running straight through them.
Online dirks digglers

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #292 on: Today at 08:14:00 pm »
Another England manager trying to get all the best players on the pitch instead of actually picking the best team. Every time. 🤣
Online smicer07

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:15:14 pm »
England are shite.
