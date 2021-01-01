Please
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Buck Pete
RAWK Supporter
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,731
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #640 on:
Yesterday
at 12:32:31 am »
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz
FS:0-3 (LFC Win)
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: Linudden on August 29, 2017, 01:16:26 pm
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Vishwa Atma
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,896
Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #641 on:
Yesterday
at 03:54:46 pm »
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz
FS:1-3 (LFC Win)
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Kopite1971
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,369
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #642 on:
Today
at 07:09:39 am »
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch MacAllister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz
FS:3-1 LFC
FGS: Diaz
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"
SOS# 1159
