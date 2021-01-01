Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
13
14
15
16
17
[
18
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24****** (Read 18965 times)
CornerTakenQuickly
ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Kopite
Posts: 595
I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #680 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:43 pm »
vs Everton
Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Diaz
Gakpo
FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Logged
gary75
Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
RAWK Supporter
Kopite
Posts: 817
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #681 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:53 pm »
vs Everton
Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Diaz
Gakpo
FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 14
Logged
He's bald,
He's Dutch,
We like him very much.
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,498
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #682 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:24 pm »
LFC vs Everton
Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
VVD
Robertson
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Diaz
Gakpo
FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Mo Salah
DP: 17
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Sinyoro
Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,254
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #683 on:
Today
at 02:46:12 am »
vs Everton
Kelleher
Arnold Gomez Virgil Robbo
Jones Grav Dom
Salah Diaz Gakpo
FS: 2-0 Liverpool
FG: Diaz
DP: 12
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:47:43 am by Sinyoro
»
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
13
14
15
16
17
[
18
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.21]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2