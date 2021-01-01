« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******  (Read 18254 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,731
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 12:32:31 am »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS:0-3 (LFC Win)
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Online Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 03:54:46 pm »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS:1-3 (LFC Win)
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Online Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #642 on: Today at 07:09:39 am »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch MacAllister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS:3-1 LFC
FGS: Diaz
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 