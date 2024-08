A fantastic player .he came out the blocks slower than Aldridge and Barnes that 87-88 season but once he got warmed up he flew .was absolutely integral to that great front three and was unbelievable with his assists and contributions that season.

I think that goal against the bitters at anfield ,where in the words of the great Barry Davies ,he got a kiss for it by a man incidentally wearing a blue striped shirt,was the spark that lit the blue touch paper he was off and running and no looking back.

One of my favourites was the goal that barnes,Beardsley and Aldridge all linked up together in the 88 semifinal against forest ,a one two from Beardsley to barnes who crosses and Aldo is there to volley it in for 2-0 .

A great goal which I think won goal of the season in a season of magnificent performances and goals of which Peter was very much at the heart of.

A wonderful player whose time at anfield was far too short and criminally let go long before he should have.