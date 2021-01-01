« previous next »
Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:26:05 pm »
And not having some big name players means not attracting players who have the option to play for other countries.Vicious circle.
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:26:29 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 06:19:49 pm
Ireland did not produce Jack Grealish or Deccie Rice in any sense whatsoever 
Grealish played U17, U18 and U21 for Ireland, that's a lot more 'producing' than England did.
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:30:36 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 06:19:49 pm
Ireland did not produce Jack Grealish or Deccie Rice in any sense whatsoever


Well I'm not taking ownership.
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:34:06 pm »
Pretty dire second half
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:34:29 pm »
Kane looks finished
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #165 on: Today at 06:38:02 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:26:29 pm
Grealish played U17, U18 and U21 for Ireland, that's a lot more 'producing' than England did.

Lol
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:40:58 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 06:38:02 pm
Lol
Fuck knows why you think 'England' produces players when it's all done by the clubs. Which England underage coach should get the credit for producing Trent?
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:40:58 pm
Fuck knows why you think 'England' produces players when it's all done by the clubs. Which England underage coach should get the credit for producing Trent?

Where are those clubs based? You're nearly there!
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #168 on: Today at 06:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:40:58 pm
Fuck knows why you think 'England' produces players when it's all done by the clubs. Which England underage coach should get the credit for producing Trent?

By that reasoning neither have Ireland.
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #169 on: Today at 06:42:37 pm »
Lol number 19 for England looks like an under 8
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #170 on: Today at 06:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:40:58 pm
Fuck knows why you think 'England' produces players when it's all done by the clubs. Which England underage coach should get the credit for producing Trent?

The clubs are all in England though?  If a player comes through an Irish club then chooses England then fair enough, you can argue it's down to the Irish system.  But Rice and Grealish were both coached in England and at English clubs.
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #171 on: Today at 06:47:50 pm »
Man, Gomes is TINY.  Looks like someone shrunk his character model down.
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #172 on: Today at 06:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:40:58 pm
Fuck knows why you think 'England' produces players when it's all done by the clubs. Which England underage coach should get the credit for producing Trent?
The clubs are in England, they grew up in and were produced in England. I think it's fairly straightforward.
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #173 on: Today at 06:53:40 pm »
made up he's kept trent on for the whole game...
