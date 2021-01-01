Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Former LFC Players
(Moderator:
jackh
) »
Topic:
Snoogy Doogy
Topic: Snoogy Doogy (Read 20 times)
terry_macss_perm
looking to be flogged
Kopite
Posts: 922
Snoogy Doogy
«
on:
Today
at 02:38:33 pm »
I cant remember if we signed him in the end, but I see he has his face all over the Olympics coverage.
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 78,301
Re: Snoogy Doogy
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:40:03 pm »
Carried the torch as well didn't he? Maybe Tom Hicks had it right.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
