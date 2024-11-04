« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******  (Read 15290 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,969
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #520 on: November 4, 2024, 07:34:30 pm »
Wabaloolah Cup after Brighton (h)

PlayerAverage
Buck Pete
19.36
RJH
18.87
Kopite1971
18.71
Cape_Tear
18.67
Barney LFC
18.53
Sinyoro
18.53
Dim Glas
18.29
ollyfrom.tv
18.27
Tommy LFC
18.27
redforlife
18.13
mickitez
18.07
mushi007
18.07
Garrus
18.00
KeegansPerm
17.93
SvenJohansen
17.57
joezydudek
17.53
Vihwa Atma
17.27
Wabaloolah
17.27
Ndeyanka
17.25
CornerTakenQuickly
16.93
vivabobbygraham
16.57
bradders1011
16.40
Ycuzz
16.40
gary75
15.80

A couple of strong scores in the League sees Buck Pete taking over from RJH in the Wabaloolah Cup competition
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,851
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #521 on: November 4, 2024, 07:57:50 pm »
Vs Leverkusen

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #522 on: November 4, 2024, 08:33:50 pm »
Hi Barney,

Could you please check my Brighton score- I scored less points than you did but from team selection and scores, it doesn't look like that should be the case. You know best of course, just checking.

Thanks
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,131
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #523 on: November 4, 2024, 10:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on November  4, 2024, 08:33:50 pm
Hi Barney,

Could you please check my Brighton score- I scored less points than you did but from team selection and scores, it doesn't look like that should be the case. You know best of course, just checking.

Thanks

I got 9 for the team, 3 for the score, 3 for Salah and 1 for DP - Total 16

You got 11 for the team, 3 for the score, 0 for Nunez and 1 for the DP - Total 15
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,131
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #524 on: November 4, 2024, 10:04:46 pm »
If I'm wrong in that just point out where. I'll revisit it on Wednesday if so as I'm not working tomorrow so won't have the computer on.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #525 on: November 4, 2024, 10:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  4, 2024, 10:03:32 pm
I got 9 for the team, 3 for the score, 3 for Salah and 1 for DP - Total 16

You got 11 for the team, 3 for the score, 0 for Nunez and 1 for the DP - Total 15

Thanks Barney, thought points were only given for the first goal scorer. I get it now.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,131
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #526 on: November 4, 2024, 10:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on November  4, 2024, 10:05:13 pm
Thanks Barney, thought points were only given for the first goal scorer. I get it now.

How long have you been playing this  :D

Yeah 10 of you get the first scorer correct, 3 if your scorer doesn't score first but scores later.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,713
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #527 on: November 4, 2024, 11:43:19 pm »
v Leverkusen

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Nunez
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP: 6
« Last Edit: November 4, 2024, 11:45:14 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 800
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #528 on: November 5, 2024, 04:57:46 am »
v Leverkusen

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Fs 2-1 lfc
Fg Diaz
Dp 10
Logged
He's bald,
He's Dutch,
We like him very much.

Offline mushi007

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #529 on: November 5, 2024, 05:04:21 am »
v Leverkusen

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,724
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #530 on: November 5, 2024, 05:23:17 am »
vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Jones
FS: 4-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,778
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #531 on: November 5, 2024, 09:44:07 am »
Vs Leverkusen

Kelleher
Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 8
« Last Edit: November 5, 2024, 10:10:52 am by redforlife »
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #532 on: November 5, 2024, 11:36:33 am »
vs Leverkusen

Kelleher

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1- LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #533 on: November 5, 2024, 11:51:31 am »
Liverpool v Leverkusen

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

3-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nuñez

DP - 6
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,468
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #534 on: November 5, 2024, 01:08:25 pm »
vs Leverkusen

Kelleher
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Allister
Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3 - 1 to LFC
FG: Van Dijk
DP: 10
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,969
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #535 on: November 5, 2024, 02:07:56 pm »
Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen

Kelleher

Trent
Ibo
Virgil
Robbo

Grav
Mac Allister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: Liverpool 3-0 Leverkusen
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #536 on: November 5, 2024, 02:55:14 pm »
vs Leverkusen

Kelleher

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 1 - 1
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #537 on: November 5, 2024, 03:16:55 pm »
vs Leverkusen:

Kelleher

Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister

Salah
Jones
Diaz

Nunez

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Gravenberch
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #538 on: November 5, 2024, 04:49:46 pm »
vs Leverkusen:

Kelleher

Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister

Salah
Jones
Diaz

Nunez

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Van Dijk
DP: 8
Logged

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #539 on: November 5, 2024, 05:30:36 pm »
Leverkusen

Kelleher
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Jones Gravenberch Mac Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2 - 1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #540 on: November 5, 2024, 06:11:41 pm »
                                                  vs Leverkussen

                                                      Kelleher

                                         Trent Gomez Virgil Robbo

                                               Jones Grav Alexis

                                               Salah Nunez Diaz

                                               FS:  2-0 Liverpool
                                               FG:  Diaz
                                               DP:  8
                                               TOFG: 18minutes
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,131
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #541 on: November 5, 2024, 06:23:41 pm »
Liverpool v Leverkusen

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS - 3-1 Liverpool
FG - Salah
DP - 8
TOFG - 19
« Last Edit: November 5, 2024, 06:26:30 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,683
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #542 on: November 6, 2024, 04:33:04 pm »
vs Villa

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Tsimiskas
Gravenberch Szobzslai Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 07:41:43 am »
vs Villa

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Tsimiskas
Gravenberch MacAllister Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 09:25:09 am »
vs Villa

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,413
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 10:18:34 am »
LFC vs Aston Villa

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Jones
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 10:36:11 am »
vs Villa

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,724
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 04:58:37 pm »
vs Villa

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 4-1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 06:33:43 pm »
v Villa

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:37:19 pm by SvenJohansen »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,969
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 08:43:37 pm »
Liverpool v Aston Villa

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 800
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
vs Villa

Kelleher
TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

Fs 3-0
Fg Gakpo
DP 10
Logged
He's bald,
He's Dutch,
We like him very much.

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 11:45:58 pm »
vs Villa

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #552 on: Today at 02:35:45 am »

vs Villa

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Jones
McAllister

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 10
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,713
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #553 on: Today at 03:22:35 am »
v Aston Villa

Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 4-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 