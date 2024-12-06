« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******

gary75

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 6, 2024, 09:47:53 pm
vs Everton

Kelleher

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 14
bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 6, 2024, 10:25:24 pm
LFC vs Everton

Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
VVD
Robertson
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Mo Salah
DP: 17
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 7, 2024, 02:46:12 am
                                                   vs Everton

                                                     Kelleher

                                         Arnold Gomez Virgil Robbo

                                                 Jones Grav Dom

                                                Salah Diaz Gakpo

                                               FS:  2-0  Liverpool
                                               FG:  Diaz
                                               DP:  12
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 7, 2024, 04:33:40 am
vs Everton

Kelleher

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 14
Dim Glas

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 7, 2024, 04:36:12 am
Vs Everton

Kelleher

TAA
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FG: Gakpo
FS: 0-1 to LFC
DP: 12
Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 7, 2024, 07:47:26 am
v Everton

Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Jones Gravenberch Szobszlai
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 2=1 LFC)
FS: Diaz
DP: 10
tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 7, 2024, 07:56:34 am
vs Everton

Kelleher

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 12
Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 7, 2024, 09:23:50 am

vs Everton

Kelleher

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Jones
MacAllister

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 12
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 7, 2024, 09:56:15 am
With the game off today, all entries will be discarded.

New entries can be submitted when the game is rescheduled.
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 7, 2024, 01:18:48 pm
redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
December 8, 2024, 11:48:29 pm
Vs Girona

Alisson
Arnold
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones
Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo

First Goal Gakpo
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 6
Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 07:39:52 am
Vs Girona

Alisson
Alexander Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones
Diaz
Salah
Gakpo

First Goal Gakpo
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 6

TOFG: 19'
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 10:06:54 am
vs Girona

Kelleher

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 11:33:02 am
LFC vs Girona

Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
VVD
Robertson
Jones
Szoboszlai
Elliott
Gakpo
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 10
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 12:40:22 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on November 25, 2024, 11:28:28 am


LEAGUE CUP ROUND 3 v Real Madrid


I plan on being up to date tomorrow anyway.
Every time I say this, it never ends up happening.

Here are the results for round 3 v Madrid.


LEAGUE CUP ROUND 3 v Real Madrid

Match 1 : Kopite1971 12 vs 12 Vishwa Atma

Match 2 : joezydudek 11 vs 14 Garrus

Match 3 : bradders1011 11 vs 13 Ycuzz

Match 4 : Sinyoro 13 vs 11 Ndeyanka
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 12:41:03 pm
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 3 reply v Girona

Match 1 : Kopite1971 12 vs 12 Vishwa Atma



TOFG required  :wave
gary75

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 01:01:34 pm
Vs Girona

Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones
Nunez
Salah
Gakpo

First Goal Jones
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 8
joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 02:47:45 pm
Vs Girona

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones

Nunez
Salah
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 6
Sven can I open my pressie

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 05:42:29 pm
v Girona

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 13
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm
Girona v Liverpool

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

McAllister
Grav
Jones

Gakpo
Salah
Díaz

FG Salah
FS Girona 0-2 Liverpool
DP 8
Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 04:04:55 am
vs Girona

Kelleher

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 05:48:02 am
Vs Girona

Kelleher
Alexander Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones
Diaz
Salah
Gakpo

First Goal Gakpo
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 6
Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 07:29:45 am
v Girona

Kelleher

Trent Alexander
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

First Goal Scorer: 2-0 to LFC
First Goal Scorer: Diaz
DP: 8
RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 07:49:58 am
Vs Girona

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 12:17:29 pm
Girona v Liverpool


Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nunez

DP - 6
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 02:46:56 pm
vs Girona

Kelleher

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 03:17:23 pm
LFC vs Girona

Allison
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Jones Gravenberch MacAllister
Gakpo Nunez Salah

FS: 3-0 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 8

TOFG 20
Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 03:35:52 pm
@Girona:

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson

Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Szoboszlai
Diaz

Nunez

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Diaz
DP: 6
tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 03:45:18 pm
vs Girona

Kelleher

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 04:03:37 pm
vs Girona

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 04:21:29 pm
5.45pm start?

I have missed my entry :duh
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 04:40:02 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 04:21:29 pm
5.45pm start?

I have missed my entry :duh

Almost caught me out too. Thought it was 6
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 04:51:27 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 04:40:02 pm
Almost caught me out too. Thought it was 6

Strange kick-off time.
Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 05:49:36 pm
Fuuu

Been at work since early and just done, completely forgot about this.

Oh well..
